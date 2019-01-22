Cardi B

Does This Mean Cardi B And Offset Are Giving Their Relationship Another Chance?

It sounds like a reunion could be on the cards

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 10:23

It looks like Cardi B and Offset might be getting back together barely a month following their split after the pair are said to be in “constant communication” with each other. 

Us Weekly are reporting that the couple are seriously considering giving their romance another shot after they announced the end of their romance back in December.

Getty

At the time, the rapper claimed that she’d “grown out of love” with Kulture’s father but insisted that she would always care about him as a friend: “Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she shared. 

“It’s nobody’s fault I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore. ‘I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father… And, yeah…’”

Getty

Since then, Offset has reportedly been doing his best to win her back and is said to have dropped thousands of dollars on a series of lavish Christmas gifts before the former couple spent the holidays together in Puerto Rico. 

"I just had to get f*cked, that’s all,” she admitted on Instagram. “I feel rejuvenated, bitch. Bitch, I feel so rejuvenated. I feel baptized. Bitch, I feel f*cking baptized, bitch. I feel like a brand new f*cking woman."

Giphy

Even though Cardi is 100% focused on her career and daughter at the moment, the insider has claimed that she has "such a deep love for [Offset]” and that "there’s a very good chance they could be fully back together very soon."

Stay tuned for more. 

Latest News

Drake at his Aubrey &amp; The Three Migos Tour
Drake Has Announced A UK And EU Tour And Fans Are Losing It
Lady Gaga &amp; Bradley Cooper - I&#039;ll Never Love Again - Music Video
Oscars 2019: See The FULL LIST Of Nominees Now
Spotify Has Released A ‘Don’t Play This Artist’ Feature And It Allows You To Block Their Music
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
The Charlotte Show S2 First Look: Charlotte Crosby Feels Sick Before She Drops A Reet Serious Question On Boyf Josh Ritchie - Exclusive
Does This Mean Cardi B And Offset Are Giving Their Relationship Another Chance?
Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child
Scotty T&#039;s girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Chloe Elizabeth Reveals Just How Happy She Is With Scotty T As She Shares Surgery Results
Lauren Jauregui Talks Her ‘Super Challenging’ 2018 And Creating Her Own Sound
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi Talks Crotch-Activated Fireworks & Working With Frank Ocean’s Producer
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Mahalia
Mahalia Talks Meeting Ed Sheeran & The Meaning Behind Her Single ‘One Night Only’
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Grace Carter
Grace Carter Talks Meaning Behind ‘Why Her Not Me’ & How Song Writing Made Her A Happier Person
MTV PUSH: Ones To Watch 2019 - Jade Bird
Jade Bird Talks Staying True To Herself In Her Music & Being Cynical About Love
Julia Michaels ‘Inner Monologue Part 1’ Will Feature Niall Horan And Selena Gomez
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey
Assassin's Creed Odyssey Says Sorry For Forcing Fans Into Straight Relationships In New DLC
Charlotte Crosby poses on boxing day
Charlotte Crosby Offers Some Reet Lucky Fans The Chance To Attend Her House Party - Exclusive
Camila Cabello And Mark Ronson Have Been Hanging Out In The Studio Together And We Smell A Bop Coming
Justin Bieber Wants An Invitation To Kylie Jenner’s Ridiculously Lavish Beach Break

More From Cardi B

Does This Mean Cardi B And Offset Are Giving Their Relationship Another Chance?
7 Celeb Weddings We Can Expect In 2019: From Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner To Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott
MTV News
Cardi B Undoing Her Jeans Because They’re Too Tight Is All Of Us And Kardashian Sisters Reveal Who Kris Jenner’s Favourite Child Is | MTV News
Cardi B performing at the Electric Holiday festival in San Juan, Puerto Rico in December 2018
Cardi B and Offset 'Very Much A Couple' As They Reunite In Puerto Rico
MTV News
Cardi B Defends Offset After He Crashed Her Performance | MTV News
Migos rapper offset crashes Cardi B&#039;s headline set at Rolling Loud festival in LA in December 2018
Offset Crashes Cardi B’s Rolling Loud Set Begging For Her to Take Him Back
Most Talked About 2018 Music Videos
20 Music Videos That (Should've) Got Everyone Talking In 2018
The Woman Accused Of Coming Between Cardi B And Offset Has Broken Her Silence
Cardi B Announces Shock Split From Husband Offset After A Year Of Marriage
Jameela Jamil and Cardi B spat.
Cardi B Says “I’ll Never Sh*t My Pants” In Response To Jameela Jamil Spilling The Tea On Detox Drinks
Cardi B and Offset.
Cardi B Offers To Suck Offset's “D*ck Right Thruu This Phone”
Cardi B Reveals The Surprising Way Husband Offset Manages To Keep Her Calm

Trending Articles

Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Scotty T&#039;s girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Chloe Elizabeth Reveals Just How Happy She Is With Scotty T As She Shares Surgery Results
Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
Charlotte Crosby Used Common Sense To Destroy A Troll And It Was Sensational
Vicky Pattison Shares Emotional Footage Of Breakdown After Split With John Noble
Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumours That She’s Pregnant With Her Second Child
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton
Drake at his Aubrey &amp; The Three Migos Tour
Drake Has Announced A UK And EU Tour And Fans Are Losing It
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show S2 First Look: Charlotte Crosby Feels Sick Before She Drops A Reet Serious Question On Boyf Josh Ritchie - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby’s Latest Dry January Antics Are Getting Out of Control
Does This Mean Cardi B And Offset Are Giving Their Relationship Another Chance?