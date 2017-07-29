Celebrities

11 Celebs That Worked For Other Celebrities Before They Got Famous

Celebs may seem like they were born to be famous – can you ever remember a time when Kim Kardashian wasn’t the centre of our lives? No. But it turns out that these famous faces, before they were stars, worked for celebrities that had already made in big.

1. Kim Kardashian: Assistant to Paris Hilton

Kim Kardashian on The Simple Life

Whereas Paris Hilton branded Kim her ‘assistant’ before Keeks hit the big time, Kim maintains that she was actually helping her organise her wardrobe, something she did for countless other celebs including Nicole Richie and Brandy. She even popped up on the Simple Life, being bossed about by the heiress. We’re guessing Paris isn’t lolling that much now. 

2. Allison Williams: Assistant to Tina Fey

Getty

The Girls’ actress’s dad Brian Williams, who is a super famous NBC journalist, helped her nab the job of Tina’s PA on the 2008 film Baby Mama. OMG so jealous.

3. Jennifer Garner: Babysat for Stephen Colbert

Jennifer Garner Uses Her Endorsing Skills For 'The Late Show'

The actress met the talk show host on the set of Spin City and he hired her and her flatmate to babysit for his kids. She joked that he didn’t pay her well.

4. Mindy Kaling: Interned for Conan O’Brien

Mindy Kaling Was A Conan Intern - CONAN on TBS

The Mindy Project star interned for the Conan O’Brien Show way back in the day before they made it big. Mindy maintains she was the ‘worst intern that’s every worked on the program.’ LOL. 

5. Ashley Olsen: Interned for Zac Posen

Getty

Back when she was already a huge star (New York Minute/Our Lips Are Sealed/ HOLIDAY IN THE SUN? Best films ever), Ashley was completing her fashion degree at NYU where she interned for Zac Posen for college credit.

6. Mary-Kate Olsen: Interned for Annie Leibowitz

Getty

In 2005, while her twin interned for Zac Posen, MK took her love of photography and interned for one of the most famous picture-snappers in the world, Annie. The twins had worked with her before because they were on every magazine possible, so we're sure she had no probs getting that job.

7. Bethenny Frankel: Looked after Paris Hilton

Getty

The Real Housewives of New York City star was working in a restaurant in LA when she met future Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards who introduced her to her sister Kathy Hilton. Kathy gave her a job driving Nicky and Paris Hilton to school and put her in charge of being the family chef too.

8. Eric Stonestreet: A bouncer for Garth Brooks

In 1995 I worked security for A (ONE) Garth Brooks concert in Manhattan Ks. Last night I finally got to say you're welcome for keeping him safe that night and basically giving him the wonderful career he's had thus far. Thank you Garth for the amazing night I had with my #crew slash #squad ❤️#circles

Modern Family’s Cam worked as a body guard for country singer Garth Brooked back in 1995 during his NYC concerts. Whaaaaaa?

9. Katie Lowes: Connie Britton’s nanny

Getty

Just before landing her breakthrough role in Scandal as Quinn, Katie looked after Nashville star Connie’s kids. Connie loved her so much she said: “"I wanted her to be my nanny so badly and my assistant. She's just such a phenomenal human and I remember having those conversations. She was helping me with my son, who was then just a baby, and then she said, 'I got cast in this show called Scandal.'”

10. Jenna Dewan Tatum: Justin Timberlake’s back-up dancer

Was Jenna Dewan Tatum Justin Timberlake's Rebound Chic? | WWHL

As we all learned from Britney Ever After, Jenna and Justin once dated when she met him after she got a job as his back-up dancer. WOAH.

11. Kanye West: producer for Jay-Z’s record label

Getty

Before he was a mega famous rapper and husband of Kim K, Yeezus was hired by former BFF Jay-Z to help produce tracks at his record label, which opened in 1996. 

