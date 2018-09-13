Celebrities

10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook

Kendall Jenner can speak, wait for it, bird. So there's that.

Jordan Platt
Monday, January 28, 2019 - 15:59

Celebs are usually known for their very particular talents such as acting, singing or, well, lack thereof, but that’s a talent within itself if you ask us.

If you really want to tell apart the talented from the not-so-talented though, then you need to delve a little deeper. Like, really deep. Drunk-night-out-party-trick-level deep, because we all know true talent comes from a place no one expects.

We’ve done the digging for you though and found out which celebs truly deserve a whole lot of recognition for what they’re able to bring to the stage, figuratively speaking of course.  

Cole Sprouse: Such A Photog

Cole Sprouse’s photography skills are well and truly a moment. Remember the photo he took of a very nude Lili Reinhart? Exactly. If you’re in need of a new Insta boyfriend to take your snaps, slide into his DMs.

PSA: Our advice does not guarantee a response.

Both the birthday and the gift. My little muse, happy birthday my love.

Lili Reinhart: MUA

Cole isn't the only talent in this relationship though. Before Lili Reinhart was spending hours on set in hair and makeup, the actor was already a very talented MUA. 

She regularly posted special effects makeup on her Instagram feed and some are pretty damn scary.

https://www.instagram.com/p/xsb7ksK2wE/

Timothée Chalamet: Eminem’s Second-Coming

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Timothée Chalamet any more than you already do, you find out the guy can rap. And he raps about maths. 

Smart and talented. A concept.

Timothée Chalamet Statistics

Emma Roberts: Resting B*tch Face

Emma Roberts has b*tchy characters on lock, from Madison Montgomery from American Horror Story to Chanel Oberlin from Scream Queens – it’s all just very right.

Thankfully for us all, she shared her talent of being able to pull off the perfect resting b*tch face on Jimmy Fallon. Fair play to Jimmy, his attempt at pulling an RBF was a really good try.

Emma Roberts Teaches Jimmy How to Perfect a Bitch Face

Kesha: Teeth Whisperer

It all started in 2012, when Ke$ha asked her fans to send her their teeth and not only that, but she turned “over 1000 human teeth” into “a bra top, and a headdress, and earrings and necklaces.” Haute couture eat your heart out.

She later had a friend tweet out asking for more teeth while she was in rehab in 2014. It turns out rehab centres don’t allow human remains on the premises though, according to TMZ.

Twitter

Justin Bieber: An Actual Intellectual

Rubix Cubes are difficult. Facts. But Justin Bieber, being a fully-fledged intellectual, has the puzzle down and in less than two minutes.

Now that’s a talent.

Justin Bieber löst den Zauberwürfel (Rubik's Cube)

Selena Gomez: A Spitter

Selena Gomez can spit gum into the air and catch it again… In her mouth. Enough said.

Selena Gomez Interview From a Hat | Artist Challenge

Kendall Jenner: The Linguist

The Kardashian/Jenner clan come under fire a lot for being ‘talentless.’ FYI, Kris Jenner is the definition of talent, but Kendall has a few tricks up her sleeve too.

She’s a very accomplished linguist. Fluent in… Bird.

Hidden Talents w/ Kendall Jenner, Andrew Garfield & More

Chloe Ferry: Ice Princess

For a woman who spends a lot of her time unable to walk as one of the stars of Geordie Shore (they drink a lot, it’s totally not her fault), it’s shocking how graceful Chloe Ferry is on the ice.

We do stan a talented queen though.

Geordie Shore Newbie Chloe November Ice Skating

Ezra Miller: Voice Of A Generation

Ezra Miller. Where do we start? You’re obsessed, we’re obsessed, the world’s obsessed. He’s also in a band.

Is there anything this damn beacon of light can’t do? Again, obsessed.

Sons of an Illustrious Father - Extraordinary Rendition

Latest News

Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook.
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook
Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Taken A Major Step In Their Relationship
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
The Game Raps About Sex With Kim Kardashian And People Are Disgusted
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive
Vicky Pattison is your hungover mood.
Vicky Pattison Is Here To Give You The Hangover Advice You Need
New Music Round-up: Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, Julia Michaels And More
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks
Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Would ‘Rather Have A Baby Than An Engagement’
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor
What a healthy relationship looks like.
What A Healthy Relationship Looks Like

More From Celebrities

10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook.
10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
Marnie Simpson
Marnie Simpson Defends Her Downstairs Dermal Piercings In Angry Rant | MTV Celeb
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Scotty T&#039;s girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Chloe Elizabeth Reveals Just How Happy She Is With Scotty T As She Shares Surgery Results
Celeb enemies you never thought would be BFFs again.
Celeb Enemies Who Became BFFs Again: Including Kim Kardashian And Paris Hilton
Jemma Lucy announces she&#039;s pregnant
Jemma Lucy Announces 'Shock' Pregnancy And Reveals How Far Along She Is
Charlotte Crosby weight loss
Charlotte Crosby Shows Off Her Half A Stone Weight Loss In Sports Bra And Leggings
Holly Hagan little black dress
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan Claps Back At Online Bully Who Dragged Her Appearance
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan shares before and after transformation
Holly Hagan's Shocking Ten Year Transformation Is Completely Inspiring

Trending Articles

Vicky Pattison Shares Heartbreaking Details About John Noble’s Cheating Scandal
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Amber Butler Confesses To Inventing A Fake Boyfriend To Make Ex Ste Rankine ‘Jealous’
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
Scotty T and his girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Scotty T Pulled The Ultimate Romantic Gesture For His Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Holly Hagan Had The Perfect Response After A Cruel Troll Bodyshamed Gemma Collins
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby Worries Fans After Almost Setting Bathroom On Fire
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
Liam Hemsworth Reveals What It’s Really Like Being Married To Miley Cyrus
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it
The Game Raps About Sex With Kim Kardashian And People Are Disgusted
BLACKPINK Have Dropped UK Tour Dates And They’re Playing London’s Wembley Arena
Wireless Festival 2019 Line-up Is Here With Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott And More
Lady Gaga invited Bradley Cooper On Stage To Sing ‘Shallow’ With Her On Her Enigma Tour