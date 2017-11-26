Casey Johnson

Casey Johnson's Brother Is So 'Done' With His Relationship With Marnie Simpson

Chet Johnson is 100% over it.

Rachel Davies-Day
Wednesday, December 6, 2017 - 11:49

It's no secret that Geordie Shore lass Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson are BEYOND loved up rn, but there is one person that is absolutely not here for it.

Casey Johnson's brother, Chet Johnson (who you will probably remember from Ex On The Beach and Just Tattoo Of Us), is officially done, and he's making it known.

Of course, it's a big brother's job to take the absolute p*ss when your sibling ends up more whipped than a can of squirty cream, and he's been exposing the Single AF star's soppy ways at every opportunity. 

Instagram/MarnieGShore

Taking to Twitter to let everyone know that he is 100% over it, he wrote: "Ok I’m done @MarnieGShore ur snap of casey saying “my little baby” & “your my best friend” I’m done I have no words."

He didn't stop there, during a lads-only shopping outing Chet couldn't help but joke about the fact that Casey had been let out on 'day release', taking to his Insta stories to film the rare sighting and say: "My boy is back it! He's only out on day release. How does it feel?"

Carrying on the banter, he asked him: "Oi Case? How long are you allowed to stay out until today?" to which a defiant Casey said: "Anytime I want!"

So for everyone asking! This @fathersons_ denim one of the best. Comes in 7 colours too... 15% sale still on!!!! @fathersons_ 💙

Let's be honest, Marnie doesn't actually have him on lockdown, he can't help it if he just loves to be around his lass 24/7.

The final straw seemed to come as Chet caught Casey browsing in the window of a ring shop and joked: "why you looking at rings?"

Instagram/Chet_Sket

Woah, Marnie might be in luck this Christmas. He could easily have just been checking out a new watch for himself though, right?

Don't miss brand new Single AF, Mondays at 11pm on MTV!

Chet might be taking the mickey out his bro, but you can decide who really gets the last life here when you remind yourself of the Tattoo Casey gave him on Just Tattoo Of Us...

 

gallery_nav.jpg
