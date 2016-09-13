Celebrities

10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Caroline Fergusson
Thursday, June 1, 2017 - 12:50

OUR HEARTS. We can't even deal. As shippers of reality couples, we are used to quite the rollercoaster of emotions when it comes to their love. On minute they're proposing, the next minute their throwing drinks at each other on holiday.

 But today is a good day because LOOK at all these declarations of joy. This is enough to keep us going for months...

1. Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear...

@stevie_bear ❤ When your jumpsuit SLAYS @inthestyleuk

@stevie_bear ❤ When your jumpsuit SLAYS @inthestyleuk

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Charlotte and Bear have been dating for the past six months after getting cosy on the set of Just Tattoo Of Us. She said: “I am very much in love. And of course, when you're in love you think about marriage and kids, yes. Stephen wants 10 kids. I reckon four will be nice, though. And I'd like a girl to dress up. Maybe one girl and three boys.”

“We are the same person but the boy and girl version of each other. It’s nice to be able to connect with someone on my level. I can be my completely myself in front of him, we’re exactly the same. We’re just daft and crazy and anything goes.’

He added: “She’s the one. I would marry her.”

2. Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland…

He's just everything. ⭐️

He's just everything. ⭐️

A post shared by Olivia Buckland (@oliviadbuck) on

Since meeting on Love Island last year these two have totally melted our hearts. She said: “He literally cannot wait to be a dad. He’s so caring, he’s always thinking of other people.  He gets a lot of stick because of his look – which is a typical ‘laddy’ sort of look – but inside he’s not like that whatsoever. He’s a big softie. I think he’s just as soppy as me.”

“When you're in this honeymoon stage you always talk about whether you'll get married and how many kids you'll have and you say it in a joking way but really you kind of mean it. We do talk about it and it is on the cards and hopefully it will happen one day.”

3. Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey…

🏹paradise found. (and the man bun is back) but I still luv you @ryan.libbey

🏹paradise found. (and the man bun is back) but I still luv you @ryan.libbey

A post shared by Louise Thompson (@louise.thompson) on

This posh couple could not be more in love and are willing to show you all over Insta. She said: "You know, previously I’d dated people I met through the show, and basically, I’m going to be honest, this is by far the most successful relationship I have been in. Because we met off the show outside and we brought it in on our own terms, so it's a lot more natural and real.”

"We just sort of follow parts of our relationships – the highs and lows – no more mistakes, no more me liking silly pictures of random people. In terms of the show, it’s so boring, we don’t argue that much we're just really b****y happy and it's sickening – but it is good for me."

4. Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou…

IBIZA NIGHTS ❤

IBIZA NIGHTS ❤

A post shared by Georgia Kousoulou 💋 (@georgiakousoulou) on

They are one of the longest surviving couples on TOWIE and pride themselves on having dodged the Essex ‘curse’. He said: “Being with someone for the right reasons and actually loving them [is important], “The difference between Georgia and me and some other couples is that we’re soul mates – I knew we were the moment we got together.”

Georgia added: “The key is you need to stay as a team – the minute you let anyone doubt that then you’ll have problems. You can’t show weakness, you have to stay unified. You have to be careful what you tell people as well. When I met Tommy he was so lairy but I believe I changed him, and I’ll have that crown forever.”

“When I first met him the whole cast told me not to get with him, but I didn’t listen. I had to be quite strict with him and set some rules, but it did work!”

5. Scheana Shay and Rob Valletta…

Happy Mother's Day to the woman who made the very handsome @robsvalletta! @lorrileeparks thank you for raising such an amazing man! 💗

After Scheana’s very public split from ex-husband Mike Shay, she started dating long-time friend Rob and the couple are a pair of smitten kittens. She said: “He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago - he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes.”

“Timing didn’t work out, but we're giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow. If you asked me four months ago if I'd ever get married again, my answer was very different. I was like, 'Hell, no. Never doing this again.' And now I'm like, 'I would love to marry him one day.”

6. Sophie Kasaei and Joel Corry…

💕💕💕

💕💕💕

A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on

Sophie and Joel first met at MTV where she was staring a new show Geordie Shore and he was working as an intern. Six years later the pair are still going strong. She said: “All I can say is f**k the haters because four and a half years later me and Joel are still standing there. Name one relationship in Geordie Shore that is still together now apart from me and Joel - name one.”

“Remember all the haters? Can you remember the haters who were like, 'He's not good for you'? I never had fame, I didn't have money a couple of years ago and he was still there, so he stuck by us."

7. Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag…

❤️

❤️

A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on

They’ve had a bunch of ups and downs but no one can fault Speidi for not being way loyal to each other. She said: “"Spencer [has] a lot of strength. I think that he's very loving. He's very loyal. He has a great heart. He's very genuine. He's smart. He's got a great heart.” Cuuuute.

8. Lauren Conrad and William Tell…

Celebrating 2 wonderful years with my love today!

Celebrating 2 wonderful years with my love today!

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

When Lauren Conrad married William Tell in 2014 we thought our hearts would never be so full. Srsly, not even on our own wedding day, 75 years from now.

She gushed: “He [was] the first person I ever thought I could marry. [In a relationship] you always want to be considerate of each other. It's not just about you anymore. My favorite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with. Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun.”

9. Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell…

Proud of this one. What a man he's become. Hope I can make you proud the way you have made me❤ #growtogether#lovetogether#sticktogether#wifeyforlifey ❤

Proud of this one. What a man he's become. Hope I can make you proud the way you have made me❤ #growtogether#lovetogether#sticktogether#wifeyforlifey ❤

A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 I AM STEPH (@stephaniedavis88) on

After their ‘toxic’ relationship started on Celebrity Big Brother, these two had their fair share off ups and downs. But recently they have banded together for their son Caben. And it looks like they are in a better place with Steph posting on Instagram: ‘Proud of this one. What a man he’s become. Hope I can make you proud the way you have made me.’

10. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams…

Beautiful day, beautiful girl... @voguewilliams

Beautiful day, beautiful girl... @voguewilliams

A post shared by Spencer Matthews (@spencermatthews) on

Rumours began of a romance between this pair when the met on The Jump in 2017 and became cosy soon after. He said of his girlfriend: “I am so in love it’s a joke. There a chance [I’ll marry her]. I don’t know why we wouldn’t. [This is] 100% [the closest I’ve been].”

Check out the most outrageously shocking reality show hook ups ever below!

Latest News

Love Island's Olivia Buckland Reveals The Teary Way She Found Out About Cara De La Hoyde's Pregnancy

LEGO Dimensions

You're Going To Want These New Lego Dimensions Minifigs

Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd

Marnie Simpson Swears Off Cosmetic Surgery After Completing Her 10th Procedure

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Father Could Go To Jail Over His Crazy New Mansion

Your First Time, As Told By GIFs

Charlotte Crosby Dishes The Details On Her Dream Wedding To Stephen Bear

Is Charlie Puth Moving On From Bella Thorne With Lea Michele?

Mermaid Thighs On Instagram Is The Body Posi Trend We Need For Summer

The Absolute Thirstiest Responses To Darren Criss's Super Naked Selfie

The First Pictures Of The Big Brother 2017 House Have Been Revealed

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Party, Instagram & Chill Like A Beyonce-Level Baller In Anguilla

Chloe Moretz 'Appalled And Angry' About Her New Animated Movie's Body-Shaming Poster

Dwayne Johnson

Let's Go Speed Dating With Dwayne Johnson!

Zac Efron & The Baywatch Cast Reveal The R-RATED Deleted Scenes You WON'T See In Cinemas

This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer

Bruno Mars, Future, Migos And More Set To Perform At The 2017 BET Awards

Geordie Shore: Check Out The Sexiest Selfies From The NEW Lads And Lasses Of Series 14

Liam Payne Reveals There's A Song On His Album About A Phonecall Which Saw Him And Cheryl Almost Split

More From Celebrities

Celebrity

10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

Celebrity

Selena Gomez Has Her Say On A Rumoured Collab With Boyfriend The Weeknd

Celebrity

Bella And Gigi Hadid's Father Could Go To Jail Over His Crazy New Mansion

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Dishes The Details On Her Dream Wedding To Stephen Bear

Celebrity

The Absolute Thirstiest Responses To Darren Criss's Super Naked Selfie

Celebrity

This Is Where You Can Spot Literally All Your Fave Reality Stars On Holiday This Summer

Celebrity

Liam Payne Reveals There's A Song On His Album About A Phonecall Which Saw Him And Cheryl Almost Split

Style

Kim K Spills The Truth On Why The Kardashians Ditched Stylist Monica Rose

Celebrity

Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name

Style

Selena Gomez Wears Topshop To Hang Out In The Weeknd's Hometown

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Celebrity

Love Island Hopeful Chloe Crowhurst Hits Back After TOWIE's Jon Clark Brands Her 'Evil' For Joining The Show While Dating Him

Trending Articles

The Geordie Shore family are &#039;devastated&#039; about Sam&#039;s shock exit
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Admits The Family Are 'Absolutely Devastated' About Sam Bentham's Shock Exit - EXCLUSIVE

Have Zahida Allen and Sean Pratt split?
TV Shows

Have Zahida Allen And Sean Pratt Split After Her Kiss With Scotty T On Geordie Shore?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Just Tattoo Of Us Contributed To Her Break-Up With Kyle Christie

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Rumours That Jemma Lucy Wants Stephen Bear Back

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Reveals How Rubbing Herself Against A Desk Got Her In Trouble At School

TV Shows

Who Is Che McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach And Geordie Shore Star

Charlotte Crosby rages as Stephen Bear walks out on tattoo
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby’s Mum Has Defended Stephen Bear After *That* Seriously Emotional Just Tattoo Of Us Finale

Geordie Shore&#039;s Zahida Allen breaks down as she admits she feels &#039;really alone&#039;
TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Zahida Allen Breaks Down As She Admits She Feels 'Really Alone' After Scotty T Kiss Betrayal - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Love Island's Malin Andersson Isn't Too Happy That Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Forgot Her Name

TV Shows

Who Is Max Morley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star