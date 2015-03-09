11 Forgotten Reality Stars Who Are Now SUPER Successful Off-Screen

When the talk of reality stars comes up, a common question we hear asked is: “But what will they do after the show?” Sometimes those poor celebs can be branded as a one-time hit, never to make anything of themselves again.

Well babes, we’ve got news for you. There are a bunch of reality stars who you’ve probs forgotten about but that doesn’t mean the world of success turned its back on them.

Some of them are even more successful than when they were on a hit show…

1. The Hills’ Emily Weiss

The New York intern from Teen Vogue was the thorn in Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port’s side when she swanned into town and showed them all what a ‘super-intern’ was. Tbh she taught LC, and us, what a chinoiserie vase was and for that we’re forever grateful. These days she’s the CEO and creator of Glossier. YES, the super popular brand that everyone’s been going crazy for. The Milky Jelly Cleanser is our life rn, if we’re being real.

2. TOWIE’s Chris Drake

Mario Falcone and Ricky Rayment’s long-suffering side-kick Little Chris waved goodbye to the drama of TOWIE but has kept in the reality world, just on the other side of the camera. He now runs his own PR company who counts Chris Hughes, Zahida Allen, Yazmin Oukhellou and Sean Pratt as clients.

3. Made In Chelsea’s Amber Atherton

In the first season of MIC, we all saw Amber trying to make it big with her jewellery line. And it turns out she has with celebs like Rihanna, Beyonce and Kate Middleton wearing My Flash Trash. She sold the company for an estimated £2million and she didn’t stop there. Amber then created her own company Zyper which created a software that allows big brands to identify their top followed 1% of their followers so they can encourage them to be brand ambassadors. She counts Sony and Estee Lauder as clients and the company also developed an app called Rubric that suggests Insta captions for you.

4. The Hills’ Frankie Delgado

We all knew and loved Franco as the shoulder for Brody Jenner and Lauren Conrad to cry on during his time on The Hills. And he may not be on camera anymore but he hasn’t strayed far, listing himself and Brody’s talent manager on IMDB. Since the show ended he was also a producer on a number of Brody’s television projects including 2008’s Bromance.

5. Made In Chelsea’s Fran Newman-Young

Fran’s been a busy little posh bee since she bailed on the reality show. She currently writes for the Huffington Post, is the head of special events for super swanky members only club Raffles, in London and is a lifestyle blogger. Fanceh.

6. Laguna Beach’s Trey Phillips

Oh remember Trey – always trying to organise one fashion event or another. And his fashion show for the earthquake relief was totally overshadowed but Jessica kissing Jason. Rough. But all that fashion experience clearly paid off as he’s now a designer at Vera Wang. Vera Wang being the mega famous fashion designer who designed Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian's wedding dresses.

7. The Hills’ Justin Bobby

We can’t tell you if he’s still wearing combat boots to the beach but we can tell you that he has opened a bunch of successful hair salons in NYC, LA and…Nicaragua (because it’s such a hot spot?). Imagine Justin Bobby trimming your locks? The guy who didn’t wash his hair for like 12 episodes.

8. Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ Morgan Stewart

Morgan, the light of our lives, has been killing it after RKOBH ended. She has a super in-demand fitness wear line with Touche LA and is now in talks to create her own brand. Of which we will buy every single item. Plus she’s now an entertainment correspondent for E!. YASSS.

9. The Hills’ Allie Lutz

Cast your mind back to the final series of The Hills when Kristen and Brody’s nemesis Allie tagged along to some Les Deux nights out with Brody’s then love interest McKeala. Yup, the one that Brody accused of breaking into his house and standing at the end of his bed. Well turns out she was just scoping out his abode because she’s now a successful real estate agent at The Agency which is owned by Mauricio Umansky, husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards and uncle to Nicky and Paris Hilton.

10. Made In Chelsea’s Hugo Taylor

Spencer Matthews BFF Hugo was involved in a bunch of drama during his time in Chelsea when he cheated on Millie Mackintosh with Rosie Fortescue. Yikes. But these days he’s engaged to Millie and running his own sunglasses brand called Taylor Morris. They’ve been seen on the likes of Kylie Minogue, Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse.

11. Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’ Brendon Fitzpatrick

After RKOBH ended, Brendan went on to be one of the top brokers at Mauricio’s The Agency, selling some of the highest properties on their books. Bearing in mind that he’s selling $30million houses, and he gets around 2-3% in commission, he’s probs making about $600-900k PER SALE. THAT’S ONE SALE. God we’re poor.

