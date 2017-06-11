Catfish: The TV Show

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

Rachel Pilcher
Friday, June 30, 2017 - 12:00

Catfish: The TV Show is BACK, which means we're treated to another dramatic series of Nev and Max teaching ALL of their tricks and tips when it comes to spotting who's not actually who they say they are online. 

Seriously, we reckon we could write a book of everything Nev and Max has taught us during the history of the show.

As it turns out though, us mere mortals aren't the only ones getting caught out by the internet, with these celebs also falling victim to Catfish scandals.

Geordie Shore's Scotty T

A post shared by Scotty T (@scottgshore) on

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle previously spilled the beans on how Scotty T's international love affair didn't exactly pan out as he planned, explaining that the Milan girl of his dreams turned out to be, well, very much not her.

Speaking to MTV, Gaz revealed: "Scott was on Twitter and was talkin' to a girl for I think about seven months and she lived in Milan.

"Scott eventually had an appearance to do some stuff at MTV Italy, so he flew all the way to Italy, he drove three hours to meet this girl."

However, despite putting in ALL that effort, Scott's journey came to a bit of an unfortunate end, with Gaz admitting: "When he got there, it was a 47-year-old man called Peter. Scott, I'm sorry but you got CATFISHED."

WATCH GAZ REVEAL SCOTTY'S CATFISH TALE HERE:

Oh, Scott.

Joel Dommett

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Poor Joel Dommett opened up about his catfish experience during his stint on I'm A Celebrity, revealing that a fake profile online led to his sex tape being released.

Sharing the story with his campmates, Joel explained: "Basically, someone messaged me on Twitter and after a while, she was like, 'do you want Skype sex?' I was like, 'yeah alright'. I was so naive.

"I messaged a few weeks later and she didn't reply, and then three years later they released it, about a week before I came in here. It was obviously a video - I thought I was having Skype sex with someone but I wasn't. It was just a video of someone, and it turned out it was just someone watching me, watching porn - just like a porno Gogglebox."

Stephen Bear

Bear found himself in all manners of pickles when he took part in Celebs Go Dating, with his then-rumoured relationship with Charlotte Crosby eventually pushing him to be kicked off the show.

Before he did get the boot though, Bear was sent on a date with model Dakota, who he believes 'catfished' her.

In the episode, Bear, who walked out on the date pretty quickly, claimed she wasn't the same girl he saw in the photo and she 'wasn't what he was expecting' - something Dakota herself later denied, saying: "I didn't chose the photo… it's a TV show it's not that deep (sic)."

Iggy Azalea

[Getty]

If you thought getting caught by an internet catfish was pretty bad, spare a thought for poor Iggy Azalea who was catfished by none other than her OWN MUM.

Awks.

Chatting to Power 106's The Cruz Show back in 2015, Iggy revealed that her mum set up a fake super fan profile on Twitter to fool her: "She's been like cat fishing, I know that for sure. 

"There was this one fan and I'm like, 'oh I like this fan, this fan's cool, I'm going to add them' and then she texted me and was like, 'um, you know I'm Azalean For Life, right? That's me'. And I was like, 'oh my God, I'm friends with my mother…by accident…this is SO lame!"

Farrah Abraham's Mum Debra

MTV

Farrah spoke about her mum's experience when they both appeared on Couples Therapy, with the Teen Mom OG star revealing that Debra had been scammed out of around $250,000 by a man she met online and went on to date and become a business partner with.

Speaking in an online-only scene from the show, Farrah revealed: "My mom was telling me, 'A person I'm dating and who I was also a business partner with ended up dying in Malaysia…'. She was under the impression that they were going to be engaged and married when he got back from Asia.

"Then she signs a partnership agreement for like an oil development deal. So she sends him 250-something-thousand dollars. 

"'Did you ever meet him, mom?'. 'No'. '(She) never f**king met him!'"

