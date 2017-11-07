Celebrities

13 Celebrities That You Can Actually Stalk On Dating Apps

Zac Efron is on Tinder. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

Caroline Fergusson
Tuesday, November 7, 2017 - 15:48

Are you single and looking for love? Is your problem that you just can’t find any nice people or that you will only ever settle for a rich, beautiful celeb and you have no interest in any regular people? Yeah, the two most common dilemmas. We feel you.

But now you’re in luck because these famous faces love to swipe left or right…

1. Scott Disick

Copyright [Getty]

Tyga has outed Scott as being on the dating app Badoo after The Lord claimed he hadn’t found a meaningful relationships since dating Kourtney Kardashian. Er. He’s also currently dating Sofia Richie so that’s awks.

Snapchat/Tyga

2. Hilary Duff

The singer told a US radio show in 2015 that she used dating apps. She said: “I’m on Tinder. I was sitting with my friends one night at the house and we were joking around. In my life, I have always had really serious boyfriends. I’ve always met people through work and I have never been on a blind date. What’s the worst that could happen? I have my first date tonight and I’m really, really nervous. I think some people know. You only have your first name. Some people don’t know. I think some people act like they don’t know but they do. And a lot of people are like, ‘This is a joke, right?’.”

3. Joe Sugg

Tinder

Joe has made no secret of the fact that he’s on Tinder, even doing a video with his sister Zoe Sugg that involved her reading through his messages. In return, she let him set up a profile (with Alfie Deyes’ permission) for her to try and get her a date. Lols.

Exposing My Brothers Tinder | Zoella

4. Zac Efron

The Baywatch babe told the Times that he went on Tinder but he got zero matches. EH? He said: “Amazingly, when I signed up for Tinder, nobody swiped me! They thought [my profile] was fake.” So what we're hearing, Zac, is you're alone and vulnerable because no one liked you? Interesting. 

5. Lindsay Lohan

Getty

Li-Lo had a bit of a ‘mare when she tweeted that she’d found her brother on Tinder, exposing that she in fact was on the dating app because how else would she have found him? YES.

6. Demi Lovato

[Getty]

Demi admitted on her documentary Simply Complicated that she is on apps looking for love. She said: “I am on the dating app with both guys and girls. I am open to human connection, so whether that’s through a male or a female, it doesn’t matter to me."

7. Katie Price

After revealing that she was getting divorced from Kieran Hayler, the Pricey admitted that she had signed up to dating app Huggle.

8. Amy Schumer

Getty Images

The comedian has been really open about meeting her now-ex boyfriend on Tinder. She wrote in her autobiography The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo: “In my main profile picture, I was wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap with no makeup. It was a selfie and I made a gross face, looking as though I were dying, because I was hiking, so I was. I also put up a picture of Sophia from The Golden Girls, Claire Dane, making her cry face on Homeland and one more normal photo where I was smiling and wearing a sweatshirt.”

9. Eric Stonestreet

Getty Images

Tbh we’d go on an app just to try and snag a date with Cam from Modern Family. Eric told Howard Stern: “I've gone out with a couple girls in LA that I met on Tinder, like on real dates." Brb, off to LA while downloading Tinder.

10. Chelsea Handler

Getty Images

The comedian has dated a bunch of celebs from 50 Cent to having a rumoured fling with Harry Styles. She told Entertainment Tonight: "Oh, I'm on all those apps. I like to hook up, so when I go to London or New York or if I'm out of town and I want, I'll do that . . . I'm on Tinder [and] all that stuff. I'm a regular person."

11. Chace Crawford

Imagine swiping on Tinder and coming across Nate from Gossip Girl. We die. Chace Crawford told Now: “I have a bunch of different accounts that no one even knows about." Mysterious.

12. Andy Cohen

Getty Images

When he’s not trying to herd all the Real Housewives Andy likes to hit up the dating apps. He told People: “I like it. It's fun. You know, it's to me: Where am I going to meet an architect who lives in Brooklyn besides Tinder at this point? It's the modern-day singles bar."

13. Ashton Irwin

During a radio interview, the 5SOS guys were asked if they were single and Ashton admitted that he dabbled on dating sites. He told Capital FM: “Follow us on Tinder. I may be on Tinder. I haven’t got any requests yet. Soulmate where are you?”

