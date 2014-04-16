Celebrities

13 Of The Craziest Celeb Babies Names Ever

And we'll name our kids all of them....

There is nothing more exciting than the birth of a celebrity baby. Yeah children are the future blah blah, but what we’re really joyous about is the prospect of a totally out-there, new name coming our way.

And these gems have been the cream of the celeb crop...

1. Billi Mucklow’s son Wolf Nine

Wolf Nine Carroll 🖤 You Have Stole Our Hearts 15-11-17 #BabyBoy #Wolfie #MyLittleChubbyCub

This name confuses us. Are there eight other wolves in her life already?

2. Cheryl Tweedy and Liam Payne’s son Bear

My close friends and family know there are very few times when I'm left speechless... wow! I'm incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it's a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I'm completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she's really made my dreams come true. We haven't named him yet but he's already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother's Day everyone!

Cheryl explained that they’d settled on the name Bear because the nurse at the hospital had called him a little Bear and it just stuck. Thank God she didn’t call him ‘peanut’ or ‘lovebug’.

3. Jamie Oliver’s River Rocket

I really really try to not over post with the baby but little River 🚀❤️ xxx

Do we think it’s rocket like the salad leaf? It’s got to be right?

4. Ashlee Simpson’s son Bronx Mowgli

Brother sister love ❤️

Pete Wentz admitted that his son’s name was a Disney-inspired choice. He said: “The Jungle Book was something that me and Ashlee bonded over. It's a cool name.”

5. Holly Madison’s daughter Rainbow Aurora

Travel time with Rainbow Bee 🌈🐝 . . . 📸 @keenan_todos_santos . #japan #familytrip #EDCJapan

Holly admitted the she gave her daughter the name Rainbow after a popular girl she’d been jealous of at school. So not Regina George then?

6. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West

My cutie!

Kim told GQ: "It was a rumour in the press, and we'd never really considered it seriously at all, but Kanye and I were having lunch right over there at that table about a year ago, and Pharrell [Williams] came over to us and said, 'Oh my God, are you guys really going to call your daughter North? That is the best name.' I said, 'No, we're not. That's just a rumour. Then a little while later, Anna Wintour came over and asked the same thing. She told us, 'North is a genius name.' Kanye and I looked at one another and just laughed. I guess at that point it sort of stuck."

7. Zooey Deschanel’s daughter Elsie Otter

Shoppin'

The New Girl star confirmed that sea otters were the inspo behind her name. Try saying it three times over fast and you’ll see what she means. Okaaaaay.

8. Beyoncé and Jay Z’s daughter Blue Ivy

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUtPRfzg3-e/?taken-by=beyonce

Ah Blue Ivy. The world waited anxiously for what cray name Bey and Jay would name their first-born and no one was disappointed.

9. Nicolas Cage’s son Kal-El

Appaz Nic Cage is a super big Superman fan because he named his kid after Clark Kent’s original birth name. We miss Smallville.

10. Sean Paul’s son Levi Blaze

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY WIFE!!! CANT PUT INTO WORDS HOW MUCH I LOVE U!!! TNX U 4 BEING THE BEST WIFE MY BEST FRIEND AN THE BEAUTIFUL MOTHER OF OUR CHILD!!! #LEVIBLAZE I CANT WAIT 2 B WITH U BOTH AGAIN!!! OK SO NOW IM GOIN GO MASH UP A STAGE AN TING!!! BUT HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY LOVE!!!❤️😘💯🍿🍧🍪🎂🎂🎂🍡🍿🍢🍫🍰🍦🍬🍧🍪🍨🍭🎂🍩🍢🍫🥂🍾🥂🍹🍺🍸🍷🥃🍷🥂🍸🍾🍹🍻🍻🍾🍹😁🍭😆🍿😁🍩🎂🎂🎂🌋🌋🌋🎂🎂👊🏽😘 🔥🔥🔥 @jodijinx

The fact that it’s not Levis Da Blaze is more upsetting that the actual name tbh. Sean Da Paul...

11. Michael Jackson’s son Blanket

We all remember the moment MJ held blanket outside a Paris Hotel window covered in a blanket. It’s like Inception.

12. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream

Happy 1st Birthday Dreamy 🏖 ☺️⭐️🎂

When you’re half Kardashian and your mum’s name is Blac Chyna, you really didn’t have a hope of being called Sarah or Jane, did you?

13. Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s son Moroccan

Hanging with my two best friends, listening to their guest appearance on #TheStar😍💖

FYI his middle name is Scott. Seriously

