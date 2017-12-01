Celebrities

10 Celebrities Who Fell In Love With Other People While They Were Still Marrried

Divorce and babies with other people don't mix well...

Caroline Fergusson
Friday, December 1, 2017 - 15:27

Celebs are always making up and breaking up but when they’ve actually gone as far as to put a ring on it, it becomes a little more complicated when it comes to moving on to new loves.

But some celebs don’t let a little thing like a divorce not being final stop them falling in love, getting engaged and even having a kid with someone else...

CHECK OUT THE CELEB EXES WHO HAD MAJOR SOCIAL MEDIA BEEF AFTER THEY SPLIT...

1. Kim Kardashian

Copyright [Getty]

After 72 days of marriage, Kim filed for divorce in October 2011. Kris Humphries provided so many hurdles and obstacles for Kim to overcome that she was already pregnant with North West by the time she was officially done with him in June 2013. Poor Kanye.

2. Kaley Cuoco

Still crying 💍 every part of this night has been perfection just like you @mrtankcook I love you forever!

The Big Bang star has announced she is engaged again to boyfriend of almost two years Karl Cook. Her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting came in May 2016, a few months into her romance.

3. Khloe Kardashian

Instagram/Getty

Koko filed for divorce in December of 2013 but Lamar didn’t sign until a year and a half later. Then, because there was a backlog at the courts, when Lamar had his near-death experience, Khloe was able to cancel the divorce. She eventually filed them again on May 2016 and it was official seven months after. During this whole drama, Khloe had dated rapper French Montana AND NBA player James Harden.

4. Brad Pitt

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In January 2005, we all thought love was dead when Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston filed for divorce after seven years together. By the time they were officially divorced the rumours that Brad had fallen for Angelina Jolie during their marriage had been confirmed and the pair were a couple.

5. Ashton Kutcher

In November 2011 Demi and Ashton filed for divorce and two years later it was official. But Ashton has already started dating Mila Kunis in the spring of 2012.  A few months after his divorce was official, Mila was spotted with an engagement ring.

6. Ben Affleck

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Ben and Jennifer Garner announced they had split in June 2015 and it later emerged that he had been having an affair with the family nanny Lindsay Shookus. Their divorce wasn’t even filed until April of this year so technically they still aren’t divorced and Ben is still dating the nanny. Yikes.

7. Mariah Carey

Getty Images

In December of 2014, Nick Cannon filed for divorce from Mimi but the pair didn’t actually get divorced until November of 2016. By then Mariah was already engaged to James Packer. According to sources Nick wouldn’t sign off on terms and Mariah was livid.

8. Jennifer Lopez

Getty Images

Marc Anthony and J-Lo filed for divorce in July 2011 but it wasn’t finalised until three years later. In the meantime Jen had started dating Caspar Smart but apparently it was all very friendly.

9. Anna Faris

Getty

We were devastated to hear that Chris Pratt and Anna had filed for divorce in October of 2017 and super shocked when just a month later she was already dating cinematographer Michaell Barrett.

10. Cheryl Tweedy

Copyright [Getty]

Chezza had already fallen for Liam Payne when her divorce from Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini was official in October of 2016. By then Cheryl was already pregnant with son Bear who was born in March 2017.

Now take a gander at the celeb exes who had major beef online after their love died...

More From Celebrities

Celebs who fell in love while they were still married
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Fell In Love With Other People While They Were Still Marrried
Celebrity
From Kanye West and Jay-Z To Demi Lovato And Selena Gomez: 9 Celebrity Friendships That Are Super On And Off
Celebrity
From North West To Luna Legend: 9 Celebrity Kids That Are Cooler/Richer/More Fabulous Than You
The Most Liked Instagrams Of 2017 Have Landed And There Are A Few Surprises
Celebrity
From Kim Kardashian To Kris Jenner: The Most Expensive Celebrity Divorces Ever
Celebrity
From Kim Kardashian to Miley Cyrus: This Is The Real Cost Of Celeb Engagement Rings
Celebrity
Welcome To The UK Meghan Markle: Here Is Everything You Can Expect From British Life
Celebrities
Celebrity Couples Who Got Matching Tattoos Only To Split Up | MTV Celeb
From Zayn Malik to Charlotte Crosby: Celebs Who Proved Their Love With A Tattoo Only To Split Up
Celebrity
From Gigi Hadid To Zoella: 8 Celebs Who Have Had To Apologise For Some Super Awkward Comments
From Miley Cyrus To Beyoncé: 10 Celebrities Who Have The Craziest Family Drama Ever
Celebrity
13 Of The Richest Celebrity Couples: Ranked

Trending Articles

Aaron Chalmers Has His Say On Ex Marnie Simpson Moving In With Casey Johnson
Nathan Henry poses for a selfie
Geordie Shore's Nathan Henry Just Had The Most Embarrassing Sex Toy Moment
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Reveals She Would Vote This Cast Mate Off Geordie Shore
Charlotte Crosby Is Torn As She Opens Up About This Huge Dilemma In Her Life Right Now
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal
Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But A Thong And Body Glitter To Showcase Make-Up Range
Geordie Shore's Aaron Chalmers Has A Message For People Trolling His MMA Career
Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?
TOWIE's Megan McKenna Hints At Heartbreak Over Pete Wicks Split
Demi Lovato in the &#039;Tell Me You Love Me&#039; music video, 2017
Demi Lovato Teases 'Tell Me You Love Me' Music Video
Olivia Attwood Hints At Chris Hughes Split After He's Seen 'Getting With' Another Woman
Winter Isn’t Going To Stop Kendall Jenner Wearing A Teeny Tiny Yellow Bikini
Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits Geordie Shore Lass Abbie Holborn’s Mum’s Tattoo Reveal Was ‘So Emotional’ - EXCLUSIVE