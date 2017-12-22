New Music Round-Up: Cardi-B, Migos, Kesha and More...

Singles

Cardi B - 'Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage)'

Cardi B is killing it right now. From 'Bodak Yellow' to her electric features, she hasn't put a foot wrong this year. 'Bartier Cardi' sees Cardi tighten her flow and flex her skills as a rapper and superstar. It's a triumph and proof that Cardi is going nowhere.

Migos - 'Stir Fry'

Migos have a knack for creating interesting sounds and pushing hip-hop into new realms. 'Stir Fry' isn't like its predecessor (MotorSport) but it's no less great. It's light, it's infectious and it's made us super excited for the trio's sophomore album.

Kesha - 'This Is Me'

Kesha released one of this year's most inspirational songs ('Praying') so it's no surprise that she shines on the uplifting lead single from The Greatest Showman soundtrack. In another artist's hands it could sound cheesy but in Kesha's it's perfect.

A$AP Ferg - 'Plain Jane (Remix) [feat. Nicki Minaj]'

'Plain Jane (Remix)' was technically released last Friday but it came out too late to be added to the New Music Round-Up. The new version of the hit stars Nicki Minaj and it's all the better for it. The 'ride with Minaj' hook is one of this year's best.

Ozuna - 'La Modelo (feat. Cardi B)'

'Bartier Cardi' isn't Cardi's only new release today. The 'No Limit' rapper also embraces her Latina roots on Ozuna's 'La Modelo'. Not only is the song a bop but it also features Cardi singing in Spanish. Is there anything that Cardi can't do?

Imagine Dragons & Khalid 'Thunder / Young Dumb & Broke (Medley)'

Imagine Dragons and Khalid gave one of the best performances of the night at this year's AMAs, so we're happy to see that they've recorded and released an official version of their amazing 'Thunder' and 'Young Dumb & Broke' medley.

Albums

Jeremih & Chance - Merry Christmas Lil' Mama Re-Wrapped

Jeremih and Chance the Rapper get festive on the second edition of Merry Christmas Lil' Mama. Starring new songs about fancying your married neighbour and how the holidays bring out the child in all of us, it's a fun future classic.

Gucci Mane - El Gato: The Human Glacier

Gucci has long been one of rap's most important artists and his latest LP proves exactly why.

Words: Sam Prance

