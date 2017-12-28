Cardi B Taking Legal Action Against Nude Video Hackers
Videos of the rapper were leaked online over the weekend...
Cardi B has had quite the week: new single, new feature, nude videos leaked by hackers.
That's right, the rapper is the latest victim of hackers stealing and posting private photos and videos, something that everyone from Vanessa Hudgens to Jennifer Lawrence has dealt with in the past.
While the 'MotorSport' star seemingly laughed the leaks off on Twitter, her team are wanting to take major legal action against the hacker once he or she is identified.
M-M-M-Murda
Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)
Shawty bad (bad), pop it like a cork (pop it)
You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)
Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court
Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)
Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)
Faced my fears (fears) gave my mama tears (mama)
Shiftin' gears (shift,) on the Nawf, get serious (serious)
Fix all your fears, then get at me
Hit so many donuts on them backstreets
Sit so high in the nosebleeds (yeah)
Feel like I can fly, yeah
Xans, Percy, check (yeah) Bill Belichick
Take the air out the ball, just so I can flex
Take the air out the mall, walkin' with the sacks
Take the air out your broad (hey), now she can't go back
Xans, Percy, check (yeah) Bill Belichick
Take the air out the ball (yeah), just so I can flex
Take the air out the mall (hey, walk in with the sacks)
Take the air out your broad (woo, woo, woo, E!)
Girl, yeah, yeah
I wish my grandma could see me (grandma)
Take away, pain ain't easy (pain)
That's why I fire up a bleezy (fire)
Niggas ain't cappin' this season
Offset!
The coupe came imported (hey)
This season's Off White come in snorted (white)
Green Lamborghini accordance (Lambo)
No human being, I'm immortal (no)
Patek and A.P. full of water (Patek)
Hundred K I spend on my señora (racks)
My pinky on margarine, butter (margarine)
And my ears got McDonald's nuggets (ayy)
Soon as I land on the Leer (whew)
Pigets, they wet, tears ('gets)
488, hit the gears (488)
Suicide doors, Britney Spears
I'm boujee, so bitch, don't get near (boujee)
Criss Angel, make dope disappear (voila)
Hit the gas, it got flames out the rears (skrrt)
It's a race to the bag, get the mills (hey)
Ride the dick like a BMX
No nigga wanna be my ex (no)
I love when he go on tour
'Cause he cums more when I see him less
I get upset off, I turn Offset on
I told him the other day
Man, we should sell that porn
Yeah, Cardi B, I'm back, bitches
I don't wanna hear I'm actin' different
Same lips that be talkin' 'bout me
Is the same lips that be ass kissin'
These hoes ain't what they say they are
And their pussy stank, they're cash dissin'
Same hoes that was sendin' shots
They reachin' out like their back itchin'
Why would I hop in some beef (Why?)
When I could just hop in a Porsche?
You heard she gon' do what from who?
That's not a reliable source, no
Tell me have you seen her?
Let me wrap my weave up
I'm the trap Selena
Dame mas gasolina (skrrt)
Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)
Shawty bad (bad), pop it like a cork (pop it)
You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)
Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court
Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)
Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)
Faced my fears (fears) gave my mama tears (mama)
Shiftin' gears (shift,) on the Nawf, get serious (serious)
Uh, yo, watch your man, then you should watch your mouth
Bitches is pressed, administer mouth to mouth
You see them stats, you know what I am about
I am the champ, I'm Iron Mikin' about
Attention, I'ma need you to face front
You don't want smoke with me, this is a laced blunt
Rap's Jackie Chan, we ain't pullin' them fake stunts
My crown won't fit on your bum ass lace fronts (uh)
You bitches catchin' a fade, shout out my nigga Lil Boosie
All of your friends'll be dead, you can get hit with that Uzi
I call him Ricky, he say he love me like Lucy
Get you a straw nigga, you know this pussy is juicy
This Givenchy is custom made, now you can't get it at Sak's though
I don't work in no office, but they copyin' and that's facts though
I ain't tryna be violent, but if Nicki on it, it slaps, ho
Get you lined for that paper like a loose leaf when that strap blow
I'm with a couple bad bitches that'll rip the party
Quavo the QB, I'm Nick Lombardi
Pull up in the space coupe, I done linked with Marty
I can actually afford to get a pink Bugatti
"Yo Nick, didn't you just do a hit with Gotti?"
That too, but my niggas send hits like Gotti
It's a wrap, like the things on the head of a Saudi
Bitch, you my son, go and sit on the potty (rrrr)
Brand new Chanels (Chanels)
I stepped on runnin' from 12 (12)
Aimin' on committin' with none of you bitches
'Cause money is treatin' me well (uh uh)
If Nicki should show me her titty
Right hand on the Bible, I swear I won't tell (swear)
If I get to play with that kitty
I wonder how many platinums we gon' sell (albums)
Pop a Perc and catch a feel (I pop one)
Now I cannot feel the wheel (woah)
My chest bad, give me chills
And the left hand on Richard Mille (ice)
Not the watch, but the price on the ice
If you don't know what that is (huh)
Motorsport, motorville
Abort the mission, that's a kill (pew, pew, brrr)
Motorsport, yeah, put that thing in sports (skrrt, skrrt)
Shawty bad (bad), pop it like a cork (pop it)
You a dork, never been a sport (dork, yeah)
Pull up (woo, woo), jumpin' out the court
Cotton candy (drink), my cup tastes like the fair (cotton)
Straight up there (where?) we didn't take the stairs (where?)
Faced my fears (fears) gave my mama tears (mama)
Shiftin' gears (shift,) on the Nawf, get serious (serious)
Several videos of Cardi B that were said to have been on fiancé Offset's phone made their way online over the weekend and TMZ report that her lawyer is planning to "pursue all legal remedies under the law."
He confirmed that the videos "were illegally obtained" and that an investigation has been opened, most likely to prevent any other videos leaking as one clip is rumoured to be the start of a longer sex tape.
On Christmas Day, Cardi responded to the leak on Twitter by saying "People keep posting the nude videos of me like if i wasn’t a stripper before."
"You know there’s videos of me stripping with my titties & ass out on YouTube already right?" she tweeted.
While she might be cool about her being seen naked, it is definitely not right or acceptable for anybody to post anything so private without her permission, whether stolen or not.
As she said herself, "you can't f**k with me, if you wanted to" - get 'em, Cardi!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.
WATCH CARDI B PERFORM 'BODAK YELLOW' AT THE 2017 MTV VMA PRE-SHOW