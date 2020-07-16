Cardi B ‘Won’t Engage’ With Carole Baskin’s Criticism Of Her And Megan Thee Stallion's WAP Music Video

Cardi B “won’t engage” with Tiger King’s Carole Baskin after she was critical about the inclusion of big cats in Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ music video.

In an interview published on Thursday, Cardi branded the criticism “ridiculous,” telling Vice's i-D: “I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that. Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord.”

Carole, the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, had previously raised concerns about the video and said she was worried about the photoshopped leopards and tigers “glamourising” the idea of rich people owning big cats.

“My guess is that most people won’t even see the photoshopped cats in the scenes because the rest of it is so lurid,” she told Billboard. “I was happy to see that it does appear to all be photoshopped. It didn’t look like the cats were really in the rooms with the singers.”

Even so, Carole raised questions about the animals’ welfare during green screen shooting.

“You have to pose a wildcat in front of a green screen to get that image…it can’t happen in sanctuaries like ours where cats have plenty of room to avoid a green screen (or would shred it if offered access and could die from ingesting it).

Carole suggested the crew may have worked with “one of the big cat pimps” who she accused of “beating, shocking and starving cats to make them stand on cue in front of a green screen in a studio.”

This comes after Cardi defended Kylie Jenner’s cameo in the music video when some fans started a petition campaigning for her scene to be removed from the upload.