Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Is First Top 10 Hit By Female Rapper In 3 Years

Cardi B needs no introduction because you’ve most definitely seen her videos and reaction GIFs on your timeline, however she’s much more than a meme.

The Bronx rapper gained prominence after her fiery personality won millions over on ‘Love & Hip-Hop: New York’ but she left the show to focus on her music, and it’s paid off VERY well.

Her summer anthem ‘Bodak Yellow’ has become the highest-charting song by a female rapper on Billboard in three years, after climbing up to number eight on this week’s chart.

Nicki Minaj’s ‘Anaconda’ was the last song by a lead female rapper to make the top 10 back in 2014, and ‘Bodak’ is also the first song by a lead female artist to reach the chart’s Top 10 since June!

What makes this even more impressive is the fact that the addictive track is Cardi B’s debut single after signing with Atlantic Records earlier this year.

Don’t worry, though, if you’re wanting to dive into her discography then there’s two mixtapes waiting for you that she released independently before signing with a label.

“Number #8 on the hot 100 Billboards .I never even dreamed that this could happen .Im so proud of myself,” Cardi said on Instagram after finding out she has her first top 10 hit.

Drake recently brought the ‘Lick’ rapper onstage during his annual OVO Fest to perform the track, telling the crowd how ‘proud’ he is of her. An A-list fan club at your debut? Not bad!

If you haven’t already heard it then get into ‘Bodak Yellow’ now before it takes over the UK - trust us, you won’t regret this.

