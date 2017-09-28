Celebrities

8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online

Never leave a paper trail....

Caroline Fergusson
Thursday, September 28, 2017 - 16:10

Celebs fight all the time. It’s just fact. But it’s pretty rare that they share each other’s personal correspondence. Normally they beef it out on Twitter, make accusations and leave it at that.

But that’s exactly what happened here and it was BRUTAL…

CHECK OUT THE COUPLES WHO HAD SOME MAJOR SOCIAL MEDIA BEEF AFTER THEY SPLIT BELOW...

1. Kim Kardashian exposed Taylor Swift...

Kim Kardashian West Exposes Taylor Swift FULL SNAPCHAT STORY 07/17

The ultimate celeb exposé of all time tbh. When Taylor Swift bashed Kanye West for singing about her in his song Famous, Kim Kardashian was having none of it. Taylor took offence to the lyrics, ‘I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, Yeah, I made that b*tch famous’ and claimed she was shocked to hear the song. Kim took to Snapchat to let the world know that Taylor had been informed of the song at the time of writing and agreed that It was great. Soon Twitter was flooded with the hashtag #KimExposedTaylorParty.

2. Chris Hughes exposed Katie Price

Twitter/ Chris Hughes

Twitter/ Chris Hughes

Love Island’s Chris admitted that Katie had been sending him flirty messages after the pair met on Loose Women but she immediately denied it. To prove he wasn’t lying, Chris tweeted screenshots of the messages he’s been sent. OOOOOOH.

3. Taylor Swift exposed Kanye West...

Twitter

Although Tay had been tricky with the truth when it came to knowing about Famous, she insisted that the bit she was annoyed about was the branding her of a ‘b*tch’. Which is fair. She put Yeezus on blast saying that he hadn’t cleared the most offensive bit of the song with her.

4. Steph Davis exposed Jeremy McConnell...

Instagram/Stephaniedavis88

After Steph Davis was sent messages from random girls saying Jeremy McConnell had cheated on her she decided to expose him online. She tweeted the messages that girls had sent him saying the had slept with him after numerous club PAs. 

5. Jacqui Ryland exposed Pete Wicks...

Twitter

Jacqui gave texts that Pete Wicks posted her messages and exposed his deceit of girlfriends Megan McKenna in a very public way. The TOWIE star had been ‘sexting’ his ex while he was on holiday with Megan, claiming they didn’t ever even have sex. YIKES.

6. Calvin Harris exposed Taylor Swift...

Copyright [Getty]

Post split, Calvin took offence to Taylor admitting that she had co-written This Is What You Came For under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg. Calvin thought she was trying to backstab him by telling him she wanted to keep it a secret but admitted it to the media anyway.  He wrote on Twitter: "I figure if you’re happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear ex bf down for something to do. I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it."

7. Marnie Simpson exposed Lewis Bloor…

Marnie Simpson posts Snapchat rant about Lewis Bloor cheating on her

After it came out that Lewis had cheated on Marnie, she took to Twitter and Snapchat to expose him. She was livid that he told this random hook-up that she was only with him for the money when she claimed she gave him loads. After the pair got back together and she cheated on him again she announced on Snapchat it had happened again. She said: “Lewis waited until I was asleep in bed and then he got up and walked to the beach. He told us he was going to look at the view because he couldn’t sleep, but then he actually just took a girl back to a hotel room…. Did everything apart from sleep with her and then came back to bed with me.”

8. Steph Davis exposed Danielle Armstrong…

Twitter

When Danielle was still dating James Locke, Steph tweeted messages she had sent to Jeremy McConnell talking about a night out they’d been on. She captioned the screenshots “If only they knew…Lockie run pal”.

Now check out these celeb exes who had major social media beef after the split...

Latest News

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B Teased A Seriously Amazing New Song On Instagram

People On Twitter Are Taking The Concept Of Winged Eyeliner Literally

Get to Know: Ten Tonnes

8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Opens Up About The Worst Panic Attack Of Her Life

Zac Efron

Zac Efron Reveals The Moment In High School Musical That Still Makes Him Cry

Demi Lovato Previews 'Daddy Issues' and It's A Banger

Assassin&#039;s Creed: Origins

This New Assassin’s Creed: Origins Mode Is A Serious Game Changer

Coffee Flavoured Coke Is Now A Thing And This Could Be Heaven Or Hell

We Might Be Getting A Hocus Pocus Sequel

Lorde and Khalid Wow Us at Alexandra Palace

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

Cole Sprouse Is About To Be Your New Favourite Beauty Vlogger

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Will Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Go Up Against Each Other In Celebrity Bake Off?

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

Kylie Jenner&#039;s reality show to be re-cut after it&#039;s called boring by fans

Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy And All The Kardashian Drama: Everything We Know So Far

Katy Perry Announces 'Will You Be My Witness' Documentary

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

More From Celebrities

Celebrity

8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online

Celebrity

12 Celebrity Instagram Hacks That You Need In Your Life

Celebrity

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Bella Thorne’s Most ‘You Ok Hun?’ Moments

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

Lucy Mecklenburgh Reveals Seriously Shocking Weightloss In Before And After Celebrity Island Snaps

Celebrity

13 Reality Stars Who Have Totally Clapped Back At The Harshest Of Critics

Celebrity

All The Times Chrissy Teigen's Legendary Internet Antics Made Us Cry With Laughter

Chrissy Teigen

Times Chrissy Teigen Absolutely Owned The Internet | MTV Celeb

Celebrity

11 Reality Stars Who Have Been BRUTALLY Honest In Their Feelings About Their Exes New Flame

Celebrity

10 Reality Stars Who Have Publicly Spoken Out About Their Exes New Love

Celebrity

Shocking Reality Star Pregnancies We Just Didn't See Coming

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Edited THIS Shot Of Chloe Ferry's Bum

Celebrity

15 Of The Most Famous Reality Villains: Where Are They Now?

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

Love Island's Chris Hughes Ruthlessly Exposes 'Flirty Texts' Katie Price Sent Him Behind Olivia Attwood's Back

Geordie Shore's Gaz Beadle Hints He Necked On With Abbie Holborn Because She C*ck Blocked Him With Elettra Lamborghini - EXCLUSIVE

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

Celebrity

9 A-List Celebs Whose Family Members Have Been On A Reality Show

Kim Kardashian Calls Out KUWTK Producer For 'Confirming' Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy