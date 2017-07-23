Catfish: The TV Show

Catfish Star Nev Schulman Marries 'Woman Of His Dreams' Laura Perlongo

Hope for catfish victims everywhere.

Monday, July 24, 2017 - 16:37

He's usually busy catching the most prolific catfish, but Nev Schulman caught himself a winner with his real-life girlfriend Laura Perlongo and decided to listen to the wise words of Beyoncé by putting a ring on it.

MTV's Catfish: The TV Show star and his writer fiancé became husband and wife in a New York ceremony over the weekend and it's clear to see the love is nothing short of the real deal.

Instagram/MaxJoseph

Fortunately his TV partner-in-fighting-catfish-crime, Max Joseph, was kind enough to film parts of the beautiful ceremony and upload it to his Instagram page.

Good old Max - always there to get the juicy bits on film, including the part when the couples adorable eight-month-old daughter Cleo got wheeled out on a wagon for flower girl duties, oh and the bit where the wedding was officiated by YouTuber Casey Neistat.

It's official!! 🤵🏻👰🏻Congrats @nevschulman and @el_peego!! Soon you'll be moving in and having babies...er. #schuperinlove

If the smile on the newlyweds' faces isn't enough to go by, Nev made it clear just how overjoyed he is when he spoke to People magazine after the shindig, he said: "I never imagined I could be this happy” 

"Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I’m a very lucky man.” - N'aww.

Best moment from @nevschulman's incredible wedding goes to...CLEO!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #schuperinlove

Best moment from @nevschulman's incredible wedding goes to...CLEO!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #schuperinlove

A post shared by Max Joseph (@maxjoseph) on

We couldn't be happier for the pair of you! 

Don't miss brand new Catfish, Wednesdays at 9pm - only on MTV!

Now why not check out how Catfish is back with a Katy Perry twist...

Latest News

The biggest My Super Sweet 16 tantrums EVER

The 12 Biggest Tantrums We've EVER Seen On My Super Sweet 16

Linkin Park Anthems Re-Enter Top 40 Following Chester Bennington's Death

From Cops to Chess, Maggie Lindemann Gives Us the Inside Scoop of Her 'Pretty Girl' Music Video

Louis Tomlinson has denied any rumours surrounding Larry Stylinson.

Louis Tomlinson Addresses Larry Stylinson Rumours Head On: “It Felt A Little Disrespectful”

Catfish Star Nev Schulman Marries 'Woman Of His Dreams' Laura Perlongo

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Is Ultimate Tan Goals As The New Face Of Cocoa Brown

7 Celeb Exes Who Had Social Media Beef Following Their Split

Charlotte Crosby Has The Last Laugh On Trolls Who Attacked Her Lips

Summer thigh chafing problems

20 Hilariously Real Tweets For Anyone Who Has Thighs In Summer

Louis Tomlinson Just Let Slip Some Exclusive Info About His Album

Madison Beer And Brooklyn Beckham ‘Spotted Kissing’ During Shopping Trip

Moon Dogs movie

Watch The EXCLUSIVE Trailer For New Brit Teen Comedy 'Moon Dogs'

One Direction Pay Tribute To The Fans On Their Seventh Anniversary

13 Of The Most Amazing Geordie Shore Gang Moments In Celebrity Big Brother

Miley and Noah Cyrus Give Us Major Sister Goals on Instagram

Game of Thrones

Game Of Thrones Season 7, Episode 2 Recap: 10 Things That Made Us Freak Out In ‘Stormborn'

Mega Pokemon

There's Only One Way To Get These Super Rare Mega Pokemon

The Riverdale Season Two Trailer Gives Major Clues About That Cliffhanger

Sophie Kasaei On Body Hang-Ups And Comparing Herself To Instagram Models

Montana Brown Hits Out At Love Island Backlash: We Were All Encouraged To Be Bitchy

More From Catfish: The TV Show

TV Shows

Catfish Star Nev Schulman Marries 'Woman Of His Dreams' Laura Perlongo

Catfish: The TV Show

Catfish: The TV Show 6 | Best Bits

5 Celebrities who have been Catfished

5 Celebrities Who Have Been Catfished

Catfish: The TV Show

Catfish: The TV Show 613 | Sneak Peek: Obsessed Much?

Catfish: The TV Show

Catfish: The TV Show 613 | Sneak Peek: Off The Grid

Catfish: The TV Show Broadcast

Catfish: The TV Show 6b | Official Promo

TV Shows

Catfish: The TV Show series 6 sneak peek: Nev and Max read Shawny's flirty texts with her mystery bae

Catfish 6 | Ep #1 Spoiler Pics

TV Shows

Catfish Host Nev Schulman’s Fiancée Laura Perlongo Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of Their Daughter Cleo

Catfish: The TV Show

Catfish: The TV Show 601 | sneak peek: an opportunity to come clean

Catfish: The TV Show

Catfish: The TV Show 6 | Official Promo

Catfish: The TV Show

Catfish: The TV Show | 519 Sneak Peek: Doesn't Add Up

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Sam Bentham Has Gone Down A *Very* Different Career Route

Celebrity

Gaz Beadle Reveals The Real Reason Behind That Split With Emma McVey

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry To Enter The Celebrity Big Brother House Alongside Pete Wicks & Jemma Lucy?

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has The Last Laugh On Trolls Who Attacked Her Lips

Music

Find Out Who's In The Running For MTV's Hottest Summer Superstar 2017!

Celebrity

Max Morley Thinks Charlotte Crosby Might Ruin Her Relationship With Stephen Bear?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Montana Brown Hits Out At Love Island Backlash: We Were All Encouraged To Be Bitchy

Charlotte Crosby has explained how Chloe Ferry stopped her shagging Stephen Bear &#039;mid-trust&#039;
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Prove They Are Still In Love In The Cutest Way

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Love Island
Celebrity

You Won't Believe How Much Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt Are Going To Make After Love Island

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

13 Of The Most Amazing Geordie Shore Gang Moments In Celebrity Big Brother