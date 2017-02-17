10 Of The Most Random And Expensive AF Things Celebs Have Ever Bought

Celebs are notorious for buying well expensive things. Tbh, if you had more money that you knew what to do with what would you buy? A giant bed that spanned three bedrooms? A TV system that kept your Netflix running as you went from room to room so you didn’t miss a second of Stranger Things? A robot to bring you Nutella sandwiches and tea? Not that we’ve thought about it.

But the things that some celebs have bought are random AF…

10. Dan Radcliffe - $17,000 mattress (£12,800)

We thought we were breaking the bank when we shelled out £600 on a Caspar mattress tbh but Hazza P himself obvs didn’t think the mattresses were up to par at Hogwarts so bought a super expensive one when he graduated. IS IT MADE OF BASILISK TOOTH AND STITCHED BY HOUSE ELVES?

9. Victoria Beckham – Gold iphone $33,000 (£24,850)

We all know Vicky B is posh but did we think she’s spent that much cash dollar on a gold iPhone 4? Well, probs actually. Best part about it was she had a naked pic of David Beckham as her background. JACKPOT.

8. Kanye West - Lions & Sons’ Divora Skull in yellow gold, with inset red topaz stones: $34,000 (£25,600)

Back when they were besties and Beyonce hadn’t shunned (or so it’s thought) Kim Kardashian from their lives, Kanye bought Jay-Z a gold skull as a gift. We’re guessing to say ‘I heart you’? And not ‘I want to hold your bones in my hand’. Too weird?

7. Tinie Tempah - Marty McFly's Nike Trainers From Back To The Future II - $37,500 (£28,230)

Apparently Tinie is a huuuuuge Back To The Future fan and bought the original trainers that Michael J Fox’s character wore in the second movie. Well you’d have to be a fan for that price eh?

6. Lady Gaga - Electro-magnetic field readers - $50,00 (£37,650)

Classic Gaga. She spent a bunch of money on what are basically ghost detectors to see if her houses were haunted. Well, you would. You don’t want to be woken up by Simon, the murdered servant from 1854, every night. Tiring much?

5. Beyonce – $100,000 leggings (£75,300)

Yonce spent a whopping hundred grand on a pair of leggings to go to the gym. JK lol, it was for the 2007 BET awards where he was performing. But still, hella cash.

4. Liam Payne – The Harry Potter car: six figure sum

One Direction’s Liam earned a penny or two in his time so it makes sense he’s want to splash out on a fanceh car. Instead he bought the car from Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets. You know the one that gets Ron and Hazza to school after they miss the train. It was so expenny that he didn’t even admit how much it was but it was reported to be six figures. So we’re not quite sure where it sits on this list tbh.

3. Katy Perry - A trip to space – $200,000 (£150,000)

When they were still married, Katy bought Russell Brand a trip to space as a gift. Did he ever use it? Surely we would have heard. That price tag though? Bet she’s well regretting that.

2. Paris Hilton – Dog House: $325,000 (£244,000)

Paris is a known dog-lover and what better way to show her love than buying them a dog mansion that costs more than most peoples' houses? She described the ‘kennel’: "My dogs live in this two-story doggy mansion that has air conditioning, heating, designer furniture, and a chandelier." AIR CON AND A FRICKING CHANDY?

1. Spencer Pratt – Crystals - $1,000,000 (£752,000)

As Heidi Montag (we can’t ever let go off her maiden name tbh) gave birth to her first child with Spencer, he gave a shout-out on Twitter to a crystal shop in LA for dropping off the extravagant amount ($27,000) of healing crystals to welcome his son Gunnar into the world. Tbf, this is the man who admitted he’d spent over $1million on the stones during the height of his obsession. What the ACTUAL?

