Shocking Reality Star Pregnancies We Just Didn't See Coming

Pregnancy news is one of the best types of news you can get, but let's be honest, it can sometimes come as a big fat surprise.

Reality stars aren't exactly the type to do the expected, yet somehow this lot still managed to leave us utterly shook by their baby on board bombshells.

Kylie Jenner is the most recent reality star to shock us with such delightful news, since it's been reported that she is pregnant with her first child with Travis Scott.

Check out the video if you can handle some reality star pregnancy shockers...

Yep, Kylie, who is allegedly due in February, isn't the first and she certainly won't be the last to surprise us with baby news.

From the X factors Louis Tomlinson to Geordie Shore's Gary Beadle, while all these announcements came as an initial shock, the world continued to spin and everyone was super excited for the incoming bundles of joy.

Don't you just love babies?