10 Reality Show Couples Gush About Their Love And It Will Melt The Coldest Of Hearts

OUR HEARTS. We can't even deal. As shippers of reality couples, we are used to quite the rollercoaster of emotions when it comes to their love. On minute they're proposing, the next minute their throwing drinks at each other on holiday.

But today is a good day because LOOK at all these declarations of joy. This is enough to keep us going for months...

1. Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear...

Charlotte and Bear have been dating for the past six months after getting cosy on the set of Just Tattoo Of Us. She said: “I am very much in love. And of course, when you're in love you think about marriage and kids, yes. Stephen wants 10 kids. I reckon four will be nice, though. And I'd like a girl to dress up. Maybe one girl and three boys.”

“We are the same person but the boy and girl version of each other. It’s nice to be able to connect with someone on my level. I can be my completely myself in front of him, we’re exactly the same. We’re just daft and crazy and anything goes.’

He added: “She’s the one. I would marry her.”

2. Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland…

Since meeting on Love Island last year these two have totally melted our hearts. She said: “He literally cannot wait to be a dad. He’s so caring, he’s always thinking of other people. He gets a lot of stick because of his look – which is a typical ‘laddy’ sort of look – but inside he’s not like that whatsoever. He’s a big softie. I think he’s just as soppy as me.”

“When you're in this honeymoon stage you always talk about whether you'll get married and how many kids you'll have and you say it in a joking way but really you kind of mean it. We do talk about it and it is on the cards and hopefully it will happen one day.”

3. Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey…

This posh couple could not be more in love and are willing to show you all over Insta. She said: "You know, previously I’d dated people I met through the show, and basically, I’m going to be honest, this is by far the most successful relationship I have been in. Because we met off the show outside and we brought it in on our own terms, so it's a lot more natural and real.”

"We just sort of follow parts of our relationships – the highs and lows – no more mistakes, no more me liking silly pictures of random people. In terms of the show, it’s so boring, we don’t argue that much we're just really b****y happy and it's sickening – but it is good for me."

4. Tommy Mallet and Georgia Kousoulou…

IBIZA NIGHTS ❤ IBIZA NIGHTS ❤ A post shared by Georgia Kousoulou 💋 (@georgiakousoulou) on May 29, 2017 at 10:48am PDT

They are one of the longest surviving couples on TOWIE and pride themselves on having dodged the Essex ‘curse’. He said: “Being with someone for the right reasons and actually loving them [is important], “The difference between Georgia and me and some other couples is that we’re soul mates – I knew we were the moment we got together.”

Georgia added: “The key is you need to stay as a team – the minute you let anyone doubt that then you’ll have problems. You can’t show weakness, you have to stay unified. You have to be careful what you tell people as well. When I met Tommy he was so lairy but I believe I changed him, and I’ll have that crown forever.”

“When I first met him the whole cast told me not to get with him, but I didn’t listen. I had to be quite strict with him and set some rules, but it did work!”

5. Scheana Shay and Rob Valletta…

After Scheana’s very public split from ex-husband Mike Shay, she started dating long-time friend Rob and the couple are a pair of smitten kittens. She said: “He’s a really great guy. We met 10 years ago - he was working the door at a club I used to go to all the time. He asked me out and I said no, and then eventually I said yes.”

“Timing didn’t work out, but we're giving it a shot. We’ll see. We’re taking things very slow. If you asked me four months ago if I'd ever get married again, my answer was very different. I was like, 'Hell, no. Never doing this again.' And now I'm like, 'I would love to marry him one day.”

6. Sophie Kasaei and Joel Corry…

💕💕💕 💕💕💕 A post shared by Sophie Kasaei (@sophiekasaei_) on May 9, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

Sophie and Joel first met at MTV where she was staring a new show Geordie Shore and he was working as an intern. Six years later the pair are still going strong. She said: “All I can say is f**k the haters because four and a half years later me and Joel are still standing there. Name one relationship in Geordie Shore that is still together now apart from me and Joel - name one.”

“Remember all the haters? Can you remember the haters who were like, 'He's not good for you'? I never had fame, I didn't have money a couple of years ago and he was still there, so he stuck by us."

7. Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag…

❤️ ❤️ A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Mar 15, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

They’ve had a bunch of ups and downs but no one can fault Speidi for not being way loyal to each other. She said: “"Spencer [has] a lot of strength. I think that he's very loving. He's very loyal. He has a great heart. He's very genuine. He's smart. He's got a great heart.” Cuuuute.

8. Lauren Conrad and William Tell…

When Lauren Conrad married William Tell in 2014 we thought our hearts would never be so full. Srsly, not even on our own wedding day, 75 years from now.

She gushed: “He [was] the first person I ever thought I could marry. [In a relationship] you always want to be considerate of each other. It's not just about you anymore. My favorite thing about being married is knowing that I have a partner in life that I get to do so many wonderful things with. Dreaming of the things we will do 20 years from now is so fun.”

9. Stephanie Davis and Jeremy McConnell…

After their ‘toxic’ relationship started on Celebrity Big Brother, these two had their fair share off ups and downs. But recently they have banded together for their son Caben. And it looks like they are in a better place with Steph posting on Instagram: ‘Proud of this one. What a man he’s become. Hope I can make you proud the way you have made me.’

10. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams…

Rumours began of a romance between this pair when the met on The Jump in 2017 and became cosy soon after. He said of his girlfriend: “I am so in love it’s a joke. There a chance [I’ll marry her]. I don’t know why we wouldn’t. [This is] 100% [the closest I’ve been].”

Check out the most outrageously shocking reality show hook ups ever below!