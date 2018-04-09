Rihanna Congratulates Cardi B on Pregnancy and Album
What a sweetheart...
There's no question that Cardi B is on top of the world right now. In the past week alone, the 'Bodak Yellow' rapper has released her critically acclaimed debut album Invasion of Privacy, performed on SNL for the first time and announced her pregnancy.
To make things even more exciting, Rihanna has just congratulated Cardi on her album and her pregnancy on Instagram.
WATCH CARDI AND BRUNO'S INCREDIBLE 'FINESSE (REMIX)' MUSIC VIDEO...
Diamonds up and down my chain (aha)
Cardi B, straight stuntin', can't tell me nothin'
Bossed up and I changed the game (you see me?)
It's my big Bronx boogie, got all them girls shook (shook)
My big fat ass got all them boys hooked (hooked)
I went from dollar bills, now we poppin' rubber bands (ha)
Bruno sang to me while I do my money dance like ayy
Flexin' on the 'Gram like ayy
Hit the Lil' Jon, okay (okay), okay (okay)
Oh yeah, we drippin' in finesse and getting paid, ow
Ooh, don't we look good together?
There's a reason why they watch all night long (all night long)
Yeah, I know we'll turn heads forever (forever)
So tonight, I'm gonna show you off
When I'm walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that's what you do
No, my baby, don't play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That's right
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
Now slow it down for me, baby
'Cause I love the way it feels when we grind
Yeah, our connection's so magnetic on the floor
Nothing can stop us tonight
When I'm walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that's what you do
No, my baby, don't play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That's right
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
Fellas, grab your ladies if your lady fine
Tell her she the one, she the one for life
Ladies, grab your fellas and let's do this right (do this right)
If you're on one like me in mind (ow!)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don't it feel so good to be us? (ayy)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (yeah)
Girl, we got it goin' on
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (hey)
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy? (feels so good on you)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
We out here drippin' in finesse (we drippin' on them)
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse with my baby
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it (yeah, you know we got it goin' on)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
You know it, you know it
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Girl, we got it
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
You know it, you know it
NO. WE ARE NOT JOKING. RIHANNA HERSELF STANS CARDI JUST AS MUCH AS THE REST OF US ALL DO.
Cardi released Invasion of Privacy on Friday and just one day later the took to the SNL stage to not only slay a medley of her hits 'Bodak Yellow' and 'Bartier Cardi' but also to reveal her pregnancy in a stunning rendition of her latest single 'Be Careful'.
Rihanna then shared a photo of Cardi with the caption "baby Bardi x bomb ass album! congrats sis!" on Instagram.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BhUujfpBxBE/?taken-by=iamcardib
To make things even more adorable, Cardi then screenshotted the pic and reposted it, writing: "The love I’m receiving is overwhelming! I can’t thank you enough for always finding the time to share your support!! Thank you a million times [Rihanna]".
She also posted the image on Twitter with the words: "The most humble ,I love her". We adore these two.
Seriously, if they could both hop in the studio to record a new collaboration our lives would be complete.
Early sales and streams indicate that Cardi is about to land her first ever US Number 1 album.
We couldn't be happier for her. If anyone deserves this kind of success and praise, it's Cardi.
Words: Sam Prance