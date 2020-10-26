MTV's Catfish UK Is Casting Now!

Niall Horan reveals he won’t be writing heartbreak songs after finding love in lockdown

Kylie Jenner Rates Her Halloween Costumes As She Talks About *That* Christina Aguilera Outfit

Stormi Webster Gives Her Seal Of Approval To Kylie Jenner’s New Lip Kit Collection

Get To Know: somegirlnamedanna

Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Go Head To Head For Creator Of The Year At The 2020 Streamy Awards

Skai Jackson Opens Up About Learning To Overcome Anxiety: “I’m Fighting It”

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Makes More Money From Social Media Than Reality TV

Hailey Bieber Undergoes A Tattoo On Her Wedding Finger In Honour Of Justin Bieber

Lizzo Opens Up About Police Brutality And Reveals She’s “Optimistic” About The Future

Get To Know: Scribz Riley

Addison Rae Opens Up About Staying On Good Terms With An Unnamed Ex-Boyfriend

Everything We Know So Far About Bella Hadid’s Rumoured Boyfriend Duke Nicholson

Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman

Be a part of the MTV EMA 2020 pre-show!

Zendaya Receives The Visionary Award At The 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards

Sources Claim Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich Is ‘Not Leaving Her Alone’

Addison Rae And Kourtney Kardashian Confronted By Animal Rights Protestors

Demi Lovato Reveals She Knew She Was Queer After Watching This Iconic Movie Scene