Cardi B Teases Upcoming Album on Social Media
We cannot wait to hear this...
The wait for Cardi B's debut album is almost over. After taking over the charts globally with her own music ('Bodak Yellow', 'Bartier Cardi') and her features ('No Limit', 'MotorSport', 'Finesse'), the record-breaking star is putting the finishing touches on her new LP.
The project is due out next month and Cardi has been taking to Twitter to discuss it in depth.
WATCH CARDI B AND BRUNO MARS IN THE AMAZING 'FINESSE' VIDEO HERE...
Diamonds up and down my chain (aha)
Cardi B, straight stuntin', can't tell me nothin'
Bossed up and I changed the game (you see me?)
It's my big Bronx boogie, got all them girls shook (shook)
My big fat ass got all them boys hooked (hooked)
I went from dollar bills, now we poppin' rubber bands (ha)
Bruno sang to me while I do my money dance like ayy
Flexin' on the 'Gram like ayy
Hit the Lil' Jon, okay (okay), okay (okay)
Oh yeah, we drippin' in finesse and getting paid, ow
Ooh, don't we look good together?
There's a reason why they watch all night long (all night long)
Yeah, I know we'll turn heads forever (forever)
So tonight, I'm gonna show you off
When I'm walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that's what you do
No, my baby, don't play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That's right
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
Now slow it down for me, baby
'Cause I love the way it feels when we grind
Yeah, our connection's so magnetic on the floor
Nothing can stop us tonight
When I'm walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that's what you do
No, my baby, don't play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That's right
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
Fellas, grab your ladies if your lady fine
Tell her she the one, she the one for life
Ladies, grab your fellas and let's do this right (do this right)
If you're on one like me in mind (ow!)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don't it feel so good to be us? (ayy)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (yeah)
Girl, we got it goin' on
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (hey)
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy? (feels so good on you)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
We out here drippin' in finesse (we drippin' on them)
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse with my baby
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it (yeah, you know we got it goin' on)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
You know it, you know it
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Girl, we got it
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
You know it, you know it
Just yesterday, the former Love & Hip-Hop: New York cast member opened up about the sacrifices that she is making to get this album finished: "I haven’t been to New York in a MONTH!!I miss my my moms 😥 Ya motherf***ers better love this album 😤 😤 "!
And, while we're sad about Cardi missing her mum, we're super excited to hear her record.
Judging by 'Bodak Yellow' and 'Bartier Cardi', there's no question that we will love this LP.
Cardi confirmed at the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this month that the album is dropping this April. The 'La Modelo' rapper took home the award for Best New Artist at the ceremony and revealed when the album is set to come out during her speech.
The Billboard Hot 100 Number 1 artist also rapped a medley of her hits at the show.
Not to mention, Cardi won the Best New Hip-Hop Artist award at the event as well.
With an LP out in weeks, we think that Cardi has plenty more accolades to come.
We cannot wait to hear it all and see which awards Cardi earns after releasing it.
Words: Sam Prance