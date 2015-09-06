11 Celebs Who Were Majorly Warned Off Their New Relationships

Most of the time when celebs get in a new relationship we DIE. We get so obsessed and ship them so hard that we worry for our own sanity tbh.

But occasionally a new celeb couple pops up that people are a little bit wary about and sometimes they are VERY publically warned by exes, friends and other celebs...

1. Abz Love’s ex warned Chloe Sims about the singer...

After the weird and wonderful news that Chloe Sims was dating Abz from 5ive came the slating from his ex-girlfriend.

She uploaded a video to her YouTube channel saying: “So I just saw the news that my ex is dating Chloe Sims. I don't know her, but she seems lovely, successful, beautiful. Exactly the sort of victim he likes! I just wanted to give Chloe a message. I want to wish you luck girl, cos you're going to need it! If he cheated on me with Russia's next top model and the b*tch from Australia, you can be sure as hell he's going to cheat on you!”

2. Bella Hadid warned The Weeknd about Selena Gomez...

After Bella and The Weeknd split and he moved on with Sels, a source told Us Weekly: “Bella has reached out to Abel a few times and told him Selena is using him. He thinks she's just jealous.”

3. Blac Chyna warned Kylie Jenner about Tyga...

After Chyna and Tyga split, he moved on with Kylie Jenner and reports surfaced the pair were due to get engaged. Chyna took to Instagram to, what fans thought, warn Ky about the rapper by miming along to a Drake lyric referring to prenups. The lyrics read: ‘Shout out to my boss b*tches wifing ****** make sure you hit him with the prenup.’

4. Stormzy warned Chris Hughes about Olivia Attwood...

Perhaps one of the best moments on Love Island was when rapper Stormzy tweeted that Chris Hughes could do better than GF Olivia Attwood. She was NOT pleased.

5. Tyga warned Rob Kardashian about Blac Chyna...

As the world watched Rob Kardashian launch a social media tirade at Blac Chyna recently, posting private pictures and accusing her of taking his money, Tyga told The Breakfast Club that he had warned Rob in the past: “I told him what the play was. I told him to be careful. I was with her for three of four years, I said ‘This is what you’re about to deal with.'"

6. French Montana’s ex warned Khloe Kardashian about the rapper...

It came out that Koko was dating the rapper and his ex had a few words of warning for the Kardashian sister. She told Life & Style: "He and I worked together to put him where he is. As soon as he popped, it was as if [our son] Kruz and I didn’t exist. He practically abandoned us."

7. Helen Wood warned Charlotte Crosby about Ash Harrison...

In her column for The Daily Star, Helen let rip after her ex started dating the Geordie lass.

She wrote: ‘Look, I'm not chasing a Twitter war, I'm actually doing the daft cow a favour by warning her what he's like, and it just so happens I love to shame scummy men who don't pay their way. This isn't a woman scorned, it's saying: 'Look the f*ck out. It's not just Charlotte, so many birds out there are being used for money, talent, sex, in fact sex isn't a bad thing to be used for if it swings both ways, but a male, can't even say man, who is a flop in the sack too, can't imagine what benefits there are for Char.’

8. Jemma Lucy warned Charlotte Crosby about Stephen Bear...

After fans asked Jemma on Twitter about Charlotte and Bear’s new romance she replied that the Ex On The Beach lothario would cheat on Char because he had cheated on her. YIKES.

9. Max Morley warned Stephen Bear about Charlotte Crosby...

After things turned from sexy to sour between Max and Char after she went back to Gaz Beadle he had a warning for Bear.

He told The Daily Star on Sunday: “I think Charlotte and Bear really suit each other, they are both absolutely nuts. I think it’s a bit too early for them to talk about marriage though. I think Charlotte would be more likely to mess up than Bear to be honest. I just hope she doesn’t slip back into her old ways and go back to Gary Beadle.”

10. Karrueche Tran warned Kendall Jenner about Chris Brown...

When rumours surfaced that Kendall Jenner was dating Chris Brown his ex GF apparently told Kylie Jenner to wanr her sister. A source told Hollywood Life: “Karrueche was being messy when she filmed that cooking session with Kylie because she was all in Kylie’s ear, putting Chris on blast. She basically told Kylie to watch out for Kendall and not let her get too close to Chris. She told Kylie that Chris is a dog. She explained to Kylie that Chris put her on a pedestal, treated her like gold and told her she was the only one he wanted.”

“That was, until she finally had sex with him. After that, it was all downhill. Chris is a constant cheater and Kae reminded Kylie that he got a girl pregnant when they were together. Kae just wanted to warn Kylie what her sister could potentially be setting herself up for — a lifetime of heartbreak.”

11. Jeremy McConnell’s ex warns Steph Davis over Jez...

We all watched Steph and Jez’s ‘toxic’ relationship on CBB but one person that wasn’t rooting for them was his ex Tara Omidi whom he met on MTV’s Beauty School Cop-outs.

She told The Sun: “When I was on BSCO with Jeremy, there was a love triangle with me and him exactly like the one he was in with Stephanie and her boyfriend Sam. Jeremy used to sleep with this other girl and then afterwards he’d tell her it was only a physical thing and he was really in love with me.”