Cardi B

Cardi B’s Wardrobe Malfunction Meant She Had To Perform In A Dress Robe

She handled this like an absolute pro

Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 09:38

Cardi B just proved that she’s a total professional after refusing to let a minor wardrobe malfunction ruin her show.

The singer was on stage at the Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival in Tennessee when her extreme twerking managed to split the seam of her skintight rainbow suit directly over her bum.

Getty

While most performers would’ve run offstage and refused to come back out again, the 26-year-old simply walked off, grabbed a white dressing gown, and returned within minutes to deliver a kickass performance.

Speaking to the audience, she reportedly said: “I just wanna let y'all know that my outfit ripped. We gonna keep it moving, baby. We gonna keep it sexy. I don't know how in this f***ing robe, but we gonna do it!"

Getty

This comes weeks after she was forced to cancel several performances in order to recover from the complications she experienced after her liposuction and breast augmentation surgeries.

At the time, she told fans that it broke her heart to have to let them down at the last minute, saying on Instagram Stories: “You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money.

Getty

“I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows … like I’m cancelling millions of dollars in shows. ‘But like, health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do. My breasts gotta f*****g heal, and it is what it is.”

Props to Cardi for styling out this awkward moment. 

