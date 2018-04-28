The Reason Caroline Flack And Andrew Brady Have Been Hit With Split Rumours

Fans have been left fearing for the state of Andrew Brady and Caroline Flack’s relationship after the pair were spotted looking frosty AF while walking their dog in London.

The couple left everyone surprised with their speedy engagement, but social-media users began to fear the worst when they noticed the duo were no longer following each other on Instagram.

After a few pics of the pair emerged that didn’t show them looking 10/10 happy on their walk (literally who does?) people put two and two together and figured that there could be trouble in paradise.

But, fear not.

An insider has told The Sun that the Love Island presenter and CBB alumni are still very much in love: “They haven't unfollowed each other. They just haven't refollowed each other after a fall out earlier this year and as they live together now they don't feel like there's much point. Everything is totally fine between them.”

This comes as Caroline gave an interview to Cosmopolitan in which she penned an open letter about how their relationship got off the ground: “People talk about meeting someone and feeling as though you’ve known them your whole life. That’s what it felt like when I met you.

“My life was complete before you came into it – a man doesn't complete your life,” she added. “But I wanted to make room in it for you. I look at you and I think, 'Yes, Andrew, you're the one I've been waiting for'."

No drama here.