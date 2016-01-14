Celebrities

9 Times Celebrities Became Badass Heroes IRL

From Liam Payne to Tom Hardy, these fast-thinking celebrities prove that not all heroes wear capes.

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 14:52

It can be difficult to believe that celebrities actually exist outside the confines of our Instagram feeds but real life disasters can indeed strike as they go about their day-to-day lives, forcing them to think on their feet.

Fortunately they can be a pretty damn heroic bunch, here's 9 times celebs saved the day IRL...

Daniel Radcliffe

Getty

It turns out this wizard doesn't need his wand to save the day. In fact, Daniel rushed to the aid of a tourist who had been cut across the face during a mugging in London on 16 July.

Apparently Daniel didn't hesitate to console the victim, whose bag was stolen by the thieves.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy is used to taking on some villainous roles, from Batmans enemy Bane to the morally questionable Kray Twins but in April it was finally Tom's turn to play the hero, but IRL! The actor was reported to have made a citizens arrest after he chased and caught a thief on a moped.

The actor quite literally "switched into superhero mode" claimed a witness. Take that thief!

Jennifer Lawrence

She's practically the ENTIRE WORLD's sweetheart, but that's not without good reason. After a young woman collapsed outside her apartment in 2012 Jennifer was on hand to help. 

A photographer claimed: "Jennifer ran outside her apartment when she heard a girl scream and immediately called 911. When the EMT arrived, she stayed to make sure everything was OK. She was really scared for the girl."

Liam Payne

Getty

The former One Direction singer was hailed a hero in 2013 after saving his mate from a fire at his flat in London. Liam's friend sufferred burns to the face after a heater exploded but the 'Strip that Down Singer' acted fast in the situation, beating out the flames and dousing the burns with water. 

Top lad!

Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling Breaks up Street Fight in New York!!

In 2011 Ryan Gosling (the one in the bright blue stripes - you literally can't miss him) helped break up a street fight in New York that all started over a stolen painting. Awkwardly though Ryan had regrets about his involvement afterwards.

He later said of the guy that stole the painting: "He wanted the painting so bad he had to steal it because he couldn't afford it. So he finally steals the painting, and then he's getting his a** kicked by his hero, and then the guy from The Notebook shows up and makes it weirder."

At least he came out of it with a great dinner party story tbh.

Jordan Davies

This tracksuit from @boohoomanofficial is so comfy!! Get it and lots of other colours for half price with my code JORDAN50

This tracksuit from @boohoomanofficial is so comfy!! Get it and lots of other colours for half price with my code JORDAN50

A post shared by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀JORDAN DAVIES (@jordanweekender) on

This Ex on the Beach star is a true hero and not just for putting up with Megan McKenna for so long.

Yep, when Jordan was starring in an Aladdin pantomime in Liverpool his co-star Lewis Pryor reportedly took a turn for the worse and collapsed on the floor. Jordan reportedly handled the situation like a true first-aid pro by staying calm and putting him in the recovery position.

Mila Kunis

In 2012 it was reported that Mila came to the rescue after a man she employed began to have a violent seizure. Mila rushed to his aid and apparently turned the mans head to the side to prevent him from choking. 

Thank god she was there!

Shayne Ward

The Next scenes gonna get Aidan Angry 😡 @coronationstreet

The Next scenes gonna get Aidan Angry 😡 @coronationstreet

A post shared by Shayne Ward (@shaynetward) on

Yep, this Corrie star is a real life hero and not just because he lent his voice to an X Factor charity single once upon a time. The former winner of the talent show got all kinds of heroic when he helped rescue a family after their car flipped on the motorway.

The singer/actor claims the car was on it's roof as he selflessly rushed to pull a young girl from the wreckage before helping to free her Dad. Way to win our heart and soul Shayne.

Kate Winslet

Getty

Kate was holidaying on Richard Branson's Island in 2011 when the property was struck by lightning, causing a fire. In true superwoman style Kate made sure her kids were safe from the flames before re-entering the emblazoned building to help Richard Branson's elderly mum out. 

Pretty cool Kate, we guess we can forgive you for letting Leo drown.

Simply incredible.

Now check out 7 celebs who took PDA too far...

Latest News

Emma Watson Asks The Internet To Help Find Her Lost Rings

Demi Lovato Slays In Her Star-Studded 'Sorry Not Sorry' Video

Love Island 2017: Olivia Attwood's Ex Brands Her A "Lazy, Spoilt Brat" Who Drove Him To Therapy

Vicky Pattison Responds To Beating Beyonce's Twins To This Magazine Cover

Celebrity Big Brother Summer 2017 Launch Date And Theme Revealed

Chloe Ferry Confirms Exactly She Was Doing With That Knife In Ex On The Beach

'Despacito' Overtakes 'Sorry' to Become the Most Streamed Song of All Time

9 Times Celebrities Became Badass Heroes IRL

The Internet Can't Get Over This Beyoncé Wax Figure That Looks Nothing Like Beyoncé

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Rita Ora Wants to Collaborate with BFF Miley Cyrus And We Can't Stop Thinking About It

Harry Styles chats about his four nipples.

Harry Styles Confirms His Four Nipples Are Still Alive And Well

MTV Meets SWMRS, The Switched-On Punk Rockers You Need To Know

These Are The Best Waterparks In The World (& We Want To Go Now)

Sophie Kasaei On Being Told To 'Kill Herself' By Vile Trolls

This Arianator Just Ate a Chilli Every Time Ariana Grande Said Um in Her AMA Speech

Megan Salmon-Ferrari reveals why her engagement to Dylan Siggers is off in Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Series 2 First Look: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals The Reason Why She’s Called Off Engagement To Fiancé Dylan Siggers

8 Reasons Pittsburgh Is The Best US City Getaway You’ve Never Thought Of

Andrew Garfield Insists His Comments About Being A Gay Man Were Taken Out Of Context

Is Blac Chyna Set 'To Destroy' The Kardashians With Secrets That Rob Told Her?

More From Celebrities

Celebrity

9 Times Celebrities Became Badass Heroes IRL

Celebrity

Beyoncé Shares First Photo Of Twins Sir And Rumi As She Confirms When They Were Actually Born

Celebrity Couples Who Took Their PDA A Little Too Far

Celebrities

7 Celebs Who Took PDA Too Far

Celebrity

11 Reality Stars Who Have Totally Lost Their Shiz In Public

Liam Hemsworth Taking An Ice Bath In Tiny Shorts Is Exactly What You Need To See Today

10 Reality TV Couples Who Were More Than Happy To Have Sex On TV

Zara Larsson Tweeted About A Hot Model A Year Ago And Now They're Dating

Animal Shelter Denies Lena Dunham's Claims Her Dog Was Was Abused Before Adoption

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Claims Blac Chyna Got Pregnant To 'Spite' Tyga And Kylie Jenner As His Social Media Rant Gets Even Messier

Bella Hadid Set To Try Her Hand At Acting

Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks Seen Kissing Topshop Heiress Chloe Green After Leaving His Wife

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Has A Controversial Theory About Love Island's Gabby And Marcel

TV Shows

Who Is Leonie McSorley? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach Star

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

TV Shows

Chloe Ferry Confirms Exactly She Was Doing With That Knife In Ex On The Beach

Sam Scott talks about his relationship with Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry
TV Shows

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Opens Up About Failed Six Month Romance With The 'Psycho' Geordie Shore Star Ahead Of Ex On The Beach Debut - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Seeks Help For This Embarrassing Problem But Doctor Chloe Ferry Reckons Chicken Nuggets Are The Answer

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson To Consult Charlotte Crosby About Removing That Ricky Rayment Tattoo

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Charlotte Crosby says Stephen Bear is lying about his willy
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Reveals Stephen Bear Has Been Telling Lies About His Willy

TV Shows

Celebrity Big Brother Summer 2017 Launch Date And Theme Revealed

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Olivia Attwood's Ex Brands Her A "Lazy, Spoilt Brat" Who Drove Him To Therapy