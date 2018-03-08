Caroline Flack

Celebrity Big Brother's Andrew Brady Has Been Accused Of Cheating On Caroline Flack

The Celebrity Big Brother star denies having ever seen the woman.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, March 9, 2018 - 15:08

Caroline Flack only just went Instagram official with The Apprentice star Andrew Brady last night, but the couple have already been rocked by cheating rumours.

According to The Sun, a dance teacher commented on the very upload that cemented their relationship on social media claiming she got with Andrew at a nightclub in Chester two weeks ago.

Take a look at the video to see the celebrities who admitted to cheating...

The unnamed woman also claimed he took her back to his, writing: "Ahh interesting. Got with him in rosies nightclub Chester when he did a appearance on Gay night took me back to his. Then completely ignored me after. Lovely guy (sic)."

Having tried to get rid of him for a while he’s kinda just sticking around now ... ❤️ #

"This was like two weeks ago," she added in a second comment.

Caroline reportedly followed the girl on Instagram soon after she made the comment, but a source told The Sun: "She doesn't believe a word of it. Andrew and her spent a while getting to know each other and going on dates before making their relationship official."

The Sun/Instagram

While the pair may not have been an official couple when the alleged cheating went down, Andrew has flat out denied it anyway, claiming: "I have never seen this woman in my life."

Who's telling the truth? We may never know, but Caroline and Andrew are certainly looking super loved up right now.

