Caroline Flack Confirms Split From Fiancé Andrew Brady: “It Was Not Meant To Be”

Caroline Flack has announced that her engagement to Andrew Brady is over in an emotional statement confirming their split.

The Love Island host and Celebrity Big Brother alumni had been dogged by break-up rumours over the past few weeks after sharing a very tense looking walk with their dog amid reports they’d unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Caroline Flack and Andrew Brady became engaged in April after two months together

While they’d been doing their best to put on a brave face, Caroline has now released the following statement via The Sun: “I’m sad to announce that Andrew and I have decided to part ways. Unfortunately it was not to be. I wish him all the best. At least there’s a Villa waiting for me. It’s back to the ol’ grafting.”

Minutes later, she posted a tearful emoji on Twitter.

😢 — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) July 10, 2018

The pair became engaged in April following a two-month relationship. Just last week, the 38-year-old penned an open letter to Cosmopolitan gushing over her future husband and their life together.

“I saw you on TV before we’d even met. ‘WHO is that guy?’ I texted my friend. ‘Oh, some man who was on The Apprentice, I think,’ she replied. I followed you on Instagram and you followed me back with the simple, emotionless line: ‘Thanks for the support.’ (I now know, of course, it took you hours to come up with that!)

Andrew Brady posted a near-identical statement confirming the end of their relationship / Instagram/AndrewBrady

“It made me laugh so I gave you my number. A few days later, we met. We laugh until we cry. I’ve never had that before – with anyone. Every other relationship I’ve had has only been about love, but with you it’s about friendship, too.

Break-ups are never ideal, so we’re sending all our love to both Caroline and Andrew at this difficult time.