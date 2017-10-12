12 Celebrities Who Have Turned Down The Flirty Advances Of Other Celebs

You’d assume as a celeb, you could legit get anyone you wanted. Right? But we all know when you assume you make as ASS out of U and of ME. Lols.

It turns out that even the most famous and gorgeous of celebs get rejected by their fellow famous faces that they try and hit on. WHAT?

1. Chanelle Mcleary: Calum Best

It turns out that the Ex On The Beach star turned down the world’s most successful ladies man. She told The Sun: “He literally only messaged me last week and asked if I wanted to meet up in Manchester. I said no and he didn’t message me back. When I didn’t meet him in London he threw a b*tch fit. He’s a really nice guy but I think until he finds the right woman he will play the field. I thought about meeting up with him but when I see stories about him and other women…it puts me off.”

2. Salma Hayek: Donald Trump

Salma admitted on The Daily Show that Donald had made his advances on her even though he knew she had a boyfriend at the time. She said: “He’s inviting me out, and I’m like, ‘What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend?’ [He replied] he’s not good enough for you. He’s not important. He’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.” Ew.

3. Chris Hughes: Katie Price

We’ve all seen the MAJOR beef between Love Island’s Chris and Katie develop after she announced he had been texting her. He furiously denied the claims and posted screen shots of their messages, which appeared to show her unanswered messages. Ouch. She shot back that she had 51 screenshots to prove they had spoken but those are yet to be seen.

4. Blake Lively: Aziz Ansari

Aziz admitted that he had tried to pursue the Gossip Girl star but she ignored him an embarrassing number of times. He told Howard Stern that he texted her with an in-joke they shared: “Hey, it's Aziz. The animal dinners are over now, unfortunately, but I will show you photos from when I went. It was very tasty. Are you going to the Met Ball?” After no response he texted her at the Met Ball saying: “Hey, it's Aziz. Please tell Karl [Lagerfeld] he needs to call me, it's been too long since we bro'd out.” After another snub he sent another message at the same event: “’I'm going to the Boom Boom Room for that afterparty. Hopefully this is your number? Either way, good seeing you’ - and that's just so sad that I'm questioning the technology. I got one response: ‘Hey, maybe I'll see you. So weird, Karl was just saying how bummed he was to miss you.’” After she replied he sent back: “‘I feel so bad you had to fly to North Carolina after that party. It must've been rough. Karl and I partied at Boom Boom until 7 am. Got tacos the next day after and just had a beautiful spa day. Next time we are in the same city, let's eat delicious food.’ The last message I sent her — and I don't know why I sent this — is December 17, 2011, and I just write, 'Happy holidays!' and then, there's no response.” OH GOD.

5. Rihanna: Justin Bieber

The Biebs admitted that he had hit on RiRi but it didn’t go exactly to plan. He admitted: “It didn't go so well, since I'm not with her. I asked her out and she was basically like, 'You're too young.'"

6. Daniel Radcliffe: Julianne Hough

When Julianne was an 11-year old extra on Harry Potter she developed a crush on Dan Rad. She admitted to Us Weekly: “I was kind of in love, especially with Daniel Radcliffe. I wrote him a love note. It was Valentine's Day, and I got him the Valentino Beanie Baby. I never heard back.”

7. Holly Hagan: Scotty T

After Holly and Kyle Christie broke up, Scott decided to try his luck with his ex-fling. Holly was having none of it however and laughed it off.

8. Tom Felton: Emma Watson

Emma admitted to Jonathan Ross that her teenage crush on Tom had NOT been reciprocated: “Between the ages of ten and twelve I had a really terrible crush on Tom Felton, to the extent that I would go into work in the morning and look down the numbers on the call sheet to see if he was going to be in. He was a few years older and he had a skateboard — and that just did it really. The thing is that he'd tell everyone, 'I see her in a younger, sisterly way. It just broke my heart. It still does."

9. Sophie Turner: James McVey

After it was rumoured that The Vamps’ James and Game of Thrones’ Sophie were a thing it suddenly went very sour. He fired shots at her on Twitter saying that she was boring and she called him ‘creepy’ Ouch.

10. Jillian Bachelorette: Harry Styles

Former Bachelorette contestant Jillian Harris told The Sunday Times that Harry was just way too young for her. She said: “He asked for my phone number. He looked cute and adorable. But he was also very young looking. I am sorry, but I could never date an 18-year-old. I don't think that's even legal in the US. Is it?"

11. Amelia Lily: Niall Horan

Poor Niall. Amelia told Now: “I met all the boys through The X Factor. [Niall and I] got papped together walking out of the studio. It wasn't about romance for me. The last thing on my mind at that time was going on a date. Yeah. Sorry Niall. He's a nice guy, but not my type. I like dark haired boys." Like Frankie Cocozza? Lols.

12. James Franco: Lindsay Lohan

When Howard Stern asked James if he had hooked up with Lindsay he said: “I mean, I don't want to brag about it. I don't know how that got out. [Lindsay] was having issues even then, so you feel weird. Honestly, she was a friend. I've met a lot of people that are troubled and sometimes you don't want to do that."

