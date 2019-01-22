Does This Mean Cardi B And Offset Are Giving Their Relationship Another Chance?

It looks like Cardi B and Offset might be getting back together barely a month following their split after the pair are said to be in “constant communication” with each other.

Us Weekly are reporting that the couple are seriously considering giving their romance another shot after they announced the end of their romance back in December.

Getty

At the time, the rapper claimed that she’d “grown out of love” with Kulture’s father but insisted that she would always care about him as a friend: “Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she shared.

“It’s nobody’s fault I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore. ‘I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father… And, yeah…’”

Getty

Since then, Offset has reportedly been doing his best to win her back and is said to have dropped thousands of dollars on a series of lavish Christmas gifts before the former couple spent the holidays together in Puerto Rico.

"I just had to get f*cked, that’s all,” she admitted on Instagram. “I feel rejuvenated, bitch. Bitch, I feel so rejuvenated. I feel baptized. Bitch, I feel f*cking baptized, bitch. I feel like a brand new f*cking woman."

Giphy

Even though Cardi is 100% focused on her career and daughter at the moment, the insider has claimed that she has "such a deep love for [Offset]” and that "there’s a very good chance they could be fully back together very soon."

Stay tuned for more.