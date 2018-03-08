Celebrity Big Brother's Andrew Brady Has Been Accused Of Cheating On Caroline Flack
The Celebrity Big Brother star denies having ever seen the woman.
Caroline Flack only just went Instagram official with The Apprentice star Andrew Brady last night, but the couple have already been rocked by cheating rumours.
According to The Sun, a dance teacher commented on the very upload that cemented their relationship on social media claiming she got with Andrew at a nightclub in Chester two weeks ago.
The unnamed woman also claimed he took her back to his, writing: "Ahh interesting. Got with him in rosies nightclub Chester when he did a appearance on Gay night took me back to his. Then completely ignored me after. Lovely guy (sic)."
"This was like two weeks ago," she added in a second comment.
Caroline reportedly followed the girl on Instagram soon after she made the comment, but a source told The Sun: "She doesn't believe a word of it. Andrew and her spent a while getting to know each other and going on dates before making their relationship official."
While the pair may not have been an official couple when the alleged cheating went down, Andrew has flat out denied it anyway, claiming: "I have never seen this woman in my life."
Who's telling the truth? We may never know, but Caroline and Andrew are certainly looking super loved up right now.