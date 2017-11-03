10 Celebrities That Rebound Relationships Turned Out To Be The One

Celeb relationships are filled of love and hate, make-ups and break-ups and a lot of the time we can’t keep up. Even though we’re obsessed with trying.

But the most confusing thing? How many celeb rebounds actually turn into their one true love. The ones you think they’re just using to get over that long-term love they just split from but then – boom – they’re engaged a year later.

Gaga we’re looking at you...

1. Lady Gaga

In July 2016, we were devo when we found out that Gaga and Taylor Kinney had ended their relationship after five years together. They were meant to get married! But a few months later, she stepped out in public with talent agent Christian Carino and the pair have recently announced they are getting married.

2. Marnie Simpson

After a traumatic split with Lewis Bloor, where the couple tried to make it work multiple times after she found out he had been cheating, Marnie met Casey Johnson while filming Single AF. The pair have just moved in together after five months of dating and she has called him ‘the one’. N’aawww.

3. Kylie Jenner

Tyga and Kylie called it quits after two years of dating in April 2017 and by Coachella (two weeks later) she was dating rapper Travis Scott. The pair are now reportedly expecting their first child together so he’s defo some kind of ‘one’.

4. Ian Somerhalder

In May 2013, after three years together, Ian split from his The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev. But by the following year, he was dating Nina’s friend and Twilight actress Nikki Reed. In 2015 the couple tied the knot and have just had their first child together.

5. Kim Kardashian

In October of 2011, Kim called time on her marriage of 72 days with Kris Humphries. Just five months later she went public with her now-husband Kanye West and you know that wasn’t their first date babes.

6. Naya Rivera

The Glee star went through a very messy split with Big Sean after a year of dating, including a marriage proposal, and quickly rebounded with Ryan Dorsey. Everyone thought it would be a fling but then they got married and had a kid. Who would have thought eh?

7. Gwen Stefani

After Gwen and Gavin Rossdale’s 13-year marriage came to an end in 2015 she was quickly spotted cosying up with her The Voice USA co-judge Blake Shelton. Although the pair have dodged questions of marriage, Blake’s song I’ll Name The Dogs is thought to be about his desire to put a ring on Gwen’s finger as the lyrics read: “I’m talkin’ you and me with the same street name/ Same last name, same everything/ You name the babies and I’ll name the dogs, yeah.” Cuuuute.

8. Nick Lachey

At the end of 2005, our hearts broke when Jessica Simpson and Nick filed for divorce but just a few months later he was dating TV presenter Vanessa Minnillo. The pair got married in 2011 and have two kids together. Great rebounding.

9. Ashton Kutcher

Ashton announced that he and ex-wife Demi Moore were parting ways after six years of marriage at the end of 2011. The New Year rolled around and rumours swirled that he was dating his long-time friend and That 70’s Show co-star Mila Kunis. Turns out they most certainly were a thang and they’re now married with a daughter.

10. Reese Witherspoon

Reese split from Ryan Phillipe after seven years of marriage and within weeks she was dating her now-husband Jim Toth. When you know you know, we guess.

