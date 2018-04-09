Cardi B

Rihanna Congratulates Cardi B on Pregnancy and Album

What a sweetheart...

Monday, April 9, 2018 - 10:31

There's no question that Cardi B is on top of the world right now. In the past week alone, the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper has released her critically acclaimed debut album Invasion of Privacy, performed on SNL for the first time and announced her pregnancy.

To make things even more exciting, Rihanna has just congratulated Cardi on her album and her pregnancy on Instagram.

NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. RIHANNA HERSELF STANS CARDI JUST AS MUCH AS THE REST OF US ALL DO.

Cardi released Invasion of Privacy on Friday and just one day later the took to the SNL stage to not only slay a medley of her hits 'Bodak Yellow' and 'Bartier Cardi' but also to reveal her pregnancy in a stunning rendition of her latest single 'Be Careful'.

Rihanna then shared a photo of Cardi with the caption "baby Bardi x bomb ass album! congrats sis!" on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhUujfpBxBE/?taken-by=iamcardib

To make things even more adorable, Cardi then screenshotted the pic and reposted it, writing: "The love I’m receiving is overwhelming! I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times [Rihanna]".

She also posted the image on Twitter with the words: "The most humble ,I love her". We adore these two.

Seriously, if they could both hop in the studio to record a new collaboration our lives would be complete.

Cardi B: Bodak Yellow/Bartier Cardi Medley (Live) - SNL

Early sales and streams indicate that Cardi is about to land her first ever US Number 1 album.

We couldn't be happier for her. If anyone deserves this kind of success and praise, it's Cardi.

Words: Sam Prance

