10 Celebrities Who Have Spoken About The Time They Cheated On Someone

And MOST of them regret it...

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 16:03

Cheating is the worst but sadly not uncommon. We see it time and time again with celebs whether it's rumour or fact but it's rare that the cheater in question actually speaks out about their crime. Normally they shy away from the scandal and try to forget it ever happened.

But these celebs decided to have their say about their two-timing...

Kristen Stewart

Getty

After she was caught cheating on Robert Pattison with her Twilight direction Rupert Sanders, she said: “I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

Lewis Bloor

Copyright [Getty]

The world was shocked when it came out that Lewis had cheated on Marnie Simpson. Lewis later admitted that he had felt hurt after she had been pictured flirting with an ex before they jetted off on holiday. He admitted: "I felt like I was being mugged off. I didn't do it to spite Marnie, I did it because I felt very jealous and insecure, and that it would allow us to continue with the holiday. Crucify me all you want."

Pete Wicks

Copyright [Getty]

Pete was caught sexting his ex and Megan was livid. In an episode of TOWIE he spoke to BFF James Locke about it: "If she f**ked me over, I don't know how I would have dealt with it. I never deserved her from the beginning. Even before she found out I was messaging other girls, I was snapping at her, pushing her away. I do this every time I get close to someone. I just self-destruct. I wish there was a reason for what I did but there ain't."

Mario Falcone

Instagram

After Mario cheated on Lucy Mecklenburgh, he started to get some major abuse on Twitter. He responded: 'Some people are so serious on here… Have some fun! I cheated and made my mistakes, I didn’t murder someone!'

Scott Disick

It was heartbreaking to watch Scott apologise to Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the family on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashian after he'd been pictured with another girl in the press. He said: "I'm sure you have heard a lot of horrible things about me that I should've just been honest with, but I was too ashamed that I was gonna hurt everybody in this family, not just her. And I've apologized to Kourtney 100 times, but I've never apologized to all of you for letting all of you down and embarrassing you guys."

"And I understand I need to help myself way before I can help her, my kids, or whatever, but it's just been a really hard time going from, like, having all of you guys, and then having nobody, you know? I f**ked up, I made the worst decision I've ever made in my life."

Usher

[Getty]

Usher felt so bad about cheating on his wife that he wrote an album dedicated to it called Confessions in 2004. He said: "Towards the end of our marriage, I found myself lost and I just wanted out. I was faithful at heart, but no faithful all the way. Even having a conversation with another woman about matter of your relationship is not being faithful.”

Gaz Beadle

Copyright [Getty]

On an episode of Ex On The Beach, Gaz was forced to admit he had been unfaithful to his ex girlfriend Lillie Lexi Gregg. He said: "Lillie starts questioning me, which makes me question myself. Then I remember. I kind of slept with Chrysten when I was with Lillie." He later admitted: "I just hope what I've done to Lillie hasn't scarred her, and affected the way she is with lads in the future."

Ashley Cole

Although he has never publicly spoken about the affair he had when he was married to Cheryl, papparazzi asked him how he was doing after the news had broken and he replied: "F*** off! Why doesn't everyone just leave me alone? Just F*** off, my life has been ruined." Not well then...

Kris Jenner

Kris admitted in her memoir Kris Jenner And All Things Kardashian that she had cheated on late ex-husband Robert Kardashian with a guy named Todd Waterman, who she later bumped into during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She told chat show host Jay Leno: "When you’re very young you do a lot of stupid things, and it’s probably the biggest regret of my life that I ended up having an affair."

Justin Bieber

Talking about his rocky relatonship with Selena Gomex, Justin told i-D magazine: "It's like trust and all this other stuff that starts messing with your mind. You're on the road. And there are beautiful women on the road. And you're just getting yourself into trouble."

Now check out the reality stars whose cheating was exposed on TV...

