10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

It takes a lot to shock us tbh, we're pretty hardy when it comes to nakedness and all that stuff. Come on, we're home of Geordie Shore and Ex On The Beach bbz. But when we saw Jemma Lucy's recent sexy pics with Chantelle Connelly (ARE THEY TOGETHER OR NAH?) we clutched our pearls.

And then grouped together the most publicly sexual of all the celeb couples...

1. Jemma Lucy and Chantelle Connelly...

BACKGRID

2. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West...

Steamy. Pun intended.

001 001 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 23, 2016 at 6:05pm PDT

We feel like we shouldn't be looking at this.

3. Kylie Jenner and Tyga...

happy birthday baby 💋 happy birthday baby 💋 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 19, 2016 at 10:09am PST

RIP Kyga.

4. Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor...

Channel 5

5. Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen...

Their antics in the CBB house were preeeetttty sexual.

Where is his mouth going?

6. Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey...

It's not a day of the year without these two either being on holiday or showing some major PDA.

7. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen...

Instagram

8. Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik...

Watch that hand there, John.

Remeber when this made you hate your boyfriend? Cos he wasn't Zayn and you weren't Gigi. Yeah, that.

9. Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey...

🥂 🥂 A post shared by gazgshore (@gazgshore) on Mar 7, 2017 at 2:46pm PST

Both just attractive AF.

10. Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt...

Now that's a snog.

