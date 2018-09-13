10 Celebs With Hidden Talents That’ll Leave You Shook.

Celebs are usually known for their very particular talents such as acting, singing or, well, lack thereof, but that’s a talent within itself if you ask us.

If you really want to tell apart the talented from the not-so-talented though, then you need to delve a little deeper. Like, really deep. Drunk-night-out-party-trick-level deep, because we all know true talent comes from a place no one expects.

We’ve done the digging for you though and found out which celebs truly deserve a whole lot of recognition for what they’re able to bring to the stage, figuratively speaking of course.

Cole Sprouse: Such A Photog

Cole Sprouse’s photography skills are well and truly a moment. Remember the photo he took of a very nude Lili Reinhart? Exactly. If you’re in need of a new Insta boyfriend to take your snaps, slide into his DMs.

PSA: Our advice does not guarantee a response.

Lili Reinhart: MUA

Cole isn't the only talent in this relationship though. Before Lili Reinhart was spending hours on set in hair and makeup, the actor was already a very talented MUA.

She regularly posted special effects makeup on her Instagram feed and some are pretty damn scary.

https://www.instagram.com/p/xsb7ksK2wE/

Just when you thought you couldn’t love Timothée Chalamet any more than you already do, you find out the guy can rap. And he raps about maths.

Smart and talented. A concept.

Emma Roberts: Resting B*tch Face

Emma Roberts has b*tchy characters on lock, from Madison Montgomery from American Horror Story to Chanel Oberlin from Scream Queens – it’s all just very right.

Thankfully for us all, she shared her talent of being able to pull off the perfect resting b*tch face on Jimmy Fallon. Fair play to Jimmy, his attempt at pulling an RBF was a really good try.

Kesha: Teeth Whisperer

It all started in 2012, when Ke$ha asked her fans to send her their teeth and not only that, but she turned “over 1000 human teeth” into “a bra top, and a headdress, and earrings and necklaces.” Haute couture eat your heart out.

She later had a friend tweet out asking for more teeth while she was in rehab in 2014. It turns out rehab centres don’t allow human remains on the premises though, according to TMZ.

Twitter

Justin Bieber: An Actual Intellectual

Rubix Cubes are difficult. Facts. But Justin Bieber, being a fully-fledged intellectual, has the puzzle down and in less than two minutes.

Now that’s a talent.

Selena Gomez: A Spitter

Selena Gomez can spit gum into the air and catch it again… In her mouth. Enough said.

Kendall Jenner: The Linguist

The Kardashian/Jenner clan come under fire a lot for being ‘talentless.’ FYI, Kris Jenner is the definition of talent, but Kendall has a few tricks up her sleeve too.

She’s a very accomplished linguist. Fluent in… Bird.

Chloe Ferry: Ice Princess

For a woman who spends a lot of her time unable to walk as one of the stars of Geordie Shore (they drink a lot, it’s totally not her fault), it’s shocking how graceful Chloe Ferry is on the ice.

We do stan a talented queen though.

Ezra Miller: Voice Of A Generation

Ezra Miller. Where do we start? You’re obsessed, we’re obsessed, the world’s obsessed. He’s also in a band.

Is there anything this damn beacon of light can’t do? Again, obsessed.