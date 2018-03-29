Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack Had The Best Response To This Piece Of Unsolicited Dating Advice

Caroline Flack has absolutely no time for anyone giving her advice about her personal life.

The Love Island presenter has recently gone through a break up with CBB star Andrew Brady and she couldn’t be less here for people coming out the woodwork to point out why her relationships don’t seem to last.

The entire situation kicked off when a self-help expert gave an interview to Daily Star in which she claimed Caroline should start dating older men for once.

“It might look like an exciting romantic life that Caroline Flack leads, having dated a string of younger men. After all, what could be more flattering to a woman’s ego then the fact she can attract so many toy boys. But having kicked Apprentice and Celebrity Big Brother star, Andrew Brady into touch, maybe it's time she gave up these toy boy relationships."

Dr. Pam even brought up some of her past romances: "It all started with heartthrob Harry Styles when he was on X Factor and she was one of the presenters. At 32, and with Harry 17, it raised many eyebrows.

“Most women have a 'younger man' experience but Caroline has made a habit of it," she added.

Firing off the most epic clapback the world has ever seen, the 38-year-old took to Twitter to write: "Thanks for the advice Dr Pam, what would you suggest as my treatment? A course of anti women pills, and a shot of mind your own f**king business?" 

Crikey. Let it be known that Caroline takes absolutely no prisoners.

 

