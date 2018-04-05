Cardi B Unveils Epic ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Tracklist

View the lyrics

Drop top Porsche (Porsche), Rollie on my wrist (wrist)

Diamonds up and down my chain (aha)

Cardi B, straight stuntin', can't tell me nothin'

Bossed up and I changed the game (you see me?)

It's my big Bronx boogie, got all them girls shook (shook)

My big fat ass got all them boys hooked (hooked)

I went from dollar bills, now we poppin' rubber bands (ha)

Bruno sang to me while I do my money dance like ayy

Flexin' on the 'Gram like ayy

Hit the Lil' Jon, okay (okay), okay (okay)

Oh yeah, we drippin' in finesse and getting paid, ow



Ooh, don't we look good together?

There's a reason why they watch all night long (all night long)

Yeah, I know we'll turn heads forever (forever)

So tonight, I'm gonna show you off



When I'm walkin' with you

I watch the whole room change

Baby, that's what you do

No, my baby, don't play

Blame it on my confidence

Oh, blame it on your measurements

Shut that shit down on sight

That's right



We out here drippin' in finesse

It don't make no sense

Out here drippin' in finesse

You know it, you know it

We out here drippin' in finesse

It don't make no sense

Out here drippin' in finesse

You know it, you know it



Now slow it down for me, baby

'Cause I love the way it feels when we grind

Yeah, our connection's so magnetic on the floor

Nothing can stop us tonight



When I'm walkin' with you

I watch the whole room change

Baby, that's what you do

No, my baby, don't play

Blame it on my confidence

Oh, blame it on your measurements

Shut that shit down on sight

That's right



We out here drippin' in finesse

It don't make no sense

Out here drippin' in finesse

You know it, you know it

We out here drippin' in finesse

It don't make no sense

Out here drippin' in finesse

You know it, you know it



Fellas, grab your ladies if your lady fine

Tell her she the one, she the one for life

Ladies, grab your fellas and let's do this right (do this right)

If you're on one like me in mind (ow!)

Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

Don't it feel so good to be us? (ayy)

Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (yeah)

Girl, we got it goin' on

Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (hey)

Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy? (feels so good on you)

Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on



We out here drippin' in finesse (we drippin' on them)

It don't make no sense

Out here drippin' in finesse

You know it, you know it

We out here drippin' in finesse with my baby

It don't make no sense

Out here drippin' in finesse

You know it, you know it (yeah, you know we got it goin' on)



Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?

Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

You know it, you know it

Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

Girl, we got it

Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?

Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on

You know it, you know it

