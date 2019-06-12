Get To Know: Cassyette

Cassyette is the brand new up and coming rockstar who’s channelling all the retro vibes you need to get down like you’re in an 80s movie. With a sound that's a call to arms for young girls everywhere to put on their leather jackets and combat boots, her style is hardcorde, women-fuelled rock - and we're obsessed.

Pairing her style that’s influenced by the likes of Joan Jett, Debbie Harry and David Bowie with her own original spin on the genres of rock and pop, what Cassyette creates is a raw and authentic sound that redefines the laws of modern music. It’s rebellious, it’s unapologetic, and it’s the empowering voice we need to hear now more than ever.

Cassyette is Essex born and London living, and her stage name is a play on both her birth name, Cassy, and ‘cassette’, the type of tape her music sounds like it should be played on. Originally starting on the music scene as a DJ and songwriter, Cassyette’s musical abilities know no bounds - just check her background of working at events with Armani, Elle, and Missguided.

Sitting down to let us get to know all about her, Cassyette revealed everything you NTK about the rising artist herself...

Cinsey Tham

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…

Hi, I’m Cassyette. I grew up in Essex UK and now I live in London.

I’m a professional headbanger and write songs about tragedy, heartbreak, my angels and demons.

I make rock n roll that people can let loose too.

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Glittery nu metal.

3)Who inspired you to start a career in music?

I was inspired by so many different things so not necessarily who but the reason why I think was a mixture of feeling like I wasn't good enough at anything else and a constant urge of wanting to create something unique that's an extension of myself.

I chose music because I wanted to make the sounds that I love the most and be able to express the thoughts in my head so people can relate and know it's okay to feel that way.

I think a lot of people feel lost or misunderstood and just need something to connect to so I am inspired by them.

4)Who are your biggest musical influences?

I love artists that are completely innovative and do their own thing unapologetically. I think that's really cool.

I've always looked up to women like Joan Jett and Debbie Harry who have been at the forefront of women in rock n roll.

I love bands like Kiss and Motley Crue and artists like David Bowie.

I’m currently listening to lots of different artists all the time... The Amazons, Haim, Bring Me The Horizon and Grimes are a few of my favourites right now.

Cinsey Tham

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new single/album…

I have been writing for the past year and a bit now. Some of the songs draw on older experiences and some are more recent situations.

I have been working with a couple of awesome musicians on this project. One of them is my best friend Bella.

It's been an exciting time for me to be able to bring my ideas to life.

We started working from my parents' house out in the old barn outside, it's so sick because I turned it into this crazy looking 80s time capsule. It has pink tinsel curtains hanging from every wall and neon lights which make it glow rosy pink when it's dark. I have written a lot of my best songs in there at night.

6)What can we expect from your live shows?

Hardcore, electric, smokin’ girl power.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far?

So far probably all of the shows! I absolutely love performing with the girls, we did a show in Manchester and the crowd was wild. It was awesome, people were trying to climb on the stage with us! I love when the energy is intense like that! Also releasing my first single 'Jean' was a massive highlight. The amount of amazing videos people were sending me of them rocking out… I even got sent a couple of pole dancing routines. That was lit af!

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Haha, yes, actually. I never really get nervous around anyone so this was the first time but

I met Rihanna last year and who can blame me? She's just too Goddamn hot!

9) What’s on your playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

I have all the Carlos Santana albums, my dad got me into his music when I was little. His music makes me happy.

10) When can we see you live?

I have a really awesome show coming up in a couple of months supporting one of my favourite bands ever... it's literally a dream so I’m buzzing for it.

But it's not been announced yet so I can't tell you, soz.