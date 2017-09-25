10 Reality Stars Who Have Publicly Spoken Out About Their Exes New Love

It’s always a tense time when a new celeb couples enter into the public eye. We’re all just waiting to see if either of their exes will throw shade or be happy for them.

Let’s face it, in the world of reality, it’s almost inevitable someone will make a comment and it will mostly be a tad on the frosty side…

1. Aaron Chalmers and Lewis Bloor…

Instagram

After Lewis cheated on his ex Marnie Simpson on Valentine’s day, her ex Aaron jumped to her defence. Later in the year he referred to Lewis offering to fight him on Scotty T’s Instagram. He said: “Now I’ve been training for two years on and off for this fight, so I’m so please it’s eventually happening. Also I’ve got little muppets like Lewis Bloor offering us a boxing fight, but why the f**k would I take 30 seconds of my time to slap his little f*****g head off?

2. Kanye West and and Kris Humphries...

Instagram

After Kanye released his song Cold with the lyrics ‘Lucky I ain't had Jay drop him from the team’, Kris Humphries tweeted his reaction. Writing about Ye’s diss he simply wrote ‘lol’. Fair.

I'm up at Brooklyn! @S_C_ "lucky I didn't have Jay drop me from the team" lol! — Kris Humphries (@KrisHumphries) July 17, 2012

3. Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler

Instagram

Alex took a swipe at Kieran saying he could use some work on his body. His PT company tweeted an offer of personal training to Katie’s husband alongside a picture of Alex topless. SHADE.

Twitter

4. Danielle Armstrong and Yasmin Oukhellou….

Instagram

Shortly after TOWIE’s James Lock started dating Yasmin the pair came face to face in a Faces nightclub in Essex with his ex Dani. According to a source things became heated between the girls when Yaz thought Dani was flirting with James. After Yasmin called her a ‘zoo animal’ she hit back on Snapchat saying: “Bored of people talking about me on a tv show that I left and now selling stories about me in the press".

5. Katie Price and Emily Macdonagh...

Instagram

After Kate and Pete got divorced there were some nasty words exchanged but in a shock turn of events Katie actually admitted how much she liked his new wife Emily. She told OK!: “I’m so happy Pete’s with someone like Emily. She’s posh, she seems like a proper lady and that’s what I want my kids to be around. If my kids were around another person like me, I’d be like: 'Oh my God!’ It’d be nuts. I’ve never had a problem with Emily, ever. I think she’s good for the kids. She’s really feminine and she isn’t gobby like me.”

6. Marty McKenna and Sam Scott...

We all saw Marty call Sam more than one or two insulting words when the pair came face to face alongside their mutual ex Chloe Ferry. Safe to say, Marty isn’t a fan.

7. Megan McKenna and Jacqui Ryland...

Instagram

During Pete Wicks and Megan’s relationship (take one), his ex girlfriend announced to the public that he had been sexting her. She admitted she felt sorry for the reality star. She told The Sun: “He was doing the public affection thing with her and then sending me these messages. I just feel really sorry for Megan. Clearly she is a girl who wears her heart on her sleeve and I think he could potentially really hurt her. It makes you think – is he just messaging me? Or are there loads of other girls?"

8. Kate Wright and Amber Turner...

Instagram

After Kate and Dan Edgar ended their relationship, he moved on with Amber Turner. Viewers saw the TOWIE cast talk about the drama between Amber and Kate with the latter branding Amber ‘dull’. AWKS.

9. Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian...

Instagram

During an epic fight with Khloe Kardashian on Twitter over Kylie Jenner and Tyga’s relationship, Kanye’s ex Amber branded former friend and Kanye’s wife Kim a ‘whore’. Harsh.

@khloekardashian I'll be that lil whore to support my family like ur older sister is a whore 2 support hers. We're even 💋 #MuvaGivesFacts — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) February 16, 2015

10. Vicky Pattison and Lillie Lexi Gregg...

Instagram

After Vicky found out her friend Lillie Lexie Gregg was dating her ex Stephen Bear she was NOT chuffed. She wrote in her new! column: “After seeing pics of my ex Stephen Bear with both Lillie Lexie and Jemma Lucy, I’ve realise who me friends are. I wish Bear all the best with whoever he ends up with, but I don’t like to see friends of mine out with him. It’s disrespectful. I guess they’re all in that Ex On the Beach bubble but when the show’s on and they’re all slagging each other off behind their backs, we’ll see who’s best friends with who. I wouldn’t normally be bothered but Lillie actually rang me the day before she went into the new series of Ex, asking for my advice! She was really scared and I sat there like some sort of muggy agony aunt, telling her how great she was and handing out all my reality TV pearls of wisdom, only for her to then go and s**g my ex. Really, I’m shocked.”

