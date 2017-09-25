Celebrities

Shocking Reality Star Pregnancies We Just Didn't See Coming

Well that was a nice surprise.

Monday, September 25, 2017 - 13:05

Pregnancy news is one of the best types of news you can get, but let's be honest, it can sometimes come as a big fat surprise.

Reality stars aren't exactly the type to do the expected, yet somehow this lot still managed to leave us utterly shook by their baby on board bombshells.

Kylie Jenner is the most recent reality star to shock us with such delightful news, since it's been reported that she is pregnant with her first child with Travis Scott.

Check out the video if you can handle some reality star pregnancy shockers...

Yep, Kylie, who is allegedly due in February, isn't the first and she certainly won't be the last to surprise us with baby news.

From the X factors Louis Tomlinson to Geordie Shore's Gary Beadle, while all these announcements came as an initial shock, the world continued to spin and everyone was super excited for the incoming bundles of joy.

Don't you just love babies?

 

Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott

Fans Think They've Worked Out The Exact Day Kylie Jenner May Have Told Travis Scott She's Pregnant

What Did Munroe Bergdorf Mean When She Called 'All' White People Racist?

Justin Bieber Is Helping End Racism

13 Of The Shortest Celebrity Marriages EVER

Here's How Much The Kardashians Have Changed From The First Episode Of KUWTK To Now

People Are Hijacking Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Tweets To Remind Us All About Actual News

The Kardashians Recreated Their KUWTK Titles From Season One

9 Celebrity Couple Who Got Divorced For The Most Shocking Reasons

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About The Moment She Was Told Lamar Odom Had Died

Miley Cyrus's New Song Sorta Explains Why She Split From Liam Hemsworth

13 Reality Star Relationships With A HUGE Age Gap

10 Reality Stars Who Had SHOCKING Complications With Their Plastic Surgery

Bran Stark Is Now A Fresher At Birmingham Uni And Everyone's Very Excited

11 Times Fans Have Accused Celebrities Of The CRAZIEST Things

