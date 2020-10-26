MTV's Catfish UK Is Casting Now!
Here's how to apply now...
Monday, October 26, 2020 - 16:24
MTV’s CATFISH UK IS CASTING NOW! Are you in an online relationship but have never met in person? Are you bored of hearing excuses why they can’t meet or video chat? Or are you keeping a secret from your online love? If so, then get in touch! Please complete the form below. We’d love to hear from you!
