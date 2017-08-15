Cardi B

Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Is First Top 10 Hit By Female Rapper In 3 Years

Introducing… your new favourite rapper.

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 15:53

Cardi B needs no introduction because you’ve most definitely seen her videos and reaction GIFs on your timeline, however she’s much more than a meme.

The Bronx rapper gained prominence after her fiery personality won millions over on ‘Love & Hip-Hop: New York’ but she left the show to focus on her music, and it’s paid off VERY well.

Her summer anthem ‘Bodak Yellow’ has become the highest-charting song by a female rapper on Billboard in three years, after climbing up to number eight on this week’s chart.

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda’ was the last song by a lead female rapper to make the top 10 back in 2014, and ‘Bodak’ is also the first song by a lead female artist to reach the chart’s Top 10 since June!

What makes this even more impressive is the fact that the addictive track is Cardi B’s debut single after signing with Atlantic Records earlier this year.

Don’t worry, though, if you’re wanting to dive into her discography then there’s two mixtapes waiting for you that she released independently before signing with a label.

Number #8 on the hot 100 Billboards .I never even dreamed that this could happen .Im so proud of my self and my #KSR team .Thank you BARDIGANG aswell

“Number #8 on the hot 100 Billboards .I never even dreamed that this could happen .Im so proud of myself,” Cardi said on Instagram after finding out she has her first top 10 hit.

Drake recently brought the ‘Lick’ rapper onstage during his annual OVO Fest to perform the track, telling the crowd how ‘proud’ he is of her. An A-list fan club at your debut? Not bad!

If you haven’t already heard it then get into ‘Bodak Yellow’ now before it takes over the UK - trust us, you won’t regret this.

Cardi B - Bodak Yellow [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Pink To Receive The 2017 VMA Video Vanguard Award

P!nk Is Our 2017 VMA Vanguard Award Recipient!

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Ends Up In Bed With Chad Johnson After Snogging Session

8 Times Celebs Were Rocked By Celebrity Big Brother Cheating Rumours

Ariana Grande Stans The Spice Girls On Twitter And Her Fans Don't Know Who They Are

Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Is First Top 10 Hit By Female Rapper In 3 Years

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Kicks Off As A Game Of Spin The Bottle Goes Horribly Wrong

Chris Clark Admits He Broke Up With Jesy Nelson In A Text From Amber Dowding's Phone

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Love Island's Montana Weighs In On Caroline Flack And Mike Thalassitis Relationship Rumours

Selena Gomez Talks New Album, Collaborations and Fave Films in Twitter Q&A

Are Cheryl And Justin Bieber Collaborating On New Music Together?

14 Pieces Of High-Street Clothing That The Geordie Shore Girls Wear IRL

Aston Merrygold Is Taking His Moves To Strictly Come Dancing

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding Slams Fifth Harmony On CBB and Harmonizers Aren't Happy

13 Reasons Why cast attend the red carpet premiere for the new Netflix series.

13 Reasons Why Season 2 Theme Is Revealed And Dylan Minnette Insists It Will Be ‘More Emotional’

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Taylor Swift Wins Groping Lawsuit Against Radio DJ

Olly Alexander Talks 'Growing Up Gay' And Overcoming Mental Health Issues

More From Cardi B

Music

Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Is First Top 10 Hit By Female Rapper In 3 Years

Music

Cardi B Embarks On Her First UK Tour

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Is Putting Himself On A Sex Ban In The Lead Up To MMA Fight

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts A Belfie Of Epic Proportions And She Looks Sensational

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy And Jordan Davies Share Shocking Snogs With Two Housemates

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Leaps To The Defense Of 'Insecure' Celebrity Big Brother Housemate Sarah Harding

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Weighs In On Claims That Montana Brown Faked Her Relationship With Alex Beattie For Fame

Amber Butler confronts Alex on a date on Teen Mom UK
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls

Celebrity

Love Island's Montana Weighs In On Caroline Flack And Mike Thalassitis Relationship Rumours

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Celebrity

Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood

Music

Sarah Harding Slams Fifth Harmony On CBB and Harmonizers Aren't Happy