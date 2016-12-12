11 Reality Stars Who ALWAYS Manage To Stumble Into Major Drama

What is a reality show without a spot of drama here and there? NOTHING that’s what.

But there are a few people from our fave shows that always seem to find themselves in the centre of the drama whether it’s their own fault or not that they are simply just there…

1. Made in Chelsea’s Alex Mytton

Alex is always finding himself in a spot of hot water. After he exploded onto our screens as Binky Felstead’s boyfriend he created quite the stir when he cheated on her multiple times, including an orgy with Spencer Matthews. After they split, his drams didn’t stop there when he kept repeating things he’s overheard and getting himself into trouble with his mates. He managed to tell Jamie Laing’s GF Frankie Gaff that Jamie didn’t want a relationship while telling Jamie that Frankie was overly flirty with him. Right.

2. TOWIE’s Chloe Sims

Chloe Sims prides herself on being a grown ass woman who - the level headed mature one of the TOWIE crowd. But she finds herself at the centre of A LOT of the drams. Most recently she’s been trolled on Twitter after she was pictured looking cosy with Pete Wicks following his break-up with Megan McKenna. Even though Chloe and Pete are just friends, fans have taken a dislike to Chloe’s refusal to make up with Megan, claiming she’s in love with Pete. We’re pretty sure she was just sticking up for her mate. This isn’t the first time she’s been caught in beef after falling out with Lauren Pope, Elliot Wright, Gaz Beadle and Ferne McCann to name a few. Yikes!

3. The Hills’ Steph Pratt

On both The Hills and Made in Chelsea, Steph has managed to get herself mixed up in some drama. She found herself totally stuck in the middle of Speidi’s feud with Lauren Conrad after she decided to become mates with LC. Then in Made In Chelsea she started dating Spencer Pratt much to the dismay of Lucy Watson. And after they became mates, voicing her concerns over Lucy’s relationship got her into more beef. And then we can’t forget after she had a friendly chat with Louse Thompson’s PT boyf Ryan Libbey, he spun it like she was hitting on him. Poor Steph.

4. Geordie Shore’s Marty McKenna

A post shared by Marty Mack (@marty_gshore) on Apr 25, 2017 at 3:04am PDT

Oh Marty. They all think of him as a little brother, but what do you do to your little bro? Blame him. Marty tries to act like Gaz Beadle and Aaron Chalmers, standing up for himself and others but he ALWAYS gets flack for it. Most recently he stood up for newcomer Chelsea Barber after Sophie Kasaei had a go at him and what did he get for it? Swilled. And that certainly isn’t the first time – do we all remember his dalliance with Chloe Ferry and when he stuck his beak into Marnie Simpson and Aaron’s relationship? YUP.

5. Made In Chelsea’s Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo

Poor Toff. She’s the person that is always left with you feeling bad for her. First she starts dating Francis Boulle who quickly two-timed her with Olivia Bentley, before Liv made Toff feel bad for getting in the way. Then she tried to make up with Tiff Watson for the sake of her best mate Sam Thompson but ended up getting into a fight with her BFF Jess Woodley for being nice to Tiff. She can’t win!

6. Geordie Shore’s Scotty T

So Scotty more creates drama than stumbles into it. And he LOVES it. Whether it’s Marty asking him to not kiss his ex-girlfriend Sarah Goodhart and then ending up in bed with her, or furiously pursuing a girl just to ghost her when they’ve finally done the deed, he’s always at it. Plus do we even have to mention how much he stirs things on Twitter? Lewis Bloor and Aaron’s boxing match comes to mind. Lols.

7. Ex On The Beach’s Jemma Lucy

Just like Scott, we’re not sure how much Jemma stumbles into drama or creates it herself. Probs a bit of both tbh. It is her job after all. She’s had beef with Gaz Beadle, Scotty T, Stephen Bear, Charlotte Crosby, Jodie Marsh and Katie Price to name a few. Sometimes she’s legit just sticking up for herself like when Scotty T branded her a liar for saying she’d slept with him. You’d probs kick off too tbh.

8. Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on May 10, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

Let’s face it, a lot of Chloe’s accidental drams are when she’s downed one or two vodkas too many. But it happens. Everything is all fine and rosy and the next minute she’s pulling Zahida’s weave out of her head because she heard that he ‘fingered’ Zahida or screaming at Holly Hagan for ‘flirting’ with Marty.

9. Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay…

In Vanderpump Rules, if you don’t pick a side, you’ll be treated worse than the enemy. And Scheana is a perpetual fence-sitter. She hates to take sides or have beef with anyone which usually puts her in the firing line for the other girls to call her disloyal. Poor Scheana.

10. TOWIE’s Jon Clark

@scartissueuk 🙌🏽 @scartissueuk 🙌🏽 A post shared by Jonathan Clark (@jbclark_) on May 17, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Jon, Jon, Jon. He’s the guy that panics when someone says something remotely negative to him and fires back something 100 times worse. Then regrets it. After he had a go at Kate Wright, she replied that he had been texting her inappropriate messages behind his mate Dan Edgar’s back. He kicked of calling her a ‘slag’ and stormed off. He later calmed down and admitted it was true. He also created beef with his brother Chris Clark’s then and now-again GF Amber Dowding, because she thought he didn’t like her. So much drams over nothing major.

11. Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna

Coming soon. 💄💋 Coming soon. 💄💋 A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on May 18, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT

It wouldn’t be an episode of Real Housewives without Lisa telling us to ‘own it baby.’ The ladies of the show constantly accuse her of having amnesia because she’ll say something pretty dramatic and when she gets called out claims she has no idea what they are on about. Then when she finally ‘remembers’ she says she’s owning it, baby. It’s all very confusing. On the most recent series she claimed Kim Richards was close to death following her alcohol and drug issues but when this got back to Kim she insisted she didn’t say it. Maybe she just has a super bad memory that leads her into drama all the time? Yeah? *cough*

And from dramatic situations for the most outrageous reality show hook-ups EVER...