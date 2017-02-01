11 Reality Stars Who've Had The Most Plastic Surgery Procedures: Ranked

It’s old news that celebs love surgery, they don’t even bother to hide it anymore. Well some do but our fave reality stars love to rave about how much they’ve had done.

But who has had the most amount of surgical procedures? Of course it’s a competition. Ife is a competition babes. Get used to it.

Kylie Jenner – 1

So far, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner klan has only admitted to having lip fillers after months of lying about it.

Brandi Glanville – 2

Celebrity Big Brother.. #FBF Celebrity Big Brother.. #FBF A post shared by Brandi Glanville (@brandiglanville) on Nov 3, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Brandi admitted on Celebrity Big Brother that she had had breast implants and botox and was livid when some of her fellow housemates suggested it was more.

Charlotte Crosby – 3

Charlotte has always been open about the changes she has made to her appearance with surgery having admitted to botox, a nose job and lip fillers.

Malin Andersson - 3

Malin spent a whopping seven grand on three surgeries including a boob life, liposuction and bum enhancement in a bid to look better for Instagram.

She told Heat she was inspired by the girls on Love Island: “All the girls had sick t*ts. Every time the camera moved, I'd be adjusting my bra and shoving stuff down there. Now I can wear everything tight I'll be like, 'Damn!' and I'm taking selfies left, right and centre.”

Jemma Lucy – 5

Jemma has admitted to undergoing two bum surgeries, botox, lip fillers and a boob job so achieve the tattooed pin-up look she desires.

Holly Hagan – 5

Holly’s transformation over the years has been huge, with much of it down to her weight-loss after she discovered her love of the gym. But she’s also admitted to loving surgery with two boob jobs, botox, lip fillers and veneers.

Chloe Ferry – 7

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Out of all the Geordie girls, Chloe has changed the most having had her eyebrows tattooed, eyebrow lift, botox, veneers, lip fillers, nose job and cheek fillers. She told Now: “When I met Charlotte and seen her lips I was like ‘I NEED THEM’ and now I’ve had the most work done out of the cast.”

Abbie Holborn – 8

Since joining Geordie Shore the 20-year old lass has already had eight procedures including lip fillers, boob job, botox, jaw filler, veneers, cheek fillers, tattooed eyebrows and chin filler. She also says she doesn’t plan to stop there, admitting: “I'll get some more filler and Botox over the next few weeks.”

Heidi Montag – 10

🇬🇧 🇬🇧 A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:35am PST

The world was in shock when Heidi underwent 10 plastic surgeries in one day in 2009, including a chin reduction, boob jobs, ears pinned back, liposuction and more.

Marnie Simpson – 11

Marnie has admitted to over ten surgeries including lipsuction, lip fillers, nose jobs, boob jobs, gum contouring and botox. After revealing that she suffers from body dysmorphia, she wrote in her autobiography: “Fame obviously does affect [how she feels about her looks] but I’m getting to a place now where I’m getting used to it.”

Katie Price - 13

So excited to share the results of my first ever facelift! Thanks @LBPSPlasticsurg for looking after me. So pleased 💋 pic.twitter.com/43551x5GED — Katie Price (@KatiePrice) July 24, 2017

Over the years, Kate has had a whopping eight boob jobs, botox, a facelift, veneers, a nose job and lip filler. She’s admitted she’s loves plastic surgery and already plans to have more including vagina rejuvenation and a chemical peel to fix her sun-damaged skin.

