Cardi B Teased A Seriously Amazing New Song On Instagram

You might expect to see Cardi B in the club celebrating her number one single but she's already back in the studio.

Just days after 'Bodak Yellow' became the biggest song in America, the burgeoning star hopped on Instagram Live and played some new songs for fans from the recording studio.

The verdict? Well, let's just say she's not going to be a one-hit wonder because Miss Bardi is bringing the heat on this untitled song.

Cardi raps of going from stripping to major stardom over a minimal beat, giving us the epic line, "I was covered in dollars / Now I'm dripping in jewels."

“Used to dance at a club right across from my school / I said dance, not fuck, don’t get it confused / Had to set the record straight, ’cause bitches love to assume.”

While rags to riches anthems can be written off as typical or mandatory for rappers, Cardi B's unlikely path to success is truly fascinating and she is a huge inspiration to everyone, so she should be proud to tell her story.

Getty Images

After 'Bodak Yellow' hit number one this week - the first time a solo female rapper has topped the chart since 1998 (!) - the anticipation for Cardi's debut album is even higher, and it's expected to drop by Christmas.

She previously announced that it would be released in October, however she recently told Billboard that "I think I’m gonna do it in November", while promising a freestyle will drop soon.

Is this the freestyle? Who knows, but it bangs and we want to hear the full thing ASAP!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.