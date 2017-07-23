Catfish Star Nev Schulman Marries 'Woman Of His Dreams' Laura Perlongo

He's usually busy catching the most prolific catfish, but Nev Schulman caught himself a winner with his real-life girlfriend Laura Perlongo and decided to listen to the wise words of Beyoncé by putting a ring on it.

MTV's Catfish: The TV Show star and his writer fiancé became husband and wife in a New York ceremony over the weekend and it's clear to see the love is nothing short of the real deal.

Instagram/MaxJoseph

Fortunately his TV partner-in-fighting-catfish-crime, Max Joseph, was kind enough to film parts of the beautiful ceremony and upload it to his Instagram page.

Good old Max - always there to get the juicy bits on film, including the part when the couples adorable eight-month-old daughter Cleo got wheeled out on a wagon for flower girl duties, oh and the bit where the wedding was officiated by YouTuber Casey Neistat.

If the smile on the newlyweds' faces isn't enough to go by, Nev made it clear just how overjoyed he is when he spoke to People magazine after the shindig, he said: "I never imagined I could be this happy”

"Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I’m a very lucky man.” - N'aww.

We couldn't be happier for the pair of you!

