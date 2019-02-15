New Music Round-up: Cardi B Ft. Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Avril Lavigne And More

This week we’ve got new music from all your favourite artists. With collaborations from Cardi B and Bruno Mars, Halsey & YUNGBLUD featuring Travis Barker, plus a new Drake mixtape... all genres are coming at you with new tracks this Friday.

Here are our top picks you need to add to your playlists this week:

Katy Perry / YouTube

Singles

Cardi B & Bruno Mars - Please Me

Back at us with another hot collab, the iconic duo of Cardi B and Bruno Mars have officially done it again in this track. With Bruno’s sweet and charming vocals combined with Cardi’s heated and fiery raps, these two are getting everything they want and more this Valentine’s Day, and with this song, so are we.

Zedd & Katy Perry - 365

Demanding a love that’s overpowering and consuming, Katy Perry and Zedd want everything and more from their lover in this track, and they want it 24/7, 365. With a catchy beat and lyricism that hits that early-stage-of-relationship-butterflies feels, we can tell this track is going to be a banger for a long time.

Bebe Rexha - Last Hurrah

She may be going out with a bang in this track, but Rexha proves that this is anything but her swan song. Coming into herself and showing us that she can hold her own, Rexha isn’t taking any BS from anyone in this song. She’s on a new path, but one more weekend of going crazy first.

YUNGBLUD & Halsey Ft. Travis Barker - 11 Minutes

We’re feeling the love in this song, it’s something overpowering and dangerous, and we’re obsessed with it. The couple have hit us with a duet that screams passion and lust, and with a catchy beat supplied by Travis Barker - we can’t think of anything more infectiously good.

Catfish and the Bottlemen - Fluctuate

In the second release from their upcoming album ‘The Balance’, Catfish have hit us with another bop that makes us want to be in the type relationships they have, because who doesn’t want to listen to stay up all night and listen to their demos? We never fluctuate about our love for them.

SG Lewis - Blue

With a beat that bubbles and pops us into a nirvana of our own, SG Lewis’ new track knows exactly how to dip and rise in all the right places to have us riding his wave.

Years & Years Ft. MNEK - Valentino

Hypnotising us under their ‘f*ck Valentine’s Day’ feels, just as Olly explains, this collab hits back at ‘the many f*ck boys who have done us dirty’ over the years. Hot only that, but it’s also ‘unashamedly gay’, as it’s rare that we get to hear two boys singing about boys. Well, with the success we know this song is going to have, hopefully we’ll get more.

Foals - On The Luna

Coming at us with another banger, Foals are reflecting on the world around them whilst feeling nostalgic about the past - and only they could sing about Donald Trump in a song and manage to keep it upbeat enough to distract us from crying.



John Legend - Preach

Hypnotising us with his devoted vocals, John Legend always knows how to say exactly what we’re feeling. Speaking out on the social and political issues in the world, John tells us that it's time for us to make a change, and there’s no one who can motivate us more to make a difference than him.

Juice WRLD - Robbery

King of emo bops, Juice WRLD has yet again delivered that song we really need at 3am. Asking whether the love he’s receiving is real or fake, and then indecisive over whether he’s ready to take the risk in pursuing it, he proves he’s truly the best modern vessel for speaking on those relationship feels.

Rex Orange County - New House

Is there anything Rex Orange County can’t do? Having us floating from the first note, he swoops us up in his picture-perfect love - and we’re down to move into that new house if you’ve got a spare room for us, Rex? This is a love that consumes as much as it compliments, it’s rare and hard to find, and Rex knows how to pen the feeling of it perfectly.

Jessie Ware - Adore You

No, Jessie Ware, we adore YOU. Swaying along to her dreamy vocals is easy in this track, and as usual, she can transcend the British clubbing scene into something sophisticated and sweet - and we love it.

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Proving yet again that she can do it all, Lizzo hits us with a sugary sweet pop ballad, and it tastes as sweet as it sounds. Give us a love like Lizzo’s and we’ll be content forever.

Netsky Ft. Bazzi & Lil Wayne – I Don’t Even Know You Anymore

In an up-and-over-it mood, this trio are talking about lost love and how to move on from it. Matching their deep lyrics with an upbeat flow to compliment, this song has it all.

Kygo Ft. Valerie Broussard - Think About You

This upbeat track is going to go hard in the club and that’s a fact. Combining Valerie’s soft and gentle vocals with Kygo’s fast-paced sound, these two balance each other out perfectly in this song, and we’re obsessed. We’ll be thinking about this song, like, only all the time.

Armin van Buuren Ft. Bonnie McKee - Lonely For You

In this silky smooth track, Bonnie McKee lays her beautiful vocals over Armin Van Buuren’s infectious rhythm - and it makes us want to dance all night long.

Big Tobz - Baby Girl

With a beat that has our head nodding and our feet inevitably moving, this song sends us a feeling of lust and love mixed with a motivational grind for success. Big Tobz is sending us huge Bonnie and Clyde vibes, and it’s dangerous in all the right ways.

Daniel Christian and Amber - Like Dat

WIth Amber’s raw and sexy voice combined with Daniel Christian’s fresh bars, this song has us focusing on them and them only. The love in this track is all about loyalty and rising together, and we’re obsessed with it.

Laughta - F-Boys

This song is all about not giving any time to those f*ck boys in our lives. Focusing on herself this Valentines Day, Laughta isn’t here for anyone but herself, and it sounds damn good on her.

Santino Le Saint - Feel Like Drugs

Is there anything more dreamy than Santino Le Saint’s voice? Singing about a love on the verge of an end, his lyrics are filled with passion and heartbreak - and he puts all of his soul into this song.

Nicky Romero & David Guetta - Ring the Alarm

The club will be on fire with this song. With an infectious rhythm and a beat that makes us want to jump - this duo have provided the club anthem we needed.

Albums

Drake - So Far Gone

Celebrating 10 since he was rapping over the beats of Kanye West and being flown out of Toronto by Lil Wayne, Drake has put together a new and old mixtape celebrating his journey over the last decade and the people who helped him become as successful as he is today that he met along the way.

Avril Lavigne - Head Above Water

She’s back, b*tches! In her first studio album since 2013, Avril Lavigne has a fresh new sound in 2019 - and it’s everything. Channeling heartbreak in songs like ‘Birdie’, and becoming the badass girl we know her as in songs like ‘Dumb Blonde’, featuring Nicki Minaj, and ‘Love Me Insane’, this girl has continued to deliver in this new album.

SWMRS - Berkeley’s On Fire

Back with their second studio album since 2016, this band have provided us with the rock album we’ve been waiting for. With the bands instrumentals as impressive as ever, and their lyrics from song to song catering to our every mood, it’s not far from perfect - and it’s exactly what we needed. Modern music may make them sick but this album makes us anything but.