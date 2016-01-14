9 Times Celebrities Became Badass Heroes IRL

It can be difficult to believe that celebrities actually exist outside the confines of our Instagram feeds but real life disasters can indeed strike as they go about their day-to-day lives, forcing them to think on their feet.

Fortunately they can be a pretty damn heroic bunch, here's 9 times celebs saved the day IRL...

Daniel Radcliffe

Getty

It turns out this wizard doesn't need his wand to save the day. In fact, Daniel rushed to the aid of a tourist who had been cut across the face during a mugging in London on 16 July.

Apparently Daniel didn't hesitate to console the victim, whose bag was stolen by the thieves.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy is used to taking on some villainous roles, from Batmans enemy Bane to the morally questionable Kray Twins but in April it was finally Tom's turn to play the hero, but IRL! The actor was reported to have made a citizens arrest after he chased and caught a thief on a moped.

The actor quite literally "switched into superhero mode" claimed a witness. Take that thief!

Jennifer Lawrence

She's practically the ENTIRE WORLD's sweetheart, but that's not without good reason. After a young woman collapsed outside her apartment in 2012 Jennifer was on hand to help.

A photographer claimed: "Jennifer ran outside her apartment when she heard a girl scream and immediately called 911. When the EMT arrived, she stayed to make sure everything was OK. She was really scared for the girl."

Liam Payne

Getty

The former One Direction singer was hailed a hero in 2013 after saving his mate from a fire at his flat in London. Liam's friend sufferred burns to the face after a heater exploded but the 'Strip that Down Singer' acted fast in the situation, beating out the flames and dousing the burns with water.

Top lad!

Ryan Gosling

In 2011 Ryan Gosling (the one in the bright blue stripes - you literally can't miss him) helped break up a street fight in New York that all started over a stolen painting. Awkwardly though Ryan had regrets about his involvement afterwards.

He later said of the guy that stole the painting: "He wanted the painting so bad he had to steal it because he couldn't afford it. So he finally steals the painting, and then he's getting his a** kicked by his hero, and then the guy from The Notebook shows up and makes it weirder."

At least he came out of it with a great dinner party story tbh.

Jordan Davies

This Ex on the Beach star is a true hero and not just for putting up with Megan McKenna for so long.

Yep, when Jordan was starring in an Aladdin pantomime in Liverpool his co-star Lewis Pryor reportedly took a turn for the worse and collapsed on the floor. Jordan reportedly handled the situation like a true first-aid pro by staying calm and putting him in the recovery position.

Mila Kunis

In 2012 it was reported that Mila came to the rescue after a man she employed began to have a violent seizure. Mila rushed to his aid and apparently turned the mans head to the side to prevent him from choking.

Thank god she was there!

Shayne Ward

Yep, this Corrie star is a real life hero and not just because he lent his voice to an X Factor charity single once upon a time. The former winner of the talent show got all kinds of heroic when he helped rescue a family after their car flipped on the motorway.

The singer/actor claims the car was on it's roof as he selflessly rushed to pull a young girl from the wreckage before helping to free her Dad. Way to win our heart and soul Shayne.

Kate Winslet

Getty

Kate was holidaying on Richard Branson's Island in 2011 when the property was struck by lightning, causing a fire. In true superwoman style Kate made sure her kids were safe from the flames before re-entering the emblazoned building to help Richard Branson's elderly mum out.

Pretty cool Kate, we guess we can forgive you for letting Leo drown.

Simply incredible.

