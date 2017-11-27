Celebrities

From Miley Cyrus To Beyoncé: 10 Celebrities Who Have The Craziest Family Drama Ever

From DNA tests to fights in elevators...

Caroline Fergusson
Monday, November 27, 2017 - 15:53

We love a good TV family drama full of crime, fights and heartbreak, it’s a lot more exciting than our lives. But some celebs actual IRL lives are full of massive family drama from feuds to cheating and it makes their fictional lives look like a walk in the park.

Here are the craziest family drama celebs have ever had…

1. Khloe Kardashian

Instagram/Getty

For years there has been rumours floating that Kris Jenner had an affair during her marriage to Robert Kardashian that resulted in Khloe being born. Many people have pinpointed OJ Simpson, and Robert’s wife after Kris claimed that he had told her he wasn’t Khloe’s father. She told Star magazine: “Khloe is not his kid — he told me that after we got married," said Ashley, 63. "He just kind of looked at me and said [it] like it was a matter of fact. He said, 'Well, you know that Khloe's not really a Kardashian, don't you?' And I said...'OK,' and that was it.” Both Kris and OJ have denied that this is the case.

2. Lindsay Lohan

Instagram / lindsalohan

Li-Lo has cut off contact with her dad, Michael Lohan, on numerous occasions including after he leaked voicemails of her crying to the press in 2009.

3. Madonna

[Getty]

Madonna’s brother took a swipe at her in his 2008 memoir My Life With Madonna, when he accused her of cheating on her then-husband Guy Ritchie, causing the pair to have a massive fall-out. Not cool.

4. Ariel Winter

In 2012, Ariel filed for emancipation from her mother who she accused of physically and emotionally abusing her. Her brother took her mum’s side insisting that Ariel was lying but she was granted emacipation and her older sister became her legal guardian.

5. Beyoncé Knowles

Getty Images

We all remember seeing the footage of her sister Solange Knowles attacking Bey's husband Jay-Z in a lift in 2014 allegedly over claims he had cheated on her.

6. Eminem

Getty Images

The rapper and his mother have had some well publicised beef over the years with him slamming her in his songs. In 2001, Debbie Mathers sued him for $11m for defamation pointing at some of the lyrics for slander. They reportedly settled it for $25k but have never made up.

7. Leighton Meester

Leighton’s relationship with her mother could legit be a story line from a TV show. Constance Meester gave birth to her in prison where she was serving time on drug charges and later when she got out, became her manager. Leighton had to finally go to court to break the partnership and in 2012 won a lawsuit, that her mother had slapped her with, claiming she should pay her $10k a month for the rest of her life. The year before, in 2011, she had sued her mum for using money Leighton had sent to help care for her brother, for cosmetic surgery instead.  Yikes.

8. Heidi Montag

After we all saw Heidi and Spencer Pratt separate themselves from their families on The Hills (and get super into crystals) Heidi and her mum Darlene Egelhof became estranged for two years but were able to reconcile in 2012. Many thought it was down to Spencer's controlling behaviour and Heidi's love for plastic surgery.

9. Miley Cyrus

Copyright [Getty]

In 2010, Miley’s dad Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from her mum Tish after she allegedly cheated on him with singer Brett Michaels. He then dropped the proceedings and they tried to make it work until 2013 when Tish then filed for divorce citing ‘irreconcilable differences’. But soon enough, they called it off again and went to therapy. Phew.

10. Daisy Lowe

In 2004, when Daisy was 14, her mum Pearl announced that she suspected Gwen Stefani’s then-husband Gavin Rossdale was actually Daisy's dad instead of just her godfather. According to Pearl, he refused to take a DNA test and according to Pearl, Gavin has refused to speak to her since but in 2010 he and Daisy reconciled. 

Now check out the celebs who admitted to being sex addicts...

