11 Of The Most Shocking Secrets Celebs Have Ever Revealed About Themselves

This stuff is JUICY...

Caroline Fergusson
Thursday, October 26, 2017 - 17:23

Although the world feels like they know everything about celebs, you never really know what’s going on behind closed doors. It’s the same with regular people tbh. Everyone has secrets.

So when celebs decide to let you in on some of those things they had kept hidden, minds are blown. Because it’s ultimately way more exciting than our lives…

1. Anna Faris was ‘hurt’ over Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence rumours…

Getty

Anna Faris has admitted that when her ex-husband Chris Pratt filmed Passengers with Jennifer Lawrence in 2016, she was warned that people would say they were having an affair. But that didn’t stop it being hurtful. She wrote in her book Unqualified: "Even before they met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside: 'Anna listen, there are going to be paparazzi all over them. There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating and you have to brace yourself for this.’ I didn't think it would bother me. But then, when it actually started and magazines began running rumors, it was totally hurtful."

2. Kris Jenner had an affair…

During her marriage to Robert Kardashian, Kris Jenner had an affair with a family friend Todd Waterman. She wrote in her memoir: “We had sex everywhere, all the time. Out of control, crazy dangerous, wild sex.” She admitted to doing it in cars, on the tennis court, in the pool house and even the garage.

3. Charlotte Crosby hooked-up with a Made In Chelsea star…

Getty

Reality stars like to hook up with each other, that's no surprise, but we were shocked when Charlotte admitted to having a one night stand with Made In Chelsea star, Alex Mytton. She wrote in Brand New Me: "At no point were we trying to impress each other because we both knew where we stood. It was just one night and we both understood that. It was actually quite liberating actually."

4. Gaz Beadle has slept with over 1000 women…

Copyright [Getty]

It’s no secret that Gary like the ladies but it was surprising when he actually admitted his number. He told MTV UK: “If you think of five years of just sleeping with five people a week… that's 20 girls a month times 12, that's 240 girls. I've been on Geordie Shore for five years, so that makes 900 and something. 200 birds before I was on Geordie Shore... plus the last few months... you're looking at 1200, 1300 ish!"

5. Perrie Edwards was dumped by text…

We were still reeling from Zayn Malik and Perrie’s split when she admitted in Little Mix’s book Our World that he ended their engagement in a text message. She said: “A four-year relationship and two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me.”

6. Marnie Simpson said Sophie Kasaei didn't want her on Geordie Shore…

Copyright [Getty]

In Marnie's autobiography Stripped Bare, she admitted that her cousin Sophie didn't want her on Geordie Shore at first. She claimed that she would even try and persuade her to do stuff on camera that would get her kicked off the show and branded her cousin "spiteful.”

7. Holly Madison revealed Hugh Hefner was not all he seemed…

Getty

After living in the Playboy Mansion for years with Hugh Hefner, the world assumed Holly had left him because he refused to marry her. She claimed this is how Hef had wanted it to look and wrote in her memoir Down The Rabbit Hole that he knew she was unhappy and ignored her: “Hef knew how desperate, sad, and broken I was, but didn’t do a damn thing about it. I’d given seven years of my life to a man who couldn’t even have a conversation with me.” She also admitted that he loved to have group sex in his bedroom and give the playboy models Quaaludes. Think Wolf Of Wall Street drugs. When she told him she didn’t do drugs he allegedly replied: “Usually I don't approve of drugs, but you know, in the '70s they used to call these pills 'thigh openers.'"

8. Drew Barrymore admitted she got stoned at 10

Drew Barrymore had a notoriously turbulent childhood and she admitted in her book that she originally got into drugs when she was just 10. She wrote: “When I was ten and a half, I was sitting in the backseat of a car driven by a friend's mother. She started smoking pot. I'd wanted to try marijuana for a long time, but I was afraid if I asked she'd say, ‘No way, Drew. You're too young.’ However, she offered me some and I said, ‘Sure, I'll try it.’ I was shocked. But she had a look that seemed to say 'Isn't it cute, a little girl getting stoned?'"

9. Melissa Joan Hart did drugs when she was Sabrina…

Getty

Sabrina The Teenage Witch looked like a squeaky-clean teen back in the 1990s but Melissa admitted she was far from it. She told Life & Style: "I experimented with weed, Ecstasy, mushrooms and mescaline for about a year and a half." She also wrote in her book that she took Ecstasy at the Playboy Mansion, made out with girls in the back of a limo and went to a photoshoot for Maxim while still high in 1999.

10. Zayn Malik admitted to having an issue with his weight…

Copyright [Getty]

After he left One Direction, Zayn published his tell-all book about his time in the band. He explained that he’d had an eating disorder without realising it. He wrote: “It wasn’t as though I had any concerns about my weight or anything like that, I’d just go for days — sometimes two or three days straight — without eating anything at all. It got quite serious, although at the time I didn’t recognize it for what it was. I think it was about control. I didn’t feel like I had control over anything else in my life, but food was something I could control, so I did.”

11. Denise Richards revealed she had a lesbian fling…

Getty

The Hollywood actress admitted that she had once had a lesbian fling with a fellow actress but wouldn’t reveal who it was. She told Howard Stern: "I just met her through friends and work and stuff. I was curious. We were curious." TELL US. 

