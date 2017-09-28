8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online

Celebs fight all the time. It’s just fact. But it’s pretty rare that they share each other’s personal correspondence. Normally they beef it out on Twitter, make accusations and leave it at that.

But that’s exactly what happened here and it was BRUTAL…

1. Kim Kardashian exposed Taylor Swift...

The ultimate celeb exposé of all time tbh. When Taylor Swift bashed Kanye West for singing about her in his song Famous, Kim Kardashian was having none of it. Taylor took offence to the lyrics, ‘I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, Yeah, I made that b*tch famous’ and claimed she was shocked to hear the song. Kim took to Snapchat to let the world know that Taylor had been informed of the song at the time of writing and agreed that It was great. Soon Twitter was flooded with the hashtag #KimExposedTaylorParty.

2. Chris Hughes exposed Katie Price

Love Island’s Chris admitted that Katie had been sending him flirty messages after the pair met on Loose Women but she immediately denied it. To prove he wasn’t lying, Chris tweeted screenshots of the messages he’s been sent. OOOOOOH.

3. Taylor Swift exposed Kanye West...

Although Tay had been tricky with the truth when it came to knowing about Famous, she insisted that the bit she was annoyed about was the branding her of a ‘b*tch’. Which is fair. She put Yeezus on blast saying that he hadn’t cleared the most offensive bit of the song with her.

4. Steph Davis exposed Jeremy McConnell...

After Steph Davis was sent messages from random girls saying Jeremy McConnell had cheated on her she decided to expose him online. She tweeted the messages that girls had sent him saying the had slept with him after numerous club PAs.

5. Jacqui Ryland exposed Pete Wicks...

Jacqui gave texts that Pete Wicks posted her messages and exposed his deceit of girlfriends Megan McKenna in a very public way. The TOWIE star had been ‘sexting’ his ex while he was on holiday with Megan, claiming they didn’t ever even have sex. YIKES.

6. Calvin Harris exposed Taylor Swift...

Post split, Calvin took offence to Taylor admitting that she had co-written This Is What You Came For under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg. Calvin thought she was trying to backstab him by telling him she wanted to keep it a secret but admitted it to the media anyway. He wrote on Twitter: "I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear ex bf down for something to do. I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it."

7. Marnie Simpson exposed Lewis Bloor…

After it came out that Lewis had cheated on Marnie, she took to Twitter and Snapchat to expose him. She was livid that he told this random hook-up that she was only with him for the money when she claimed she gave him loads. After the pair got back together and she cheated on him again she announced on Snapchat it had happened again. She said: “Lewis waited until I was asleep in bed and then he got up and walked to the beach. He told us he was going to look at the view because he couldn’t sleep, but then he actually just took a girl back to a hotel room…. Did everything apart from sleep with her and then came back to bed with me.”

8. Steph Davis exposed Danielle Armstrong…

When Danielle was still dating James Locke, Steph tweeted messages she had sent to Jeremy McConnell talking about a night out they’d been on. She captioned the screenshots “If only they knew…Lockie run pal”.

