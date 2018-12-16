Cardi B

Offset Crashes Cardi B’s Rolling Loud Set Begging For Her to Take Him Back

The 'I Like It' rapper's headline set was interrupted to her shock...

Sunday, December 16, 2018 - 11:18

Cardi B got a surprise during her headline set at Rolling Loud festival in LA last night.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was midway through her set when her soon-to-be ex-husband Offset crashed the stage to make another public plea for her to take him back, this time with a cake and abundance of flowers that made his message loud and clear.

The Migos rapper took over the stage with several handlers who brought on the cake and flower arrangements that bared the sign "TAKE ME BACK CARDI", to both the crowd and Cardi's surprise.

As the crowd erupted into screams of excitement, confusion and outright awkwardness, Offset started making a public apology to his wife via microphone, saying: "I want to tell you I'm sorry."

Getty Images

Cardi B was visibly annoyed by the bold move, initially rejecting the bouquet of flowers he tried to hand her when he walked on and then refusing to speak back to him through the microphone.

Fan videos show the rapper exchanging words with her estranged ex as he spoke to her via the crowd before she sent him off stage and ordered the props to be removed from in front of her set immediately.

Getty Images

The grand public gesture is the second public plea made by the rapper in just 24 hours after he uploaded a video to Instagram yesterday apologising to Cardi for 'entertaining' other women, while revealing that his "only" birthday wish was for her to take him back.

Cardi first announced that she would be divorcing Offset two weeks ago (Dec. 2) when she told fans directly via Instagram that they were separated but emphasised several times that the split was amicable for the sake of their child Kulture.

Getty Images

Now that he has tried to pressure her into taking him back in front of thousands of fans on stage during her headline set at a festival (and their first ever female headliner set) and taking away her moment, we're not so sure how things might pan out.

Fans have stated that Cardi's publicist was onstage at the time Offset crashed her set, with some now advising the star to reevaluate her team.

Whatever happens, we hope that Cardi still got the chance to show the crowd what she's made of with a fire set!

