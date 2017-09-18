10 Reality Couples That Were Together For a Shockingly Short Time Before They Got Engaged

After the announcement that Love Island's Jess Shears and Dom Lever are planning to make their love official and tie the knot, we were shocked that it was only after a few months tbh. But actually, that's pretty standard for reality stars. They're just a mega loved-up bunch.

And some waited a hell of a lot longer than others...

10. Mario Falcone and Lucy Mecklenburgh...

Instagram

Engaged after: A year on and off

Lasted for: One year

Mario and Lucy were took their time in sealing the deal in the world of reality stars tbh. A year is basically a lifetime to them. But even time couldn’t make it work as the pair split after trying for 12 months.

9. Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt...

Engaged after: Eight months

Lasted for: Depending on how you look at it they either got married in Mexico in 2008 or legally wed in April 2009.

The Hills pair had two engagements because it’s Speidi, eh. One on the beach in Santa Barbara and later on a Ferris wheel in Santa Monica. They also had two weddings, obvs, and have been together ever since.

8. Megan McKenna and Jordan Davies

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Engaged after: Seven months

Lasted for: 10 months

Megan and Jordan met on Ex On The Beach in season three and later got engaged in the villa too in series four. They split almost a year after, blaming each other for cheating. Yikes.

7. Vicky Pattison and Ricci Guarnaccio...

MTV

Engaged after: Five months

Lasted for: On and off for 13 months

Geordie Shore’s ultimate rhyming couple put a ring on it when the cast were filming in Mexico. Sadly their relationship went from bad to worse and the pair split after many many fights.

6. Marnie Simpson and Ricky Rayment...

Getty

Engaged after: Five months

Lasted for: Three months

After Ricky split from TOWIE star Jess Wright, he moved onto dating Marns in January 2015. Just a few months after the pair got engaged on Geordie Shore, they went their separate ways with him blaming her partying and her saying he was ‘moody’ and ‘unkind’.

5. Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian...

Instagram

Engaged after: Four months

Lasted for: Eight months on and off

It didn’t take long for Rob to pop the questions after he started dating his little sister’s boyfriend’s ex-GF and baby mama. Sure. But after she said yes, they both said no and a whole lot of break-up drama ensued.

4. Jess Shears and Dom Lever...

Boohoo

Engaged after: Three months

Lasted for: Ongoing

After meeting on Love Island this Summer, Dom and Jess have been inseparable, posting loved up selfies and joint promoting every product under the sun. Now he’s popped the question and we can’t wait to see the wedding snaps. Cuuuute.

3. Harriette Harper and Sam Reece...

Instagram

Engaged after: Two months

Lasted for: Three months

In a ‘where did they even meet’ turn of events, Ex On The Beach’s Harriette started dating Steph Davis’ ex Sam Reece. But before we could rejoice their dating or engagement it was all over.

2. Jon Clark and Hannah Elizabeth...

Instagram

Engaged after: Five weeks

Lasted for: Three months

The world was beyond shocked when, during the Love Island 2015 finale, Jon proposed to Hannah after a whirlwind romance on TV. Sadly it was not to be after they left the show and they ended things a few months later.

1. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom...

Getty

Engaged after: Three weeks

Lasted for: They were married in September 2009 and split after four years

One of the most devo splits of all time. After knowing each other for a month, Khlomar tied the knot. But after it came to light that Lamar had some issues with alcohol, drugs and cheating, Koko was forced to file for divorce. Sob.

