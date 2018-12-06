Cardi B

The Woman Accused Of Coming Between Cardi B And Offset Has Broken Her Silence

Summer Bunni has admitted that she's "ashamed" of her actions.

Thursday, December 6, 2018 - 09:59

An Instagram model who has been accused of playing a part in Cardi B and Offset’s split has broken her silence to admit that she’s “ashamed” of her actions and never had any intention of breaking up “a happy home.”

Summer Bunni has seemingly acknowledged a series of unverified text messages that allegedly show Offset arranging a threesome with her and another model just days before Cardi gave birth to their daughter. 

Getty Images

In a video message sent to TMZ, she began: “I have not messed with Offset since he’s had his baby. I didn’t know how serious this marriage was. A lot of girls would just deal with this situation and just be like, ‘yo, I’m the reason they’re getting a divorce.'”

“I feel ashamed,” she continued. “It’s a lot, but just coming from me and to Cardi B and to our fans, to her family to her situation, these were never my intentions and I never wanted to break up a happy home.”

Instagram

Cardi broke the news of their split on Wednesday, saying that things “hadn’t been working out between them for a long time” and that their priority was to remain on the best terms for baby Kulture. 

When asked if she had contacted the rapper, Summer replied: “No, I have not spoken to Cardi B, but I would like to her know that I’m a very genuine person and I’m not here to break up her family or mess up what she has going on with her husband,” she said.

Instagram/SummerBunni

She added: “I’m very sorry that this has happened and I’m very sorry that I didn’t think about my worth as a young lady, and I just hope that she can overcome this.”

