Twitter Reacts To Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy'
Chrissy Teigen had something to say about *that* RiRi threesome comment...
Cardi B finally dropped her long-awaited debut album today and everyone is freaking out, as expected.
Invasion Of Privacy is wall-to-wall with club bops and revenge anthems, filled with the 'Bodak Yellow' superstar's unmatched charisma and energy, and signature ad-libs.
The lyrics have got a lot of people talking, especially the raunchy 'She Bad' - which features the brilliant YG - for Cardi's A-list threesome suggestion.
On the collaboration, Bardi raps: "I need Chrissy Teigen / Know a bad bitch when I see one / Tell RiRi I need a threesome," and one of the stars caught wind of it quick.
While Rihanna is busy launching her 75th Fenty Beauty store in Italy to comment, Chrissy Teigen took to her legendary Twitter account when she found out about the shout-out.
No doubt speechless at being mentioned by the rap queen, she hilariously tweeted "Gasp!! *drops biscuits*".
While we wait on RiRi's sure-to-be-epic response, you can hear the line for yourself on the fire 13-track album.
Invasion Of Privacy was first set to be released last October before Cardi surprised fans just a few weeks ago, although she kept some details to herself until the very last minute.
The album features collaborations with SZA, Kehlani, Migos, Chance the Rapper, YG, Bad Bunny and J Balvin.
Let us know what your favourite tracks on Twitter!
Words: Ross McNeilage