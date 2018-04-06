Cardi B

Twitter Reacts To Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy'

Chrissy Teigen had something to say about *that* RiRi threesome comment...

Friday, April 6, 2018 - 14:58

Cardi B finally dropped her long-awaited debut album today and everyone is freaking out, as expected.

Invasion Of Privacy is wall-to-wall with club bops and revenge anthems, filled with the 'Bodak Yellow' superstar's unmatched charisma and energy, and signature ad-libs.

The lyrics have got a lot of people talking, especially the raunchy 'She Bad' - which features the brilliant YG - for Cardi's A-list threesome suggestion.

WATCH CARDI B IN G-EAZY'S 'NO LIMIT' VIDEO BELOW...

View the lyrics
If I hit it one time, I'ma pipe her
If I hit it two times, then I like her
If I fuck three times, I'ma wife her
It ain't safe for the black or the white girls
It ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe
Tell your man pipe up, nigga, pipe up
Hunnit bands from the safe in your face, what'd you say?
Money dance, turn this shit into a nightclub

Fuck with me and get some money, yeah ayy
Fuck with me and get some money (ayy)

Fuck with me and get some money (ayy)
Fuck with G and get some money

No limit I'm a fucking soldier, ayy
Always lit, yeah I'm never sober
It's been three days in a row, your bitch coming over
Told that bitch to kick rock, she act like it's a boulder, ayy
'Rari, shopping
Let me, cop it
Always, poppin'
Hella, poppin'
She's a bopper
Homie, hoppin'
Ain't no, stopping
Album, dropping
Got the city on fire
Bitch lying on me like she tired
I might have to fuck around and call Kamaiyah
Hoe stirring up the pot, Jambalaya
Young Gerald

If I hit it one time, I'ma pipe her
If I hit it two times, then I like her
If I fuck three times, I'ma wife her
It ain't safe for the black or the white girls
It ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe
Tell your man pipe up, nigga, pipe up
Hunnit bands from the safe in your face, what'd you say?
Money dance, turn this shit into a nightclub

Fuck him then I get some money
Fuck him then I get some money
Fuck him then I get some money
Fuck him then I get some money

I need tongue
I need face
Give me brain, concentrate
I go foam, product case
Kill a weave, rock a lace
Fuck the Moe
Buy the ACE
Fuck the Ghost
Drive a Wraith

Get some money, flood the Rollie
Fuck the Rollie, patty face
My career takin' off
These hoes jogging in place
Swear these hoes run they mouth
How these hoes out of shape?
Can you stop with all the subs?
Bitch I ain't Jared
If you really want some smoke
You can pull up, you can get it
Grab a hand full of braids, make a nigga eat me out
Put a white boy on Sazón
I might turn G-Eazy out
Keep it G from the club ‘til the end, from the spot
You know me, Cardi B
Pussy poppin' on the charts

Ayy, yeah, fuck with me and get some money
Yeah, ayy, fuck with me and get some money
Ayy, yeah, fuck with me and get some money (Montana G Eazy)
Ayy, yeah, fuck with G and get some money

Lighters up, steam out the roof (roof, roof)
Pipe up, spittin' like grill need a tooth (tooth, tooth)
Turnt-Turnt up, yeah, I need Camila in the group (group, group)
Paper up, double pumpin', big with the loot (loot, loot)
It ain't safe, it ain't safe
Million cash in a safe
Fresh vanilla by the case
Fuck the cuffs are in my brace
Reshi is the name, CB is the game

Let's call the boys, call a couple planes
Ring on like a mason
Pussy wet, cash long, Kyrie with the mask on
Keep a hunnit, come and get some hunnits
Fuck with me and get some money
We don't make it disappear, David Copperfield
Drop top on the Ville like a lobster tail
Talk best box free like [?]
Talk the best bitch for a happy meal

Yeah, ayy, yeah
Fuck with me and get some money
Yeah, in Miami partying with Puffy, ayy
She want to fuck, I told her bring her buddy, ayy
Yeah, suck a- suck a dick or something
Yeah, what's understood ain't gotta be explained, ayy
Strippers at 11 keep me entertained
Money dance, money dance, just to make it rain
Yeah, third album, nothing was the same
It ain't safe, it ain't safe
A-$-A-P
I come from the bay where the Cudi say "Yee"
Touchdown in the town, I'm as big as KD
See NBA money, plant a fucking money trick
Diamonds, crystal geyser
Big body that 488's wider
Pulling up like along came a spider
The fourth time I put a baby inside her

If I hit it one time, I'ma pipe her
If I hit it two times, then I like her
If I fuck three times, I'ma wife her
It ain't safe for the black or the white girls
It ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe
Tell your man pipe up, nigga, pipe up
Hunnit bands from the safe in your face, what'd you say?
Money dance, turn this shit into a nightclub

Slob on my knob, like corn on the cob
I break a bitch, like Chyna did Rob
Put a ho to work, like she went and got a job
Everybody hit man, welcome to the mob (Mafia!)
Pull up another whip or something, yeah a different one
Fuck up another VIP or something, I been killing 'em
Smoke another zip or something, [?]
Take another sip or some, I ain't lit enough
It ain't safe, it ain't safe
Got them guns in my wraith
Got them ones everywhere, she got them buns in my face
I got girls on the pole, like they tryna win a race
Free that nigga Tay K, I just got another case
We get drugged up, and tear the club up
You too boring for the bitch, get your buns up
It ain't safe, it ain't safe
All these diamonds in the face
Fuck around and turn that bitch to Stevie Wonder

Fuck with B and get some money (Belly)
Fuck with B and get some money (It's me)
Fuck with B and get some money
Uh, screaming "uhhh"

Master P
Baby that ass looking like a masterpiece
Used to open doors without half the key
Fish scale by the whale, call it catch release
No limit to it, no limit
I'm still with the go-getters and the gorillas
Old paper got me dressed up like a dope dealer
Like a wholesale of money, smellin' like a co-seller
It ain't safe (no)
Check your bags on me, I don't give a thang
Shoe box for my for my very first bank (hello)
I might pull up on your court with the tank (no limit!)

If I hit it one time, I'ma pipe her
If I hit it two times, then I like her
If I fuck three times, I'ma wife her
It ain't safe for the black or the white girls
It ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe, it ain't safe
Tell your man pipe up, nigga, pipe up
Hunnit bands from the safe in your face, what'd you say?
Money dance, turn this shit into a nightclub

Ayy, yeah, fuck with me and get some money
Yeah, ayy, fuck with me and get some money
Ayy, yeah, fuck with me and get some money
Ayy, yeah, fuck with G and get some money
Writer(s): Matthew Samuels, Karim Kharbouch, Rakim Mayers, Earl Patrick Taylor, Allen Ritter, Ahmad Balshe, Jordan Michael Houston, Gerald Gillum Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

On the collaboration, Bardi raps: "I need Chrissy Teigen / Know a bad bitch when I see one / Tell RiRi I need a threesome," and one of the stars caught wind of it quick.

While Rihanna is busy launching her 75th Fenty Beauty store in Italy to comment, Chrissy Teigen took to her legendary Twitter account when she found out about the shout-out.

No doubt speechless at being mentioned by the rap queen, she hilariously tweeted "Gasp!! *drops biscuits*".

Twitter @iamCardiB

While we wait on RiRi's sure-to-be-epic response, you can hear the line for yourself on the fire 13-track album.

Invasion Of Privacy was first set to be released last October before Cardi surprised fans just a few weeks ago, although she kept some details to herself until the very last minute.

The album features collaborations with SZA, Kehlani, Migos, Chance the Rapper, YG, Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Let us know what your favourite tracks on Twitter!

Words: Ross McNeilage

