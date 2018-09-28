Cardi B

Celebrity Pregnancies We Didn't See Coming In 2018: From Cardi B To Chantelle Connelly

What a lovely surprise!

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 14:50

It really does feel like 2018 has been the year of shocker pregnancies, from Cardi B's SNL surprise to Kylie Jenner's best-kept secret of our lifetime.

Yep, it seems like just about everyone we didn't expect to is getting knocked up this year, including Geordie Shore lass Chantelle Connelly, who's super excited to welcome her first child. But while they might have been a surprise, they're a total blessing none the less. And is it just us, or is it hard to remember Kylie before she welcomed Stormi in February? Motherhood really has changed that gal, and we're living for it.

Hit play on the video to see all the unexpected pregnancies of 2018...

What a whirlwind! And while some of these people have expressed their shock when they took that test, they wouldn't have it any other way. And we must say 2018 is the year of the most adorable babas too!

Getty

From Kulture to True, 2018 babies are going to rule the world someday.

Did you see any of these pregnancies coming? Let us know in a tweet @MTVUK.

 

 

