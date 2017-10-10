Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Is Now the Longest Reigning Solo Number 1 By a Female Rapper in the US to Date

Not only is Cardi B rising up the charts in the UK - 'Bodak Yellow' is currently Number 24 on the UK singles chart and has been rising quickly over the past few weeks - but the smash hit single is also still Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US.

With three weeks at Number 1, 'Bodak Yellow' has become the longest reigning Number 1 by a solo female rapper ever.

YES CARDI B IS REALLY OUT HERE BREAKING RECORDS WEEK AFTER WEEK LIKE A SUPERSTAR.

The former Love and Hip-Hop: New York star first reached a huge milestone after becoming the first female rapper to score a solo Number 1 in the US since Lauryn Hill topped the charts with her single 'Doo-Wop That Thing' all the way back in 1998.

While legendary artists like Missy Elliot and Nicki Minaj, have had amazing success and helped pave the way for Cardi B with Top 2 hits like 'Work It' and 'Anaconda', it was 'Bodak Yellow' that became the song to end the almost two decade long gap.

And now 'Bodak Yellow' has even managed to out-chart its iconic predecessor 'Doo-Wop That Thing'.

Lauryn Hill's first solo single debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for two weeks before falling from the summit. This week is the third week that Cardi B has remained atop the chart and in doing so broken a huge record.

The achievement follows Cardi's big wins at the BET Hip Hop Awards including 'Single of the Year'.

With a hot new track with G-Eazy called 'No Limit', it looks like Cardi has more hits on her hands.

We cannot wait to see what she does next.

Words: Sam Prance

