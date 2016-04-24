Celebrities

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Caroline Fergusson
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 - 12:34

It takes a lot to shock us tbh, we're pretty hardy when it comes to nakedness and all that stuff. Come on, we're home of Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach bbz. But when we saw Jemma Lucy's recent sexy pics with Chantelle Connelly (ARE THEY TOGETHER OR NAH?) we clutched our pearls. 

And then grouped together the most publicly sexual of all the celeb couples...

1. Jemma Lucy and Chantelle Connelly...

Steamy. Pun intended.

2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West...

We feel like we shouldn't be looking at this.

3. Kylie Jenner and Tyga...

RIP Kyga.

4. Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor...

Their antics in the CBB house were preeeetttty sexual.

5. Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen...

Where is his mouth going?

6. Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey...

It's not a day of the year without these two either being on holiday or showing some major PDA.

7. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen...

Watch that hand there, John.

8. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik...

ZAYN - PILLOWTALK

Remeber when this made you hate your boyfriend? Cos he wasn't Zayn and you weren't Gigi. Yeah, that.

9. Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey...

Both just attractive AF. 

10. Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt...

Now that's a snog.

And from some majorly sexy moments to the cheekiest reality star belfies we've ever seen...

