Cardi B Unveils Epic ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Tracklist

Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 11:36

In less than a year's time, Cardi B has gone from being known as a social media star to one of the most exciting voices in music today. From breaking records with her own singles ('Bodak Yellow') to her incredible features ('MotorSport'), we're obsessed.

Tomorrow Cardi releases her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy and last night she unveiled its amazing tracklist.

View the lyrics
Drop top Porsche (Porsche), Rollie on my wrist (wrist)
Diamonds up and down my chain (aha)
Cardi B, straight stuntin', can't tell me nothin'
Bossed up and I changed the game (you see me?)
It's my big Bronx boogie, got all them girls shook (shook)
My big fat ass got all them boys hooked (hooked)
I went from dollar bills, now we poppin' rubber bands (ha)
Bruno sang to me while I do my money dance like ayy
Flexin' on the 'Gram like ayy
Hit the Lil' Jon, okay (okay), okay (okay)
Oh yeah, we drippin' in finesse and getting paid, ow

Ooh, don't we look good together?
There's a reason why they watch all night long (all night long)
Yeah, I know we'll turn heads forever (forever)
So tonight, I'm gonna show you off

When I'm walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that's what you do
No, my baby, don't play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That's right

We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it

Now slow it down for me, baby
'Cause I love the way it feels when we grind
Yeah, our connection's so magnetic on the floor
Nothing can stop us tonight

When I'm walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that's what you do
No, my baby, don't play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That's right

We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it

Fellas, grab your ladies if your lady fine
Tell her she the one, she the one for life
Ladies, grab your fellas and let's do this right (do this right)
If you're on one like me in mind (ow!)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don't it feel so good to be us? (ayy)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (yeah)
Girl, we got it goin' on
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (hey)
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy? (feels so good on you)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

We out here drippin' in finesse (we drippin' on them)
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse with my baby
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it (yeah, you know we got it goin' on)

Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
You know it, you know it
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Girl, we got it
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
You know it, you know it
Writer(s): Bruno Mars, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Mccullough, Ray Romulus, Jonathan Yip, Klenord Raphael, James Fauntleroy, Belcalis Almanzar, Phillip Lawrence, Chris Brody Brown Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

THE WAIT IS OVER. CARDI'S DEBUT ALBUM WILL BE IN OUR LIVES IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS.

Cardi revealed earlier in the year that her debut LP would be dropping in April and just last month she unveiled its stunning cover and release date. Now its tracklist is here and, coming in at 13 songs long, it could become one of the albums of the year.

The LP stars previously released singles 'Bodak Yellow', 'Bartier Cardi', 'Be Careful', 'Drip' and more.

Most excitingly, it appears that there are some features that Cardi is keeping a surprise for release day. The star tweeted: "TRACKLIST !I have some surprises;)I know you have some question:Don’t ask me and just find out on Friday 😘 Thank you ❤️"

With rumours that the likes of Beyoncé and Lil' Kim are all involved in it, we cannot wait to find out.

Regardless though, the mere thought of hearing nine new Cardi songs is exciting enough as it is.

[Getty]

Hit writers Justin Tranter and Benny Blanco are among those who have worked on the project.

We cannot wait to find out what magic they've cooked up with Cardi. This is going to be huge.

Words: Sam Prance

Cardi B
Cardi B
