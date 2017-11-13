11 Reality Star Couples That Split And Proved To Us Love Is Dead

We spend half our lives watching reality TV and the other half shipping reality TV couples. No srsly. Ask anyone. So when they decide that their love is no more and head for Splitsville it BREAKS US.

And when these couples called it quits, it proved to us that love is actually dead. Like old Taylor Swift dead. Never to return.

1. Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna

After overcoming Pete sexting his ex-girlfriend, this loved-up Essex pair looked like they were going to make it. But they split in October, amid rumours that she had been seeing her ex-boyfriend. Wah.

2. Danielle Armstrong and James Locke

One of the longest running TOWIE couples ended things for good in 2016 after they had promised us marriage and kids. Our hearts looked more broken than theirs tbh.

3. Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom

For years Koko kept their marriage problems private, but when it came to light that Lamar had issues with drugs and alcohol and he had been unfaithful multiple times, our view of love actually died.

4. Kylie Jenner and Tyga

After a couple of break-ups, Kylie and Tyga called it quits in January. They had been king and queen of posting sexy selfies and buying each other gifts more expensive than our actual lives are with. RIP KYGA.

5. Kris and Caitlyn Jenner

After 24 years of marriage, creating the Kardashian empire together and having two kids, the couple said farewell to their love after Caitlyn admitted to the world that she wanted to transition from male to female. Life as we knew it was forever changed.

6. Sophie Kasaei and Joel Corry

NOOOOO. After six years and countless series of Geordie Shore, Joel and Sophie may have split. Speaking to OK! At the EMA’s, Sophie replied “"It's just complicated, it's complicated you know" when asked if she was single. GUTTED doesn’t even cover it if this is true.

7. Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear

For nine months, minus a couple of brief splits, Char and Bear were ridiculously loved-up, posting Snapchats in bed, getting matching tattoos and gushing about each other being ‘the one’. What even is life?

8. Marnie Simpson and Aaron Chalmers

Will these kids ever make it work? Well probs not since Marnie is now dating Single AF’s Casey Johnson but that doesn’t stop us being devo that it never worked out. The couple gave it a go numerous times and tbh, they seem just as in the dark as us as to why it never worked out. Weep.

9. Jasmine Walia and Ross Worwick

After two years, the Ex On The Beach star and the TOWIE babe, call it quits. Ross was said to be ‘devastated’ after relocating to Essex to be with her after Jasmine claimed she wanted to marry him. Poor lamb.

10. James Argent and Lydia Bright

If there was ever a couple that we thought would get their shiz together and end up together it was Arg and Lydia. But after seven on and off years, Lydia had enough of Arg taking her for granted and told him he was out of her life. Boooo.

11. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

We’re still holding out hope that these two will be able to get it together. Kourtney finally reached her limit of Scott’s partying ways when he ghosted her in 2015 and was pictured on holiday with one of his ex-flings. Way harsh. But still, we will always have a flame for #Scourt.

