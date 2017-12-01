10 Celebrities Who Fell In Love With Other People While They Were Still Marrried

Celebs are always making up and breaking up but when they’ve actually gone as far as to put a ring on it, it becomes a little more complicated when it comes to moving on to new loves.

But some celebs don’t let a little thing like a divorce not being final stop them falling in love, getting engaged and even having a kid with someone else...

1. Kim Kardashian

After 72 days of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in October 2011. Kris Humphries provided so many hurdles and obstacles for Kim to overcome that she was already pregnant with North West by the time she was officially done with him in June 2013. Poor Kanye.

2. Kaley Cuoco

The Big Bang star has announced she is engaged again to boyfriend of almost two years Karl Cook. Her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting came in May 2016, a few months into her romance.

3. Khloe Kardashian

Koko filed for divorce in December of 2013 but Lamar didn’t sign until a year and a half later. Then, because there was a backlog at the courts, when Lamar had his near-death experience, Khloe was able to cancel the divorce. She eventually filed them again on May 2016 and it was official seven months after. During this whole drama, Khloe had dated rapper French Montana AND NBA player James Harden.

4. Brad Pitt

In January 2005, we all thought love was dead when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce after seven years together. By the time they were officially divorced the rumours that Brad had fallen for Angelina Jolie during their marriage had been confirmed and the pair were a couple.

5. Ashton Kutcher

In November 2011 Demi and Ashton filed for divorce and two years later it was official. But Ashton has already started dating Mila Kunis in the spring of 2012. A few months after his divorce was official, Mila was spotted with an engagement ring.

6. Ben Affleck

Ben and Jennifer Garner announced they had split in June 2015 and it later emerged that he had been having an affair with the family nanny Lindsay Shookus. Their divorce wasn’t even filed until April of this year so technically they still aren’t divorced and Ben is still dating the nanny. Yikes.

7. Mariah Carey

In December of 2014, Nick Cannon filed for divorce from Mimi but the pair didn’t actually get divorced until November of 2016. By then Mariah was already engaged to James Packer. According to sources Nick wouldn’t sign off on terms and Mariah was livid.

8. Jennifer Lopez

Marc Anthony and J-Lo filed for divorce in July 2011 but it wasn’t finalised until three years later. In the meantime Jen had started dating Caspar Smart but apparently it was all very friendly.

9. Anna Faris

We were devastated to hear that Chris Pratt and Anna had filed for divorce in October of 2017 and super shocked when just a month later she was already dating cinematographer Michaell Barrett.

10. Cheryl Tweedy

Chezza had already fallen for Liam Payne when her divorce from Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini was official in October of 2016. By then Cheryl was already pregnant with son Bear who was born in March 2017.

