10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

One day they were here, the next...poof.

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 15:36

We were shocked AF to find out that YouTuber Jack Maynard had left the I'm A Celeb jungle and if we’re honest, we’re not okay.

When a celeb enters a reality show, our hearts enter with them and we don’t expect them to be ripped from us so suddenly. But sometimes their pasts and drama catch up with them and they’re given the boot…

CHECK OUT SOME HEARTBREAKING REALITY SHOW EXITS BELOW...

1. Jack Maynard – I’m a celeb

ITV

Just three days into the 2017 show, Jack withdrew from the jungle due to “circumstances outside camp”. Just days before homophobic and racist tweets, that Jack had previously apologized for, had surfaced and his representative explained he wanted to defend himself. They said: “In the last few days Jack has been the subject of a succession of media stories which he has been unable to respond to. Since it is only fair that everyone should be aware of any allegations made against them and should also have the right to defend themselves, it was agreed it would be better to bring him out.”

2. Kyle Christie - Geordie Shore

After Kyle and Holly Hagan had a dramatic break-up in 2015, the Geordie Shore gang continued to try and live together in Greece. But when emotions got too much, the rest of the house told them that one of them had to go. Kyle volunteered and off he went.

3. Spencer Pratt – The Hills

The Hills | 'Spencer Pratt Channels His Anger Into Crystals' Official Clip | MTV

In 2010, just four episodes into season six, Spencer ceased to exist in the show. It turns out he had threatened to kill a producer and was told to take some time off. He was meant to take anger management therapy but his behaviour got worse and he was eventually let go for good.

4. Tila Tequila – CBB

Day 2: Can James handle Tila?

During the 2015 CBB run, Tila’s plan to flirt with James Hill was cut short when she was booted from the house. It turned out she had allegedly written a blog post about why she sympatised with Adolf Hitler and made comments about the Holocaust. 

5. Brandi Glanville – Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Brandi vs Kyle: Part Two | The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills | Season 5

The CBB star had such major beef with her fellow housewives that she was forced from the show. After her long-standing feud with Lisa Vanderpump, she upset Eileen Davidson by throwing a drink in her face and re-ignited her feud with Kyle Richards over her sister Kim Richards. And since Lisa and Kyle are widely considered the main housewives, she was shown the door.

6. Willam Belli – RuPaul's Drag Race

Willam Belli's Elimination

In a mysterious turn of events, Willam was kicked off the fourth series of Drag Race after he won the episode's challenge. As the queens were awaiting their fate, Willam ran off-stage as his microphone picked up the sound of her vomiting. Instead of asking if she was alright, Ru told him his time had come because she’d ‘broken the rules’. She claimed after that it was down to the reason that her husband had been visiting her in their cast’s hotel room to er, make up for lost time. And any contact with the outside world is strictly forbidden.

7. Jeremy Jackson – Celebrity Big Brother

Jeremy Jackson is ejected from the Celebrity Big Brother House

After just three days on the house, Jeremy was told by Big Brother that hos time was up. The American star had got drunk and started vomiting in the bathroom when Ex on The Beach babe Chloe Goodman went to check if he was alright. According to Chloe he pulled at the towel she was wearing as viewers heard her exclaim: “That’s not okay, I’m leaving now’. She claimed that he pulled on the gown and her boob fell out.  

8. Aubrey O’Day – Making the Band

Aubrey Vs Diddy HD

Before CBB and Famously Single, Aubrey got her start on Making The Band 4, where she had some massive beef with P Diddy. Eventually it was too much and he told her to ‘get your ego in check’ and showed her the door.

9. Frankie Cocozza - X Factor

The X Factor star looked like he was in with a good chance of winning when he admitted to taking cocaine in 2011. He was immediately axed by Simon and was sent home.  

10. Kimberly Garner - Made In Chelsea

In 2012, the MIC star was axed from the show when she had a physical bust-up with fellow posh pal Harriet Loder in a private members club in London. According to sources, Kimberly had a go at Harriet for claiming during filming that she was still with her ex-boyfriend when she started dating MIC’s Richard Dinan. Castmates Jamie Laing, Millie Macintosh and Francis Boulle all witnessed the fight and Harriet left with a broken tooth. MEOW.

Now check out some devastating reality show exits that were actually planned...

