Cardi B Unveils Epic ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Tracklist
Friday can't come soon enough...
In less than a year's time, Cardi B has gone from being known as a social media star to one of the most exciting voices in music today. From breaking records with her own singles ('Bodak Yellow') to her incredible features ('MotorSport'), we're obsessed.
Tomorrow Cardi releases her debut studio album Invasion of Privacy and last night she unveiled its amazing tracklist.
THE WAIT IS OVER. CARDI'S DEBUT ALBUM WILL BE IN OUR LIVES IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS.
Cardi revealed earlier in the year that her debut LP would be dropping in April and just last month she unveiled its stunning cover and release date. Now its tracklist is here and, coming in at 13 songs long, it could become one of the albums of the year.
The LP stars previously released singles 'Bodak Yellow', 'Bartier Cardi', 'Be Careful', 'Drip' and more.
Most excitingly, it appears that there are some features that Cardi is keeping a surprise for release day. The star tweeted: "TRACKLIST !I have some surprises;)I know you have some question:Don’t ask me and just find out on Friday 😘 Thank you ❤️"
With rumours that the likes of Beyoncé and Lil' Kim are all involved in it, we cannot wait to find out.
Regardless though, the mere thought of hearing nine new Cardi songs is exciting enough as it is.
Hit writers Justin Tranter and Benny Blanco are among those who have worked on the project.
We cannot wait to find out what magic they've cooked up with Cardi. This is going to be huge.
Words: Sam Prance