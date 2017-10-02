11 Of The Pettiest Fights Reality TV Stars Have EVER Had

Reality stars fight all the time, it's kinda their jobs isn't it? And when they feud it can be over a major reasons like cheating, backstabbing and long-term issues.

Or it can be over waking someone up, univiting someone from a party and many more petty AF occurences...

1. Jemma Lucy and Amber Davies…

Jemma was livid when she was turned away from the launch party of Love Island babe Amber’s line with Motel Rocks.

She told The Sun: “My agent received an email... inviting me to Amber's launch party. I was really happy to receive it. I watched Love Island, I loved her on it and I wanted to meet them and just wanted to say thank you for inviting me basically. [But when I was refused entry] they wouldn't tell me who told them [to not let me in]. I spoke to about 10 different people. They said to me the PR team should have emailed my agent saying I wasn't allowed to go. We had no email. Plus they invited me. They absolutely did not give two sh*ts about me or the fact I'd travelled and come to the event I was invited to. Unless Amber herself didn't want me there I just don't know what the answer is. I've never had any sort of Twitter beef. Nothing. It's disgusting. How can they be so rude? It's rude to a person. It doesn't matter I'm Jemma Lucy. If someone gets a train to an event they've been invited to and they get turned away without a reason, that is so disrespectful and rude. It's disgusting how can you treat a human like that. I spoke to Kem outside, I said do you know what the problem is he didn't know what the problem was either. Everyone was so uninterested and unhelpful and rude to me. I'm so disgusted.”

2. Marty McKenna vs Marnie Simpson…

Marns and Marty had a long-standing feud during the time she was dating Aaron Chalmers. The two butted heads on more than one occasion but one of the pettiest fights was them basically saying ‘no one likes you’ to each other at a fairground. You guys.

3. Katie Price vs Chris Hughes…

Everyone’s eyes were rolling when Chris Hughes published private messages from Katie insinuating that she had been hitting on him. She was furious and insisted that he had deleted his own replies before publishing. She’s also vowed revenge so we’ll probs find out soon.

4. Mark Wright vs Kirk Norcross…

Remember when Mark and Kirk beefed it out to be the ‘King of Essex’? WE DO. The pair decided to come to the official conclusion once and for all by challenging each other to a boxing match. The world waited with baited breath to find out the….just kidding no one did.

5. Holly Rickwood and Jemma Lucy...

The two Ex On The Beach stars have duked it out countless times in petty arguments but perhaps one of the most memorable is when Holly branded Jemma a ‘used condom’ after stepping onto the beach. Sure.

6. Megan McKenna and Lydia Bright...

The pair got in a pointless fight after Megan and Chloe Lewis fought over the rumour that Megan had slept with Chloe’s ex Jake Hall. There was no reason that Lydia should get involved but such is the joy of TOWIE. Megan ended the argument with the words: “You and your fringe can f*ck off!”

7. Cheska Hull vs Victoria Baker-Harber…

Made In Chelsea has seen some petty fights, let’s be honest. You’re richer, no YOU’RE richer. But if we’re honest, we’re still not sure why this one broke out. Lucy Watson and Cheska had a slanging match with Victoria and Sophie Hermann in which the latter pair declared: “You have ear muffs on like you're working in a radio control tower" and had Vicky calling Cheska a "fat f*cking turkey". Oh and they also said the cheese at the dinner table smelled like Lucy’s breath. Clever stuff.

8. Spencer Pratt vs Nicola McLean...

During their shared time on Celebrity Big Brother, Nicola and Spencer became the best of friends. Until she was forced to chose to save someone from eviction and picked Coleen Nolan over Spencer and Heidi Montag. He fumed in the Diary Room: “100 billion per cent. For the rest of my life it will haunt me that I held Nicola’s stupid face up like she was our friend." True to his word, he got out of the house and blocked her on Twitter.

9. Khloe Kardashian vs Kim Kardashian...

Those Kardashian sistas used to fight more often than they glammed but there was one beef that got so out of control over sleep. When Khloe woke Kim up she lost it branding her an ‘ugly little troll’ over BBM (RIP). Khloe said on the show: "[She said] I'm spiteful, I'm jealous of her life. It's crazy that she thinks that way, but also sad."

10. Stephen Bear vs Frankie Grande...

The CBB house is famous for creating the pettiest of fights as everyone is stuck together ALL THE TIME. But Bear was the most ruthless catalyst for these fights as he broke eggs, ruined yearbooks and poured all over Frankie Grande’s coffee away. Uh oh.

11. Aisleyne Horagn-Wallace vs Farrah Abraham...

After Farrah was voted out of the CBB house, she appeared on BOTS with Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace. Seemingly over nothing but Aisleyene saying she was a ‘silly little girl’, the women started yelling at each other until the feed was cut because Aisleyne told her to ‘f*ck off’ and allegedly threw a glass at her.

